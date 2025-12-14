College football bowl season: MVP picks for all 36 matchups

South Carolina State seals a 40–38 victory over Prairie View A&M with a two-point conversion and stop in quadruple overtime. (1:02)

It's one of the most exciting times of the year as the 2025 bowl season is underway!

Our college football experts provide their MVP picks for each of the 36 bowl games this season as they conclude.

Aside from the College Football Playoff, it's going to be an exhilarating three weeks of bowl game matchups for college football fans.

Bucked Up LA Bowl: Washington 38, Boise State 10

MVP: QB Demond Williams Jr.

Washington quarterback Williams capped a strong sophomore season with an MVP performance in the Bucked Up LA Bowl, guiding the Huskies to a 38-10 win against Boise State. Williams completed 15 of 24 passes for 214 yards with 4 touchdown passes. Three of those scores came in the second quarter as Washington jumped out to a 24-3 halftime lead. Williams had brilliant moments throughout the season -- but he was inconsistent -- and again showed the type of talent that could make the Huskies a serious contender in the Big Ten next season. -- Kyle Bonagura

Cricket Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State 40, Prairie View A&M 38

MVP: WR Jordan Smith

Smith turned in one of the great Celebration Bowl performances to help South Carolina State overcome a 21-0 halftime deficit and beat Prairie View A&M 40-38 in quadruple overtime. Smith finished with nine receptions for 152 yards and a pair of scores to go along with five carries for 28 yards and another touchdown. His 10-yard receiving touchdown with two minutes left in regulation forced overtime as part of the Bulldogs' 35-point second half. -- Bonagura