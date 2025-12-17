Open Extended Reactions

Skim through the Heisman Trophy voting, and seven of the top 10 players will be on the field in this year's College Football Playoff. Our apologies to Jeremiyah Love, whom we'd love to see there, too, but that's an issue for Notre Dame and the ACC to work out.

But that list only scratches the surface of the depth of talent that will be showcased in this year's playoff. From Ohio State's wealth of riches to James Madison's band of upstarts, the 12 teams that made this year's playoff are loaded with future NFL draft picks, college stars and under-the-radar gems just waiting to become household names on the sport's biggest stage.

Before the games kicked off, ESPN's panel of experts (Bill Connelly, David Hale, Max Olson and Adam Rittenberg) attempted to whittle down those 12 rosters to provide the definitive ranking of the 50 best players in this year's playoff. It was no easy task. We've left off a bevy of names that we'll no doubt come to regret -- Georgia's KJ Bolden, Oregon's Bear Alexander and Alabama's Germie Bernard and Kadyn Proctor -- but that's only another reminder of just how much star power will be on display in the coming weeks.

The criteria for our list is much like the process used by the College Football Playoff committee, insofar as we mostly made it up as we went. But the bigger point here was to identify not only the players who put up the best numbers during the regular season or the biggest names on the teams most likely to make a deep run, but to find the best players, the ones who'll have a chance to have postseason star turns the way Will Howard, Cam Skattebo and Jack Sawyer did in 2024.

So, who will be this year's most impactful playoff performers? The list starts here. -- David Hale

OG, Tulane, redshirt junior

2025 notable stats: 849 snaps, 2 pressures, 0 sacks allowed

2025 preseason ranking: NR

The 6-foot-2, 293-pound big man has developed into a three-year starter at left guard for the Green Wave and has earned first-team All-American Conference honors in back-to-back seasons. Veteran leaders such as Hurst are a big reason why this squad was able to reload for 2025 after losing top players to the portal and pull off an 11-win season and a run to the CFP. -- Max Olson

WR, Oklahoma, redshirt junior

2025 notable stats: 65 rec, 948 rec yards, 7 TDs

2025 preseason ranking: NR

The Arkansas transfer who emerged as a No. 1 receiver and All-SEC performer has been a massive development for helping Oklahoma overcome its recent offensive struggles. Sategna's explosive touchdowns in close wins over Missouri and LSU played a big part in helping secure the Sooners' CFP bid, and his 1,273 all-purpose yards were second most among all SEC wideouts. -- Olson

QB, James Madison, redshirt junior

2025 notable stats: 2,533 yards, 21 TD, 61.2 QBR

2025 preseason ranking: NR

The Sun Belt Player of the Year has enjoyed a terrific two-year run as the Dukes' starter with 6,117 total yards, 68 touchdowns, just 12 interceptions and a 20-5 record. He led his squad on an undefeated run through Sun Belt play with eight wins by double-digit margins and surpassed 300 total yards in five games, including a 448-yard performance against Old Dominion. -- Olson

LB, Indiana, senior

2025 notable stats: 35 solo tackles, 7 TFL, 2 INT

2025 preseason ranking: 77

Fisher, a three-year starter, was a first-team All-American in his debut season with the Hoosiers after transferring from James Madison and had another highly productive year as a key leader for the No. 2 scoring defense in FBS. The 6-foot-1, 231-pound senior had a season-high 13 stops in the Hoosiers' pivotal road win at Oregon and opened their victory over UCLA with a pick-six. -- Olson

Miami QB Carson Beck passed for 3,072 yards throughout the 2025 regular season. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

QB, Miami, redshirt senior

2025 notable stats: 3,072 yards, 25 TDs, 80.5 QBR

2025 preseason ranking: 29

Beck bypassed the NFL draft for a sixth year in college and one more chance to make a deep CFP run with the Hurricanes. He returned from an elbow injury and in form this season with the second-best completion percentage in FBS and the top QBR in the ACC. Beck led four wins over AP top-25 opponents and has boosted his career record as a starter to 34-5. -- Olson

QB, Texas A&M, redshirt sophomore

2025 notable stats: 2,932 yards, 25 TDs, 77.8 QBR

2025 preseason ranking: NR

After taking over as Texas A&M's starter during the 2024 season, Reed took a big step forward in his third year with nearly 3,400 total yards and a top-five QBR in the SEC (77.8). He had what it took to lead the Aggies to a last-minute road victory at Notre Dame and a 27-point comeback against South Carolina on their way to an 11-0 start. When he gets hot, few dual-threat quarterbacks are more fun to watch. -- Olson

OT, Ohio State, redshirt junior

2025 notable stats: 759 snaps, 0 sacks allowed

2025 preseason ranking: NR

After earning six starts at left guard last season for the national champions, Siereveld moved to left tackle and proved he could be among the Big Ten's best, earning second-team all-conference honors from the league's coaches. Siereveld and his fellow starters up front kept quarterback Julian Sayin protected throughout his run to becoming a Heisman finalist, with only 11 sacks allowed through 13 games. -- Olson

DL, Oklahoma, senior

2025 notable stats: 21 pressures, 6.5 sacks, 9.5 TFL

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Thomas has played in only nine games, yet still earned first-team All-SEC honors from the conference's coaches. He has been that impressive as a pass rusher and logged all 6.5 of his sacks in SEC play for a Sooners defense that's leading the country in TFLs and sacks. Thomas sat out most of November because of a quad injury and is working to try to get back on the field for the CFP. -- Olson

LB, Alabama, redshirt senior

2025 notable stats: 75 tackles, 37 solo, 3 TFL

2025 preseason ranking: 27

Lawson put in the work to come back from a torn ACL sustained late in the 2024 season and again played at an All-SEC level for the Crimson Tide as a senior. The two-time team captain delivered two of the biggest plays of the season for Alabama's defense with his fourth-quarter strip against South Carolina and his fumble recovery against Auburn to clinch close victories. -- Olson

QB, Alabama, redshirt junior

2025 notable stats: 3,268 yards, 26 TDs, 76.7 QBR

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Simpson did what QBs rarely do these days in waiting until Year 4 to become a starting QB. He proved he can perform under pressure in leading a run of four consecutive victories over ranked SEC foes to kick off conference play, and he went on to earn second-team All-SEC honors from the conference's coaches. -- Olson

DL, James Madison, redshirt freshman

2025 notable stats: 16 solo tackles, 7 sacks, 1 FF

2025 preseason ranking: NR

West put together a remarkable redshirt freshman season at JMU after logging only seven snaps a season ago. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive end earned Sun Belt Freshman of the Year honors this season and currently ranks second in the conference in TFLs and third in sacks. He brought his best in the Sun Belt title game with nine pressures and three sacks in a 31-14 victory over Troy. -- Olson

DT, Oregon, junior

2025 notable stats: 4 TFL, 29 total tackles, 6 PBU

2025 preseason ranking: NR

He fortified Oregon's defensive line in his first season as a starter, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors and contributing 29 tackles, four for loss, with five quarterback hurries and six pass breakups. Washington helped the Ducks rise to No. 9 nationally in points allowed. Oregon ranked 20th nationally against the run. -- Adam Rittenberg

DT, Ole Miss, sophomore

2025 notable stats: 55 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 8 TFL

2025 preseason ranking: NR

The 310-pound sophomore from Houston, Mississippi, was one of the stars of Ole Miss' 2024 recruiting class, and he has enjoyed a breakout campaign as a first-time starter. He has made 45 of his 55 tackles against the run -- five of his 11 run stops (tackles at or behind the line) came in tight midseason wins over LSU and Washington State -- but he has also had 4.5 sacks. -- Bill Connelly

Texas Tech LB Romello Height celebrates recovering a BYU fumble. Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

OLB, Texas Tech, senior

2025 notable stats: 47 tackles, 9 sacks, 46 pressures

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Playing for his fourth school in five years, Height has been the perfect foil for any offense that tries to focus too much attention on David Bailey. The 24-year-old pass-rush specialist has nine sacks and an elite 18.4% pressure rate, and he has been remarkably consistent all season: He has recorded at least three pressures in 12 of 13 games, with at least a half-sack in eight. -- Connelly

RB, James Madison, junior

2025 notable stats: 190 carries, 1,263 yards, 10 total TDs

2025 preseason ranking: NR

The 5-foot-7, 190-pounder has evolved into the most important player on the JMU offense. He has produced at least 85 yards from scrimmage in 12 of 13 games and produced 223 in the Sun Belt championship game win over Troy. He only grows more effective over time, too: He averages a strong 6.8 yards per touch in the first three quarters and an incredible 9.7 in the fourth. -- Connelly

OLB, Oregon, junior

2025 notable stats: 61 tackles, 13 TFL, 2 FF

2025 preseason ranking: NR

The former blue-chipper was a contributor from almost day one at Oregon and has blossomed into almost the perfect outside linebacker. He set career highs in TFLs (13), run stops (14), sacks (seven) and forced fumbles (two), and when he missed a tackle against Washington in the fourth quarter of Oregon's 12th game, it was his first official miss all season. -- Connelly

CB, Indiana, junior

2025 notable stats: 39 tackles, 31 solo, 8 PD

2025 preseason ranking: 82

A freshman All-American at James Madison, Ponds has been a huge part of the Indiana rebuild from Curt Cignetti's first day in charge. He can line up wide or in the slot, and he's one of the nation's surest tacklers at the cornerback position. Don't even bother targeting him downfield: On passes of 10 or more air yards, he has given up only a 28% completion rate. -- Connelly

WR, Georgia, junior

2025 notable stats: 73 rec, 744 yards, 5 TDs

2025 preseason ranking: NR

As an extension of the run game, Branch catches most of his passes near the line of scrimmage but averages 8.1 yards after catch. After a reasonably slow start, Branch averaged 6.6 catches and 64.7 yards over his past seven games. He also might be the scariest return man in the CFP. -- Connelly

WR, Indiana, junior

2025 notable stats: 58 rec, 804 yards, 11 TDs

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Cooper combined with Elijah Sarratt to provide the perfect 1-2 punch for Fernando Mendoza. He enjoyed two perfect games this season (he caught a combined 18 of 18 passes for 322 yards against Indiana State and Michigan State), and with Sarratt hurt, he made the catch of the year against Penn State with a toe-tapping touchdown with 41 seconds left. -- Connelly

DE, Miami, senior

2025 notable stats: 52 tackles, 12 TFL, 7 sacks

2025 preseason ranking: NR

A sixth-year senior and West Virginia transfer, Mesidor has been a fantastic battery mate for Rueben Bain Jr., either tying or setting career highs this season in TFLs (12), run stops (10), sacks (seven), pressures (42) and pressure rate (13.9%). Following Miami's back-to-back losses, he raised his game down the stretch, helping to assure the Hurricanes' rebounded in the CFP rankings. -- Connelly

DE, Oklahoma, sophomore

2025 notable stats: 43 tackles, 12 TFL, 6 sacks

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Oklahoma lost R Mason Thomas to injury in November, and Wein, who entered the season with only one career tackle, made sure it didn't matter in the slightest. He recorded at least one TFL in 10 of 12 games, and he made 2.5 sacks with seven pressures in late wins over Alabama and Missouri. Thomas' return to the lineup could take the focus off of him and also make him more effective. -- Connelly

S, Oregon, junior

2025 notable stats: 31 solo tackles, 2 INT, 4 PD

2025 preseason ranking: NR

After serving his time at Purdue, Thieneman moved to Eugene and quickly thrived as a patrolman in the back. Oregon ranks fifth nationally in yards allowed per dropback (4.7) and ninth in interception rate (4.0%), and Thieneman's fingerprints are all over that. His overtime interception against Penn State both clinched a CFP berth for the Ducks (in retrospect) and sent the Nittany Lions spiraling. -- Connelly

S, Indiana, senior

2025 notable stats: 67 tackles, 6 INT, 2.5 TFL

2025 preseason ranking: NR

A former junior college player who sued for an extra year of eligibility, Moore transferred back to Indiana after a year at Ole Miss, and he has become a wonderfully effective ball hawk for a defense that is tied for sixth nationally with 25 takeaways. An active defensive front creates pressure and then Moore swoops in to pounce on a quarterback's mistakes. -- Connelly

Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss passed for 18 touchdowns. Justin Ford/Getty Images

QB, Ole Miss, senior

2025 notable stats: 3,016 yards, 19 total TDs, 86.0 QBR

2025 preseason ranking: NR

A year ago, Chambliss was leading Ferris State to the Division II title. Now he's leading Ole Miss into its first CFP. Austin Simmons began the season as the Rebels' starter but sustained an early injury. Chambliss made the most of his 10 starts, finishing fifth in Total QBR and eighth in the Heisman voting. He's a passer first, but he will torch you with his legs if you let him. -- Connelly

WR, Ohio State, senior

2025 notable stats: 48 rec, 838 yards, 9 TDs

2025 preseason ranking: 67

The best No. 3 receiver in the country last season, Tate has become maybe the best No. 2 in 2025. He has topped 100 yards four times this season -- including a 183-yard effort against Minnesota -- and he has caught at least one touchdown pass in eight of the 10 games he has played. Tate sat out three games in November but returned to catch the clinching 50-yard TD against Michigan. -- Connelly

DT, Texas Tech, senior

2025 notable stats: 11 solo tackles, 8.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Part of Texas Tech's lucrative defensive transfer class, Hunter arrived from UCF and immediately had an impact on the Red Raiders' front. Hunter earned third-team AP All-America honors and was a first-team All-Big 12 selection after fortifying the interior line with 34 tackles. The 6-foot-4, 330-pound Hunter regularly commanded double-teams and helped Texas Tech become the nation's best against the run. -- Rittenberg

QB, Georgia, redshirt junior

2025 notable stats: 2,691 yards, 31 total TDs

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Stockton waited his turn to become Georgia's starter as a fourth-year junior and was certainly up for the challenge, leading the Bulldogs to another SEC title with a nine-game win streak since an early loss to Alabama. He currently ranks No. 6 nationally in QBR (85.8) and offered plenty of proof in tough tests against Ole Miss, Texas and Tennessee that he's capable of taking his team on another title run. -- Olson

TE, Oregon, junior

2025 notable stats: 40 rec, 490 yards, 8 TDs

2025 preseason ranking: NR

In a season in which injuries hit Oregon's wide receiver room especially hard, Sadiq emerged as a capable target. He earned second-team AP All-America honors and was named the Big Ten's Tight End of the Year after recording eight touchdown catches -- most among FBS tight ends -- and a team-high 40 receptions. Despite sitting out some time because of injury, Sadiq recorded 490 receiving yards and became the first Oregon tight end to be a finalist for the Mackey Award. -- Rittenberg

WR, Indiana, senior

2025 notable stats: 51 rec, 687 yards, 12 TDs

2025 preseason ranking: 78

One of coach Curt Cignetti's plug-and-play transfers from James Madison, Sarratt followed a third-team All-Big Ten season in 2024 with a second-team selection this fall, despite sitting out some time because of a hamstring injury. Sarratt recorded touchdown catches in all but two games he played and had three multitouchdown performances and four with seven or more receptions. Sarratt has 186 receptions for 2,835 yards and 28 touchdowns during the past three seasons. -- Rittenberg

LB, Ohio State, senior

2025 notable stats: 45 solo tackles, 1 FF, 1 INT

2024 preseason ranking: 62

The 6-foot-5, 243-pound playmaker has performed at an All-America level for the Buckeyes and should be a first-round NFL draft pick next spring after shining under new defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. He's the leading tackler on the No. 1 defense in the country, had a season-high 12 stops in the Big Ten title game and ranks fourth among all starting linebackers in Pro Football Focus grading this season. -- Olson

S, Alabama, junior

2025 notable stats: 4 INT, 6 PBU, 3 FF

2025 preseason ranking: NR

After emerging as a starter in 2024 and leading the team with three interceptions, Hubbard solidified himself as one of the nation's best defensive backs this season. The junior safety from Mississippi earned first-team All-America honors and again led Alabama with four interceptions, while contributing 66 tackles and a team-high six pass breakups. Hubbard had an interception and a forced fumble in Alabama's narrow win against Auburn in the Iron Bowl. -- Rittenberg

OT, Miami, junior

2025 notable stat: Nation's third-highest pass-blocking grade (88.8)

2025 preseason ranking: 24

A mainstay at right tackle for the past three seasons, Mauigoa earned first-team AP All-America honors this fall after anchoring one of the nation's top offensive lines. Miami ranks fifth nationally in fewest tackles for loss allowed (3.5 per game) and tied for eighth in fewest sacks allowed (.92 per game), while averaging 37.8 points during the final four regular-season games. He won the ACC's Jacobs Blocking Trophy and earned the nation's third-highest pass-blocking grade (88.8) from Pro Football Focus. -- Rittenberg

QB, Oregon, sophomore

2025 notable stats: 2,733 yards, 24 TDs, 77.8 QBR

2025 preseason ranking: NR

After starting five games as a true freshman at UCLA in 2023, Moore took the rare step of transferring to a place where he knew playing time would be limited. He used the gap year in 2024 to refocus and blossomed this fall for the Ducks, completing 72.5% of his pass attempts with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. Moore helped rally Oregon to road wins against Penn State and Iowa and had 849 passing yards in his final three regular-season games that has him projected as possibly the top pick in the 2026 NFL draft. -- Rittenberg

OT, Indiana, junior

2025 notable stat: No. 2 graded offensive lineman in the Power 4

2025 preseason ranking: NR

The Hoosiers prioritized upgrading their offensive line after 2024 and made several key additions through the portal. Their best blocker though turned out to be a holdover in Smith, who started the previous two seasons for the Hoosiers at left tackle. He protected the blind side of Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza and became the first Indiana player named Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year. Smith also is the first IU tackle to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors since Charley Peal in 1977. -- Rittenberg

LB, Ohio State, junior

2025 notable stats: 6.5 sacks, 10 TFL, 62 total tackles

2025 preseason ranking: NR

A new set of stars emerged to lead the nation's No. 1 defense this fall, and Reese was undeniably front and center. He has thrived under new coordinator Matt Patricia, recording 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss from the edge position and finished second on the squad with 62 total tackles. One of three Buckeyes defenders named a first-team AP All-American, Reese was named Big Ten's Linebacker of the Year and recorded a sack in six of Ohio State's first eight games of the season. -- Rittenberg

Miami freshman WR Malachi Toney celebrates scoring a touchdown against Louisville. Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire

WR, Miami, freshman

2025 notable stats: 84 rec, 970 yards, 7 TDs

2025 preseason ranking: NR

The Miami native dazzled in his home area during his freshman year at the U, recording twice as many receptions than any other Hurricanes player this season, while leading the ACC in touchdowns and ranking fourth in the league in receiving yards, which marked a Miami freshman record. Toney had four 100-yard receiving performances, including in each of his final two regular-season games. A second-team AP All-America selection, Toney earned ACC Rookie of the Year honors after leading FBS freshmen in receptions. -- Rittenberg

G, Oregon, senior

2025 notable stat: 87.3 pass-blocking grade

2025 preseason ranking: NR

A key member of an Oregon offensive front reshaped through the transfer portal, Pregnon earned first-team AP All-America honors during his first season with the Ducks. After starting two seasons for USC, Pregnon helped protect quarterback Dante Moore, giving up no sacks and only three pressures on 335 pass-blocking opportunities. Oregon enters the CFP ranked sixth in fewest tackles for loss allowed. -- Rittenberg

DL, Ohio State, junior

2025 notable stats: 28 solo tackles, 3 sacks, 2 FF

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Running against Ohio State is no easy task, thanks in large part to the work of McDonald around the line of scrimmage. McDonald racked up 16 run stuffs this season -- stops on runs at or behind the line -- while making 60 total tackles on plays that gained an average of just 1.1 yards. McDonald missed only two tackles all season, making him one of the most reliable defenders on the D-line in the country. -- Hale

RB, Ole Miss, sophomore

2025 notable stats: 258 carries, 20 TDs, 1,279 yards

2025 preseason ranking: NR

After playing sparingly for Missouri in 2024, Lacy became one of the top impact transfers in the country under coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels. He set an Ole Miss single-season record with 20 rushing touchdowns and became the school's first finalist for the Doak Walker Award. Lacy leads the nation in rushing touchdowns and is fourth nationally in points per game. According to Pro Football Focus, he is second nationally in missed tackles forced (84) and fourth in yards after contact (809). Lacy had at least one rushing touchdown in all but one game. -- Rittenberg

DL, Ohio State, senior

2025 notable stats: 36 solo tackles, 11 sacks, 1 FF

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Curry was a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks this season, racking up 11 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss, six QB hurries and 40 pressures. Curry's versatility allowed him to create havoc on the edge and inside throughout the season, and his ability to move in space and play physical helped him rack up 62 total tackles, most in the Big Ten by a defensive lineman. -- Hale

WR, Texas A&M, junior

2025 notable stats: 886 yards, 9 TDs, 12 total TDs

2025 preseason ranking: NR

No incoming transfer this season has affected two phases of the game as much as Concepcion, who won the Paul Hornung Award as the nation's most versatile player. The NC State transfer earned first-team All-SEC honors at wide receiver, return specialist and all-purpose player, after leading the league with nine receiving touchdowns and 480 all-purpose yards. He became the first A&M player in the modern era to score on a reception, a rush and a punt return in the same year. Concepcion had 57 receptions for 886 yards. -- Hale

DL, Miami, junior

2025 notable stats: 19 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, 1 INT

2025 preseason ranking: 33

The numbers don't exactly scream superstar. Bain had 4.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and 37 total tackles. But ask any QB or offensive coordinator who faced Miami this season who the best player on the field was, and the answer probably would be unanimous. Bain's motor is unrivaled, and the attention he commands at the line of scrimmage opens up lanes for others on Miami's front. For the season, Bain racked up 48 pressures -- tops in the ACC -- and 18 stops at or behind the line of scrimmage. -- Hale

LB, Georgia, junior

2025 notable stats: 45 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, 2 FF

2025 preseason ranking: 38

Perhaps the most fierce player on the Dawgs' defense, Allen is a machine in the middle for Georgia, racking up 85 total tackles, including eight for a loss. He added four PBUs, two QB hurries, two forced fumbles and contested seven of 16 targets while in coverage. -- Hale

CB, Ohio State, junior

2025 notable stats: 18 solo tackles, 1 INT

2025 preseason ranking: 3

Downs picked off two passes this season, which is far more impressive than it sounds, because despite playing 322 snaps in coverage, opposing QBs targeted him only 20 times. Downs gave up only nine catches all season as the primary defender, accounting for only 72 yards and no touchdowns. The longest completion he gave up was 17 yards. A 14-yard completion in the second quarter of the Big Ten title game was the first one he'd given up in nearly two months. There is not a more lockdown corner in the country than Downs. -- Hale

DL, Texas A&M, senior

2025 notable stats: 19 solo tackles, 11.5 sacks, 1 FF

2025 preseason ranking: NR

The problem, according to Miami coach Mario Cristobal, with trying to control Texas A&M's pass rush is that the Aggies so rarely need to bring extra help. The front four dominate on their own. There's plenty of praise to go around, of course, but the leader of that group is Howell, who led the SEC with 11.5 sacks and finished fourth with 14 tackles for loss. Howell added five QB hurries, six PBUs and a forced fumble for good measure. If the Aggies are going to make a deep run, it probably will be because of the chaos created up front by Howell & Co. -- Hale

QB, Ohio State, sophomore

2025 notable stats: 3,323 passing yards, 31 TDs

2025 preseason ranking: NR

When Will Howard left after winning a national championship last season, Ohio State could've chased another veteran in the portal. Instead, the Buckeyes handed the keys to the best roster in college football to a player with no real previous experience. Sayin didn't flinch. From beating Texas in Week 1 to blossoming into a Heisman finalist by year's end, Sayin never appeared overwhelmed by the moment, racking up an eye-popping stat line that included 31 touchdown passes, only six interceptions and a nearly 79% completion percentage. Sayin's 182.2 passer rating was the best in the country, and if he makes a similar leap in the playoff as Howard did last year -- there might be no stopping Ohio State from a repeat. -- Hale

OLB, Texas Tech, senior

2025 notable stats: 27 solo tackles, 13.5 sacks, 3 FF

2025 preseason ranking: 57

One of the best pash rushers in the country, Bailey led all Power 4 players in sacks with 13.5. He finished the regular season with 17.5 tackles for loss, 13 QB hurries, 65 pressures, a ridiculous 19.9% pressure rate and three forced fumbles. The Red Raiders' defensive front was its best weapon, and no one on that D-line created more havoc in 2025 than Bailey. -- Hale

LB, Texas Tech, senior

2025 notable stats: 117 tackles, 61 solo, 7 FF

2025 preseason ranking: 92

Arguably the best defensive player in the country in 2025, Rodriguez dominated in all areas for Texas Tech this season. He racked up 117 tackles, second most in the Big 12. He picked off four passes, had 11 tackles for loss, broke up six passes and forced seven fumbles. And as if it wasn't enough to dominate on defense, Rodriguez even got into the action on offense, rushing twice and scoring both times. -- Hale

WR, Ohio State, sophomore

2025 notable stats: 1,086 rec yards, 11 TDs

2025 preseason ranking: 1

If we're ranking based on talent alone, there's a good argument that no player comes close to matching Smith's ability. Smith caught 80 balls for 1,086 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore, but that doesn't really tell the story. It's how he has done it. Smith commands double-teams constantly, draws the attention of everyone's best corner, and has every defensive coordinator he faces scheming to slow him down. And none of it has mattered. Smith continues to produce big play after big play, opening up options for Ohio State's offense all over the field. -- Hale

QB, Indiana, junior

2025 notable stats: 2,980 passing yards, 39 total TDs

2025 preseason ranking: NR

The Heisman Trophy winner has to top the list. Mendoza was a force for Indiana, as the Hoosiers took the next step from playoff Cinderella in 2024 to the No. 1 team in the country entering the 2025 postseason. Mendoza's final numbers tell the story: more than 3,200 total yards, 39 touchdowns and only six interceptions for the last undefeated team in the country. -- Hale