Two weeks after the early signing period for 2026, nearly all of the cycle's top prospects are signed and settled. As of Tuesday morning, all but four of the recruits ranked inside the 2026 ESPN 300 are committed or have already signed with national signing day still to come Feb. 4.

That being the case, it's time to flip the conversation on the 2026 class. We know where the nation's top recruits will be playing next fall. The question now: Which among them are most likely to emerge as day one starters, early playmakers or Year 1 rotation contributors in 2026?

With fresh signees set to land on campuses across the country next month, we broke down the classes for every Power 4 program to identify the 2026 newcomer who could have the biggest impact on their respective program next fall.

The list features five-star signees, including Jackson Cantwell (Miami), Jared Curtis (Vanderbilt) and Chris Henry Jr. (Ohio State). But it's filled with potential difference-makers with paths to playing time next fall, under-the-radar additions and prospects who might fill key roster holes as college football's latest crop of impact freshmen arrive on the scene for the 2026 season.

Jump to a conference:

ACC | Big 12

Big Ten | Notre Dame | SEC

ACC

Marek Jin, OG

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 196

The Eagles currently lose two starters in the offensive line and one of them is the right guard. Jin is a mauler at the point of attack with power and agility. He's strong, athletic, and while young, might be an upgrade over much of BC's depth up front.

Taimane Purcell, TE

Ranking: Four-star

New Cal coach Tosh Lupoi has his quarterback in Jaron Keawe-Sagapolutele but loses depth at tight end. Mason Mini returns and he'll be a junior, which should open the door for Purcell to get on the field. Purcell brings great size to the position but will be more of a contributor in the passing game at this stage.

Leo Delaney, OT

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 72

In 2026, Clemson will be replacing starting tackles Tristan Leigh and Blake Miller, and their two reserves are a redshirt freshman and redshirt sophomore, respectively, so there should be a window of opportunity for Delaney. If Delaney can gain 20-25 pounds to add additional strength and bulk, his length and athleticism are ready for the Power 4 level.

Sean Stover, OG

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 187

The Blue Devils are losing right guard Justin Pickett and though there will be other veteran starters on the line in 2026, most of the reserves are redshirt freshmen and it should be an open competition for backup roles. Stover is a technician who can also play center.

Chauncey Kennon, CB

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 48

The Seminoles have to start getting more out of their high school classes and the defensive secondary. FSU has a lot of unproven depth that could open the door for Kennon to compete for a role. FSU loses Jerry Wilson on the outside and the depth at both corner spots consists of mostly redshirt freshmen. Kennon is long and smooth and can run. He also has positional versatility.

Chris Hewitt Jr., WR

Ranking: Four-star

The Yellow Jackets probably will hit the portal hard for receivers as they lose Eric Rivers, Malik Rutherford and Dean Patterson. Hewitt could quickly battle for a role in the rotation. Hewitt is a thickly built, athletic pass catcher who is really good at high-pointing the ball in contested one-on-one matchups.

Jaydin Broadnax, S

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 251

The Cardinals lose three senior safeties and should hit the portal hard, but Broadnax should at the very least be in the rotation by the end of fall camp. He has length, range and athleticism while being physically ready to make the leap.

Jackson Cantwell, OT

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 3

The Hurricanes are going to see a lot of departures on the offensive line through graduation and the NFL draft. Tackles Francis Mauigoa, expected to enter the draft, and Markel Bell, a senior, will be gone. The Canes will also lose starters at center and guard. Cantwell has a chance to not only crack the lineup, but also fit in at multiple spots. He must get stronger and bulk up over the next six months to compete at a high level.

Jackson Cantwell could be another immediate freshman contributor on Miami's offensive line. Under Armour

Keeyun Chapman, WR

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 68

Receiver Jordan Shipp was expected to be the go-to pass catcher for the Tar Heels, and though he made his fair share of plays, the rest of the receiving corps struggled to make big plays consistently. Chapman is big and long and has posted a 21.3 mph playing speed, which is flying for a 6-foot-4, 190-pounder. He can help UNC with explosive run-and-catch downfield plays on jump balls, using his wide catch radius and height.

Ranking: Three-star

The Wolfpack lose three senior tight ends from their 2025 squad and will need to retool quickly. Vaughn can help them in the passing game as he continues to add bulk and strength as an inline blocker. The one-time two-way player in high school is athletic and is a good route runner. Expect NC State to bring in at least one veteran through the portal.

Damon Ferguson, ATH

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 254

The Panthers lose all-purpose back Desmond Reid, and Ferguson is a very similar player, only maybe more of a natural slot/receiver in the passing game. He's a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands and has the speed to get vertical. Pitt returns a lot of production, but Ferguson has the versatility to contribute in a lot of ways.

Sam Utu, OT

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 76

Utu could not have arrived at a better time for the Mustangs as SMU loses their starters and reserves on the left side of the offensive line. Utu is an elite-level talent with supreme size and agility. He could start off at guard if he's not quite ready to man the left tackle spot.

Dre Pollard, ATH

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 268

The Cardinal lose two senior receivers to graduation, and with new head coach Tavita Pritchard, every position will be open competition. Pollard is a utility weapon who will be great in the slot as a jet sweep, bubble screen target. Despite a lack of ideal height, he also has the speed to be a vertical threat.

Calvin Russell, WR

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 32

This was a huge signing for Fran Brown who should get his QB Steve Angeli back from injury in 2026. Russell is another version of former Orange WR Oronde Gadsden II, only faster. He's a big, long, smooth target who is a multisport athlete and plays receiver like a power forward.

DaMari Carter, ATH

Ranking: Three-star

Carter projects as a receiver, but could play cornerback as well. Virginia loses Cam Ross and Jahmal Edrine at receiver with younger, more inexperienced depth. Carter has great speed and is dangerous with the ball in his hands, giving him a chance to crack the rotation. He also could be a contender as a return specialist.

Troy Huhn, QB

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 198

Unless the Hokies come up with an option in the transfer portal, the QB competition will be wide open in Blacksburg. Troy Huhn was James Franklin's top target at Penn State and he flipped him late to Virginia Tech. Huhn is a tall, strong-armed pocket passer with live feet and is very competitive. He has the temperament to be ready when he steps on campus.

Sefa Sackey, Edge

Ranking: Three-star

If Sackey can gain 20 pounds or more before fall camp he could be a handful for a Wake front seven that is losing a lot of production, including defensive end Langston Hardy. Sackey has rare height and length, but is lean and built like a basketball player. His first step off the ball is explosive and he gains so much ground with his stride.

-- Tom Luginbill

Big 12

Hayden Vercher, TE

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 295

In an offense that regularly utilizes multiple tight end sets and will lose top producer Chamon Metayer, Arizona State must reload at the position. Vercher, from California, can help replace some of the receiving production from Metayer after he finished second on the team in receptions.

Over his final two high school seasons, Vercher caught over 120 passes for over 1,700 yards. He has excellent length, good speed and notable agility, along with advanced route-running ability. Though adding some bulk would help, he has the receiving tools to play a role as a freshman. His development as a blocker will determine how quickly his role grows, but if the Sun Devils continue to utilize tight ends the way they have in recent years, Vercher will have a place in the offense in 2026.

Prince Williams, DL

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 215

Arizona's defensive line has an enviable mix of senior leadership and solid youth this season, so there aren't glaring holes to fill. Still, Williams should carve out a role in Year 1, even if it's part of a rotation and not starting. Though he's ranked as a defensive end, he's versatile and has experience playing inside, which is probably his best long-term fit as he adds bulk.

At 6-foot-2 and 255 pounds, Williams doesn't have elite height or size, but he's a tough player. He's also strong, uses his hands well, bends effectively, plays with leverage and has a relentless motor. Williams is also coachable with the aptitude to apply it quickly in games.

Jaron Pula, WR

Ranking: Four-star

Signing quarterback Ryder Lyons was a major recruiting win for the Cougars, but his arrival will be delayed while he serves an LDS mission. Pula can make an immediate impact in 2026. BYU's top receiving target, Parker Kingston, is expected to return next season, but the Cougars will lose their next two top receivers who combined for more than 80 receptions and 1,200 yards. Pula, a late flip from rival Utah, can step right in and replace some of the lost production.

At 6-foot-3, Pula is a lengthy target who runs well. He was the top option at his high school this season alongside his twin brother Kennan Pula, who also signed, hauling in 57 receptions with 11 touchdowns. Beyond size, Pula has a good catch radius, body control and hands. He needs to continue to add strength, but Pula has the tools to capitalize on immediate opportunities in BYU's receiving room.

London Smith, WR

Ranking: Three-star

Baylor led the Big 12 in passing, but its top four receivers were all seniors and tight end Michael Trigg is also departing. Reloading was essential, so it's not surprising that three of their top four signees project to wide receiver. Smith, a native of Waco, Texas, brings built-in familiarity with the program. Both of his parents starred at Baylor. His father, Rodney, was a three-year standout at safety, and his mother, Stacey, is now on the track and field coaching staff. London Smith is fast, fluid and has advanced savvy for his age. He caught 79 passes for over 1,400 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior. At least one receiver from this class will factor into the rotation early, and Smith appears the safest bet to do so quickly.

Jonathan Rulo, DT

Ranking: Three-star

Cincinnati's defensive line leaned heavily on seniors, making it no surprise that the Bearcats loaded up on defensive linemen in the 2026 class. Lance Dawson is one of several high three-stars to watch, but Rulo could also push into the mix at nose tackle. Rulo impressed this past offseason at the Under Armour Ohio camp stop. He is a thickly built 300-pounder with nice arm length, good initial burst and active hands. Rulo also posted good testing numbers, suggesting he can become an active presence in the trenches for the Bearcats.

Rodney Colton Jr., LB

Ranking: Four-star

With a small class in the early signing period, Colorado is expected to again be active in the portal, especially at linebacker where most of its productive players were seniors. Junior college standout Domata Peko Jr. should help fill that void, but Colton is another newcomer to monitor. The Buffaloes ranked at or near the bottom of the Big 12 in rush defense and sacks. The four-star linebacker excels in both areas. He's at his best against the run, where he reads and reacts well, scrapes effectively and gets himself into position to finish plays as a physical tackler. He also times his blitzes well, but his early impact could come through rebuilding Colorado's linebacker depth and stabilizing its run defense.

Keisean Henderson, QB

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 4

With Conner Weigman set to return after throwing for over 2,400 yards and rushing for 600 more, selecting a quarterback here might be counterintuitive. But Henderson's playmaking is hard to ignore. He's an excellent athlete with flexibility, speed, quickness and good ball skills.

Henderson was initially viewed as a raw passer who projected to develop into an excellent receiver. But his development under center changed that trajectory and he eventually became the top-ranked quarterback in the SC Next 300. As a senior, he threw for more than 3,800 yards, 45 touchdowns, completed 75% of his passes and added over 500 rushing yards.

Houston pursued Henderson as a quarterback from the outset. In the long term, the Cougars positioned themselves to smoothly transition from Weigman to Henderson. In the short term, it'd be surprising if Houston doesn't create packages to get Henderson's big-play ability on the field in 2026.

Keisean Henderson is the top QB in the class. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Elijah Reeder, DE

Ranking: Three-star

After losing coach Matt Campbell to Penn State, the Cyclones are in transition, leaving new coach Jimmy Rogers with a fluid roster and an unsettled 2026 class. The best place to start retaining talent is at the top of the class. Campbell appears to have left him a sleeper in Reeder, who is someone Iowa State's new staff should prioritize keeping.

Having flown under the radar for most of the cycle, Reeder looks like an excellent signing. He has impressive length, get-off and fluid movements, showing all of the tools of a future disruptive pass rusher. Reeder also competes well against the run and sets the edge. Though his immediate role is uncertain, Reeder's physical tools make him a valuable asset.

Jack Utz, TE

Ranking: Three-star

Kansas could have major turnover at tight end, with Boden Groen, Leyton Cure and DeShawn Hanika all redshirt seniors and Jaden Hamm entering the portal. Even if Cure returns, the position will need reinforcements, and Utz is a prime candidate to emerge early, even if he's not the most dynamic receiver in the class.

Though additional strength will help, Utz already brings a big frame and experience as an in-line tight end. He could certainly become a productive receiver thanks to his good hands and body control. He's also a willing blocker, giving him three-down potential. A starting role might be ambitious, but with a strong offseason, Utz could become a valuable contributor in 2026.

Derrick Salley Jr., WR

Ranking: Three-star, JC 50 No. 28

Kansas State won't lose much high-end wide receiver production, but its depth took a hit in the transfer portal. For an offense with a passing attack that finished near the bottom of the conference, reinforcements are needed in the receiver room. A major flip from Minnesota, Salley is a strong candidate to give them a boost at receiver.

The in-state Hutchinson Community College product is a tall, lengthy target who can use his speed to generate big plays vertically, especially on go routes and posts, and he's a red zone weapon. Originally a 2024 prospect, Salley now arrives more physically mature with valuable experience, positioning him to compete for snaps right away.

Kaydin Jones, RB

Ranking: Three-star

New head coach Eric Morris inherits a program coming off a 1-11 season in fielding the Big 12's worst offense. With a proven background on that side of the ball and experience turning over a roster at North Texas, Morris has proved he can rely on both the portal and high school ranks to rebuild.

An in-state signing from powerhouse Jenks High School, Jones left as the school's career rushing leader with nearly 5,000 yards and Oklahoma State managed to fend off Kansas to hold onto him. If Rodney Fields Jr. stays in the mix, Jones adds another option with proven production. He shows good vision, body control and elusiveness. He won't single-handedly revive the program, but he represents the type of foundational piece Oklahoma State needs during its transition.

Noriel Dominguez, LB

Ranking: Three-star

TCU's defensive front has depth and youth, but both starting linebackers, Kaleb Elarms-Orr (team leader in tackles) and Namdi Obiazor (third) are seniors. With production to replace, the Horned Frogs' lone linebacker signee in the 2026 early period is worth watching.

Dominguez, is a broad-shouldered, thickly built middle linebacker who measured just under 6-foot-2, 227 pounds this past spring. Though he can continue to develop physically, he already has good size and mobility. He can drop into coverage, but he's most effective coming downhill in run support. Dominguez takes good angles, closes well and tallied nearly 100 tackles as a high school senior. He has the tools to offset some of TCU's lost production.

LaDamion Guyton, OLB

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 13

Joey McGuire has the Red Raiders atop the Big 12 and in the CFP. His next class has Texas Tech positioned to rule the conference for the next few years. To do so, the Red Raiders will need to replace several key players, including outside linebacker David Bailey, a successful portal addition who led the conference in sacks. Guyton, a huge recruiting win out of Georgia, is one of the class's most gifted pass rushers.

An edge defender who blends an explosive burst with good power and bend, Guyton has also shown active, effective hands. Expecting him to match Bailey's production immediately is unrealistic. But it's not hard to imagine a similar development arc to another in-state five-star. Though Colin Simmons never started, he led Texas in sacks as a freshman before stepping into a full-time role this season. Guyton could follow a similar path, maximizing his strengths in a situational role as a pass-rushing spark while developing into a full-time starter.

Kaj Baker, RB

Ranking: Three-star

The Knights were in the bottom half of the Big 12 in rushing this season and their two leaders, Myles Montgomery and Jaden Nixon, are redshirt seniors. They do have some younger options on the roster, including 2025 SC Next 300 signee Taevion Swint, but teams can never have enough playmaking at running back. Of the two running backs UCF signed in 2026, Baker stands out as a potential early contributor.

While he's just 5-foot-7, Baker can really run, consistently clocking near 22 mph on film. He rushed for over 1,000 yards as a high school senior and was among his team's leaders in receptions. His skill set mirrors that of Duane Thomas Jr., UCF's leading receiver, though Baker projects more as a backfield weapon. Together, they could give the Knights a dynamic speed combination capable of generating explosive plays in space.

Salesi Moa, WR

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 38

Utah could have some opportunities along the offensive line, so SC Next 300 OT Kelvin Obot is worth keeping an eye on, especially considering how Utah quickly received early production from Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu. But Moa is a safer bet to make a quick impact. A late flip from Tennessee, Moa is a legitimate two-way prospect who could fit just as well -- if not better -- in the Utes' secondary.

Moa won't be Utah's fastest receiver, but he's quick and polished as a route runner who finds an edge because of his tough, competitive demeanor. As a senior, he caught 63 passes for over 1,200 yards. It's hard to imagine that Moa won't eventually force his way into Utah's passing attack in 2026.

play 1:34 Kevin Brown celebrates WVU commitment on McAfee by setting couch on fire Offensive line recruit Kevin Brown announces his commitment to West Virginia on "The Pat McAfee Show" and celebrates by lighting a couch on fire.

Kevin Brown, OT

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 38

In 2025, new coach Rich Rodriguez had to rebuild nearly the entire two-deep offensive line depth chart, which drove West Virginia to the portal and the unit struggled. Brown is an excellent building block for a retooled unit. A former Penn State commit and a Mountaineers legacy, Brown has an athletic build with a powerful base and bends well with good body quickness. The jump to the Power 4 trenches is never easy, but between Brown's physical tools and West Virginia's needs up front, Brown will have a role in 2026.

-- Craig Haubert

Big Ten

Micah Smith, OT

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 81

Smith's signing day flip from UCLA handed Illinois its highest-ranked signee since 2007 and marked a cornerstone addition to one of the top recruiting classes in program history.

Smith drew heavy interest from the likes of Alabama, Ole Miss, Ohio State and Tennessee across his recruitment as the No. 14 offensive tackle and No. 81 overall prospect in the 2026 ESPN 300. A three-year starter at Vero Beach Senior (Florida) High School, Smith will join the Illini with experience and college-ready size at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds. He balances his build with top-end explosiveness, mobility and polished technique, all of which could allow Smith to play at either tackle or guard at the next level, perhaps as soon as next fall.

Illinois is set to lose as many as four of its offensive line starters after the 2025 season, including starting tackles J.C. Davis and Melvin Priestly. Behind that starting unit, there's not a single Illini offensive lineman who played more than 85 snaps during the regular season. That's a big reason why Illinois signed four high school offensive line prospects and another three from the junior college ranks. With significant turnover coming and a lack of proven returning experience on the roster, Smith could be a contender for early reps in 2026, particularly given his versatility.

Lavar Keys, WR

Ranking: Three-star

Indiana addressed depth needs on both sides of the line of scrimmage in the 2026 class, led by six signees on the defensive line. Potential departures across that unit from Indiana's 2025 roster could spell early opportunities for ESPN 300 defensive tackles Gabe Hill (No. 191 overall) and Cameron McHaney (No. 267) and late-rising, four-star defensive end Kevontay Hugan. But the 2026 signee with the clearest path to an early impact at Indiana is Keys.

A former Penn State commit, Keys reopened his recruitment in the fall and committed to the Hoosiers over Maryland and Kansas State on Nov. 16. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound pass catcher from Hyattsville, Maryland, carries elite speed and fits the mold of undersized wide receiver -- think Ke'Shawn Williams and Myles Price -- who has thrived playing for Indiana offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan during his two seasons calling plays in Bloomington.

Considering that the Hoosiers could have as many as five wide receivers out of eligibility after this fall, Keys, who has dynamic playmaking ability, could ultimately end up filling a critical need for Indiana as a primary target for whomever replaces quarterback Fernando Mendoza in 2026.

Xavier Stinson, WR

Ranking: Four-star

Coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes beat Illinois and Wisconsin for Stinson in November when Iowa flipped the 6-foot-2, 185-pound pass catcher from Vero Beach, Florida, from UCLA.

Stinson, who also competed in basketball and track in high school, ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash at the Under Armour Orlando camp earlier this year. He combines that blazing speed with a long wingspan and downfield playmaking ability, which translated into 41 catches for 645 yards and six touchdowns across the first 14 games of Stinson's senior season this fall.

Stinson's skill set makes him distinct from the majority of the wide receivers Iowa has brought in the past few cycles. And with four of the Hawkeyes' top five pass catchers in 2025 set to depart, Iowa has a lot of production to account for, even considering the program's run-heavy philosophy. Wide receiver Reece Vander Zee made an immediate mark with the Hawkeyes as a true freshman in 2024. Why can't Stinson do the same in 2026?

Zion Elee, DE

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 2

Elee spent nearly a full year committed to the Terps and vaulted former wide receiver Stefon Diggs (No. 13 in 2012) as the highest-ranked signee in program history earlier this month.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound defender is an ideal, modern pass rusher, possessing elite length and explosiveness along with eye-opening combine testing numbers. Elee tallied 23 sacks in his sophomore and junior seasons, and spent his senior year this fall anchoring one of the nation's top high school defenses with ESPN 300 defenders Jireh Edwards (No. 16 overall) and D.Q. Forkpa (No. 153) at Baltimore's St. Frances Academy. Like Texas' Collin Simmons and South Carolina's Dylan Stewart before him, Elee is equipped to contribute from day one.

Maryland's pass rush made a huge leap in 2025 led by freshman All-America contenders Sidney Stewart and Zahir Mathis, who combined for 13 sacks in their respective debut seasons. Assuming both stick around to play with Elee, coach Mike Locksley and Maryland will enter 2026 with one of the most intriguing pass-rush units in the Big Ten, and really, all of college football.

Local product Zion Elee is a huge win for Maryland's recruiting. Joppatowne High School

Kayd Coffman, QB

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 280

Alessio Milivojevic should be back in 2026 while Aidan Chiles has decided to transfer. But given the lack of quarterbacks on Michigan State's current depth chart, Coffman should get spring and fall camp reps, even if first-year coach Pat Fitzgerald also ends up bringing in portal talent.

Coffman, ESPN's No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in 2026, is the Spartans' lone ESPN 300 signee atop a class that lost a number of high-profile commitments this fall as coach Jonathan Smith's brief tenure ended. Coffman combines good mechanics and a quick release with impressive mobility, all of which could eventually turn Coffman into a playmaking quarterback capable of making throws off-balance and on the run at Michigan State.

A two-year varsity starter, Coffman probably will need time to develop into a fully college-ready passer. But unless Fitzgerald & Co. invest heavily in the Spartans' quarterback room this offseason, Coffman will have to be part of the program's initial rotation, even if only by default.

Travis Johnson, WR

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 120

Setting aside the Wolverines' coaching situation, Michigan's top priority has to be surrounding quarterback Bryce Underwood with elite pass-catching talent in 2026. Some of that work will get done in the transfer portal. But the Wolverines could also have an option in Johnson, ESPN's No. 14 wide receiver in the latest cycle.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound wide receiver is an all-around playmaker with size to win in the air and speed that allows Johnson break free in open space. Equipped with an already well-developed skill set, Johnson caught more than 100 passes for 2,000-plus yards with 30 touchdowns across his final two varsity seasons at Oscar Smith (Virginia) High School. Given his technical maturity, Johnson can be a day one contributor next fall, potentially capable of breaking through early at Michigan much in the same way as four-star freshman Andrew Marsh did this fall.

Marsh, the Wolverines' leading pass catcher in 2025, will be back as the Wolverines' lone returning wide receiver with more than 20 receptions during the regular season. With Michigan to lose Donaven McCulley after this season, expect Johnson to earn reps in the fall.

Roman Voss, ATH

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 278

P.J. Fleck landed two of the three ranked, in-state prospects between Voss and four-star defensive end Howie Johnson. Fleck said during the early signing period earlier this month that Voss is "going to walk in here and help us."

Voss, Minnesota's 2025 Gatorade Football Player of the Year, was an all-purpose standout as a quarterback at Jackson County Central High School, where he threw for 1,902 yards and ran for another 1,893 with 51 total touchdowns in his senior season. But at the next level, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Voss projects as an intriguing, high-upside tight end prospect.

Voss proved to be a difficult-to-tackle runner in the open field in high school and his basketball background helps him make plays in the air. Most of all, it's Voss versatility that could turn him into a situational Swiss Army knife with the Gophers, who are set to lose leading tight ends Jameson Geers and Drew Biber after this season.

Danny Odem, CB

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 248

The Huskers were as selective as any Power 4 program in the 2026 cycle, ultimately signing just 10 high school prospects when the early signing period opened. Within that group, few, if any, are as ready to contribute from day one than Odem.

Odem held firm on his Huskers pledge through the fall after picking Nebraska over Auburn, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Penn State in June, and he'll join Nebraska in 2026 following a highly productive senior season at The First Academy in Orlando, Florida. Equipped with height at 6-foot-2 and a long wingspan, Odem is a modern cornerback, capable of challenging opposing receivers with both speed and physicality.

Those physical tools will allow Odem to compete for a spot in the Huskers' cornerback rotation from the start next fall. Nebraska will return a pair of established corners in Andrew Marshall and Donovan Jones, but there will be a hole to fill within the position group following the departure of 30-game starter Ceyair Wright, potentially opening up early chances for Odem.

Jack Fuchs, OT

Ranking: Four-star

The Wildcats were among the beneficiaries of Penn State's October decision to fire coach James Franklin and the Nittany Lions' subsequent class collapse in the 2026 cycle. In Fuchs, who flipped to Northwestern on Nov. 11, the Wildcats have their highest-ranked signee since 2023.

Fuchs is a towering offensive tackle at 6-foot-7, 270 pounds, but operates with impressive agility at his size that will aid his transition into the college game when he lands with the Wildcats in 2026. He also comes with a football background as the son of Tennessee Titans offensive line coach Scott Fuchs, who made assistant stops at Wyoming, Buffalo and Kansas from 2014 to 2023.

After gaining bowl eligibility under third-year coach David Braun, the Wildcats are set to see significant turnover on the offensive line this offseason with starting tackles Caleb Tiernan and Martes Lewis both graduating. Fuchs might need time to tack on weight and adjust to the speed at the next level, but with few proven tackles on the program's current roster, he could very quickly factor into the mix at Northwestern next fall.

Chris Henry Jr., WR

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 7

The nation's top-ranked wide receiver, the son of the late NFL wide receiver Chris Henry, has all the physical tools to become Ohio State's next great wide receiver. At 6-foot-5, 205 pounds, he blends a unique build with downfield speed and an impressive catch radius, which he flashed across a record-setting sophomore season at Ohio's Withrow High School as a sophomore in 2023. Injuries hampered Henry's junior and senior seasons after he transferred to California powerhouse Mater Dei.

Henry will naturally draw early comparisons to Buckeyes star Jeremiah Smith. But even if he doesn't match the overwhelming production Smith delivered as a freshman in 2024, Henry will certainly have a chance to carve a significant role in Ohio State's passing game in 2026 with Carnell Tate probably headed to the NFL and scant pass-catching production set to return behind Smith and rising senior Brandon Inniss.

There was drama at the end but Chris Henry Jr. stuck with Ohio State. Michael O'Leary

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 14

Harrison signed earlier this month as one of three five-stars in the Ducks' 2026 class. If star tight end Kenyon Sadiq heads to the pros in 2026, Harrison could be called on right away next fall.

Harrison, who heads to Oregon at 6-foot-7, 243 pounds, intends to play both football and basketball with the Ducks. On a football field, Harrison is a physically imposing blocker with vertical ability and downfield speed to create mismatches with opposing defenses. Harrison blends his size and quickness with a unique catch radius that makes him particularly dangerous in the red zone, and he plays with a mean streak that suggests he'll be ready for the challenge of Big Ten football next fall.

Sadiq's departure would leave Oregon with Jamari Johnson and Roger Saleapaga as the program's primary tight end returns in 2026. Harrison's arrival presents the potentially intriguing prospect of him pairing with Johnson in two-tight end sets. But on his own, Harrison will certainly offer coach Dan Lanning & Co. a difference-maker in the passing game within a program that hasn't been shy about playing true freshmen in recent seasons.

Jackson Ford, DE

Ranking: Four-star

Identifying potential early contributors from a Penn State recruiting class is relatively easy. PSU closed the early signing period with only two members: quarterback Peyton Falzone and Ford.

Falzone, ESPN's No, 7 dual-threat passer, is an ultra-athletic prospect with loads of long-term promise under center or elsewhere on offense. But more likely to contribute in 2026 is Ford, the lone James Franklin-era pledge to maintain his commitment this fall. An instinctive defender from Malvern, Pennsylvania, Ford carries a study build at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, experience playing in multiple defensive fronts and a knack for stopping the run on the edge.

Nittany Lions defensive ends Dani Dennis-Sutton and Zuriah Fisher could both be back next fall. Each could also head to the NFL. Either way, you'd expect coach Matt Campbell to have at least a few veteran defensive ends ahead of Ford on the depth chart. But given Ford's maturity and potential turnover on the edge at Penn State in 2026, the last man standing from Franklin's once-promising recruiting class should have chances to prove himself next fall.

Izaiah Wright, RB

Ranking: Three-star

While coach Barry Odom loaded up on both sides of the line of scrimmage in his first full cycle with the Boilermakers, Purdue's most immediate Class of 2026 contributor might come at a skill position with the speedy legs of Wright, ESPN's No. 67 running back.

Wright ran for 4,700 yards and 68 touchdowns during his career at Carlson (Michigan) High School, where he tallied 22 100-plus yard rushing performances and set school records in multiple track events. A patient runner, Wright has shown an ability to shed tackles, and his elite speed allows him to breakaway from opposing defenses when he reaches the second level.

Wright's talent alone might have opened opportunities for him on day one. With Devin Mockobee and Malachi Thomas, two of Purdue's three leading rushers in 2025, out of eligibility, the path is clear for the 5-foot-11 rusher to carve a major role next fall.

Dyzier Carter, WR

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 156

One of the earliest commits to an impressive Scarlet Knights class, Carter signed earlier this month as the top-ranked of two ESPN 300 pledges joining the program in 2026 alongside fellow wide receiver Elias Coke. Rutgers has developed a track record for getting young pass catchers on the field early, and the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Carter could be the latest to do so next fall.

A polished route runner, Carter caught only 19 passes as a senior this fall in a run-heavy offense led by No. 2 running back Savion Hiter (Michigan signee) at Virginia's Louisa County High School. But Carter made the most of his targets, averaging 26.7 yards per catch while logging seven receiving scores in 2025. In college, he projects as a yards-after-catch playmaker out of the slot, capable of hurting defense in the screen game and over the middle.

The Scarlet Knights are poised to return leading pass catchers KJ Duff and Ian Strong in 2026. But the graduation of top slot target DT Sheffield, who caught 44 passes for 577 yards with five touchdowns this fall, will leave an immediate opening for Carter to potentially fill in 2026.

Kenneth Moore, WR

Ranking: Four-star

The Bruins have plenty of holes to fill under new coach Bob Chesney, especially after coaching turnover this fall cost UCLA many of the top prospects in the program's 2026 class. Among those who held on, however, is Moore, the Bruins' top in-state signee in 2026, who is stepping into a talent-starved UCLA wide receivers room.

A four-year contributor at St. Mary's High School in Stockton, California, Moore is a polished and explosive route runner who also has proven dangerous in the return game. He caught more than 50 passes for 800-plus yards in his senior season this fall, closing his high school career this month with nearly 6,500 all-purpose yards.

Based on eligibility, the Bruins can return the bulk of its 2025 receiving corps next fall, though UCLA is likely to experience a large-scale roster overhaul in Chesney's first offseason. Regardless of who the program retains or adds via the transfer portal, Moore has a skill set the Bruins were missing this fall, and he should challenge for targets, as well as special teams reps, as a freshman in 2026.

Tomuhini Topui, DT

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 62

Topui is one of the gems in the Trojans' first No. 1 class since 2007. The 6-foot-3, 330-pound defender from Mater Dei High School should be able to make an immediate difference for a USC run defense that finished in the bottom half of the Big Ten in 2025.

Topui emerged as one of the nation's most powerful and explosive interior defensive line talents in the 2026 cycle. With impressive mobility for his size, Topui recorded 19.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks during his junior and senior seasons. But his primary value at the next level, at least early on, is likely to come as a run stopper with a stout build capable of plugging the middle.

Had Topui spent his senior season this fall with the Trojans instead of Mater Dei, he would have already been one of the biggest members of USC's 2025 interior defensive line rotation. The program is set to return a deep defensive line unit in 2026, but Topui is the kind of big-bodied talent USC has been screaming for since it joined the Big Ten, and he should find opportunities to contribute next fall.

Kodi Greene, OT

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 41

Greene was a long-term target for coach Jeff Fisch and the Huskies. After flipping from Oregon earlier this year, he became the program's highest-ranked signee since quarterback Sam Huard in the 2021 cycle.

The Huskies chased the nation's No. 5 offensive tackle so hard for good reason. Greene possesses an impressive frame at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds, and comes to Washington with experience and sharp technique formed across two seasons as a starter in California's vaunted Trinity League. With good movement and agility for his size, Green is a prototypically built offensive tackle in an era in which programs are leaning heavily on long, fast edge rushers.

The Huskies view Greene as a day one contributor and a potential Week 1 starter in 2026. With nine-game starting left tackle Carver Willis out of eligibility, the path for Greene is clear.

Qwantavius Wiggins, RB

Ranking: Three-star

The Badgers got plenty out of their freshman class in 2025, headlined by the emergence of a pair of rising stars at linebacker in Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano. From a thin, 13-man 2026 class, Wiggins could be poised to make a similar breakout impact out of the backfield next fall.

A 5-foot-11 rusher from Fairburn, Georgia, Wiggins is an all-around running back with track speed making him slightly distinct from the traditional mold of Wisconsin running back. After tallying back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons to close his high school career, including 1,161 yards with 18 touchdowns this fall, Wiggins can be an immediate weapon for the Badgers in 2026, especially after four-star rusher Amari Latimer's signing day flip to West Virginia.

Between 2025 rushing leaders Darrion Dupree and Dilin Jones, there's plenty of potential within Wisconsin's current running back depth. But with offseason movement still to come, and without a clear lead back in the Badgers' backfield, Wiggins and his skill set could open the door to early carries and a role in the program's offense in 2026.

-- Eli Lederman

Khary Adams, CB

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 31

The Irish have been good at developing young cornerbacks and getting them on the field early under coach Marcus Freeman and defensive backs coach Mike Mickens. Like Benjamin Morrison and Leonard Moore before him, Adams could be poised to follow in 2026.

ESPN's No. 2 cornerback in 2026, Adams set at least six school sprinting records at Loyola (Maryland) Blakefield. His track background translates into elite closing speed on the football field, and Adams' size and strength at 6-foot-2 makes him an imposing presence in the secondary, where he emerged as one of the cycle's most productive high school defensive backs.

Notre Dame's 2026 cornerback situation will swing heavily on whether junior Christian Gray chooses to return or heads to the NFL. Either way, Adams looks prepared to be involved in the Irish's cornerback rotation as the program's latest potential star defensive back next fall.

SEC

Ezavier Crowell, RB

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 34

From linebacker Xavier Griffin to defensive backs Jireh Edwards and Jorden Edwards, the Crimson Tide added a number of potential early contributors in the nation's No. 7 class. But none might fill such an immediate need for Alabama next fall as Crowell, the No. 3 running back in the class.

Crowell, who reclassified into 2026 from the 2027 class, has been one of the nation's most productive rushers over the past three seasons. He ran for 3,701 yards in his freshman and sophomore seasons, then tallied 2,094 yards and 28 touchdowns during the 2025 regular season this fall in earning Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year honors. At 5-foot-11, 205 pounds, Crowell is adept at powering through contact and displayed elite vision, looking every bit of a future high-volume college running back.

The Crimson Tide do not not have a clear successor in the backfield for lead running back Jam Miller, who is out of eligibility after this fall. Crowell could be that No. 1 rusher for Alabama as soon as next fall. At the very least, he should provide a serious jolt to a Crimson Tide rushing attack that closed the regular season ranked 117th nationally in rushing yards per game.

Danny Beale, DT

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 108

New coach Ryan Silverfield opened his Arkansas tenure with a swing of late-cycle commitments before the early signing period. None of them were bigger than Beale, the No. 1 prospect in the state of Arkansas in 2026.

A former Oklahoma State commit, Beale emerged as a versatile playmaker at Cross County High School in Cherry Valley, Arkansas, where he logged 35 tackles and 1.5 sacks as a senior this fall. With college-ready size and impressive functional athleticism at 6-foot-4, 330 pounds, Beale's future looks almost certain to come on the interior defensive line, where the Razorbacks are expected to have multiple holes to fill next fall.

Between Cameron Ball, David Oke and Danny Saili, Arkansas is set to lose three of its top four snap-getters up the middle in 2026. While Beale could require time to develop into an every-down contributor, his big frame and the heavy offseason turnover expected on the interior for the Razorbacks should position him for a spot in the program's rotation as a true freshman.

Corey Wells, DT

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 200

As coach Alex Golesh navigated a flurry of early signing period movement days after arriving from USF, the Tigers' move to flip Wells from Texas marked a major recruiting win.

The four-star prospect from Petal, Mississippi, is a towering defensive line prospect at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds and projects as a disruptive and powerful interior run stuffer in the future. Wells, ESPN's No. 14 defensive tackle in the 2026 class, closed his high school career with 38 tackles this fall, including eight tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.

Wells is an ideal fit for the nose tackle role within Auburn defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin's defense. With four of the program's five most-used interior defensive linemen out of eligibility in 2026, the Tigers are surely going to stock up at the position in the transfer portal this offseason. But Wells, whose size alone can be a difference-maker, can also help in Year 1.

Kevin Ford Jr., DE

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 158

Florida's 2026 class is headlined by five-star pass rusher JaReylan McCoy, ESPN's No. 3 defensive end and a high-ceiling developmental prospect. But with the Gators set to potentially lose both of veteran pass rushers George Gumbs Jr. and Tyreak Sapp, Ford projects as a more likely early contributor in coach Jon Sumrall's first Florida defense next fall.

Ford entertained late flip interest from the likes of Texas A&M, Texas Tech and USC before ultimately giving his signature to the Gators on Dec. 3. He'll join Florida in 2026 after spending three seasons as a highly productive defender in Texas' top high school classification at Duncanville High School, where Ford was an all-around, scheme-versatile edge rusher who should be able to help the Gators right away.

McCoy and Ford arrive to Florida as the latest in a run of intriguing defensive line signees in recent cycles. If all goes to plan, they'll line up opposite each other in a stout Gators defense under Sumrall down the line. But in 2026, Ford might be the one to help fill Florida's holes on the edge.

Kaiden Prothro, TE

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 20

The five-star signee from Bowdon, Georgia, is one of the best pure pass-catching prospects in the 2026 class and appears poised to be the next star in Georgia's line of elite tight ends.

With good speed and body control at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, Prothro plays tight end like a wide receiver. He caught 50 passes for 931 yards and 24 touchdowns as a senior and was also a standout basketball and baseball player. He projects as a potential matchup nightmare for opposing defenses, especially in the red zone.

Prothro won't provide much in the blocking game from the outset, but Georgia has shown a willingness to utilize its young tight ends early, as recently as this fall with Ethan Barbour and Elyiss Williams, and Prothro's versatility will make him a unique weapon for a Georgia offensive staff that views him as a game-breaker capable of playing in multiple offensive spots.

Kenny Darby, WR

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 272

Darby's decommitment from LSU and subsequent pledge to Kentucky marked an early recruiting win for new coach Will Stein. Between Darby's big-play ability and expected turnover with the Wildcats, Darby could be called upon early.

Darby was a do-it-all playmaker at Louisiana's Airline High School, where he recorded 1,671 yards all-purpose and 17 total touchdowns in his senior season. An elite yard-after-catch talent, Darby should fit into a similar role at Kentucky if Stein and the Wildcats can get the ball in his hands and make the most of his elusiveness in the open field.

Stein showed at Oregon that he knows how to utilize dynamic skill position players. At the very least, Darby can be a useful gadget player as a freshman. With at least four pass catchers from Kentucky's 2025 roster out of eligibility, including top wide receiver Kendrick Law, Darby -- along with fellow four-star signee Denairius Gray -- could have bigger roles to fill next fall.

Richard Anderson, DT

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 90

The Tigers signed one of the nation's most talented defensive line classes in the 2026 cycle, headlined by No. 1 overall recruit Lamar Brown. With multiple seniors departing at LSU, these freshmen could earn early playing time next fall. If so, Anderson will be a player to watch.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 360 pounds, Anderson emerged as a dominant and disruptive interior defensive line talent at New Orleans powerhouse Edna Karr High School. Anderson is impressively agile for his size, and explosiveness gives him potential versatility across multiple schemes as both a run stopper and an interior pass rusher.

Both of the Tigers' primary defensive tackles this fall -- Bernard Gooden and Jacobian Guillory II -- have exhausted their eligibility beyond the 2025 season. Though Brown projects as a more athletic and technical interior talent, Anderson is elite in his own right and carries a more traditional, big-bodied defensive tackle profile that could come in handy for LSU in 2026.

Bralan Womack, S

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 39

Womack, ESPN's No. 3 safety prospect, sealed a seismic, late-cycle move when he flipped from Auburn to the in-state Bulldogs just before the early signing period. Entering 2026, there should be a clear path for Womack to claim a day one starting job in the program's secondary.

A two-time state champion at Mississippi's Hartfield Academy, Womack totaled 16 interceptions across his first two varsity seasons. He projects as a skilled one-on-one defender with the physical build and speed to develop into an impact defender against the run in the open field.

Coach Jeff Lebby pitched Womack on joining Mississippi State as the defensive version of Kamario Taylor, the star freshman quarterback who made his first career start in the Egg Bowl last month. The Bulldogs view Womack just as highly, and with Mississippi State set to potentially lose both of its starting safeties in Brylan Lanier and Jahron Manning, Womack could slot in immediately a fresh weapon for new defensive coordinator Zach Arnett.

Johnnie Jones, OT

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 212

Jones initially committed to UCLA in the spring before reopening his recruitment and landing as the top-ranked members of the Tigers' 2026 class. Though he's expected to require time to reach his full ceiling, Jones has the skill set and run-blocking ability to factor in next fall.

He blends elite length and size at 6-foot-6 with quick feet owed at least in part to his background on the basketball court. He proved himself as a powerful blocker at Florida's Vero Beach Venice High School, and despite some rough technical edge, Jones carries the potential to become a complete, NFL-caliber offensive tackle down the line.

Given the raw elements of Jones' game, it'd be a surprise to see him replace outgoing right tackle Keagen Trost in 2026. But with the Tigers needing to replace a tackle starter and generally thin on depth at the position, Jones could enter the rotation next fall and should be able to hold his own based on his physical traits.

Jake Kreul, DE

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 25

One of the nation's deepest and fiercest defensive lines is going to lose some of its top performers after the 2025 season. That could open the door for Kreul to secure an early role as part of coach Brent Venables' pass rushing corps.

Kreul's signature earlier this month gave Oklahoma its fifth five-star addition in the past three cycles. The gem of the Sooners' incoming class, Kreul will join the Sooners after logging 36 tackles (16 TFLs), 15 hurries and four sacks in his senior season at IMG Academy, where he emerged as one of the nation's most technically polished edge rushers.

Venables & Co. have shown an ability to get the most out of young defensive line talents, folding the likes of Jayden Jackson and David Stone (both on the interior) into the program's rotation as freshmen over the past couple of seasons. With veteran pass rusher Mason Thomas and Marvin Jones Jr. set to depart, Kreul could establish him early on next fall.

Jake Kreul will be another defensive weapon for OU. UC Report

Damarius Yates, RB

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 121

As things stand, the Rebels will bring back one of the nation's top returning rushers in 2026 with rising junior Kewan Lacy. But as Ole Miss prepares to lose veterans Logan Diggs and Damien Taylor from the depth chart, Yates could be arriving at just the right time.

Yates, a key in-state get for the Rebels in May, enters the college ranks following an exceptionally productive high school career in which he eclipsed 1,300 rushing yards in each of his final three seasons. Yates capped that run with 2,080 and 30 touchdowns in his senior season, which included an eight-touchdown performance that matched a single-game state record earlier this fall.

Yates' running power and ability to catch out of the backfield should allow him to be a versatile option early on at Ole Miss. Without a clear backup for Lacy in 2026, Yates could be well-positioned to carve a significant portion of the carries behind Lacy as a freshman next fall.

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 100

Currence is perhaps the most versatile member of the Gamecocks' 2026 class. Expected to play in the secondary at South Carolina, Currence is viewed as an elite, multipositional defender who also could legitimately be slotted at wide receiver. He even played quarterback as a senior at South Carolina's South Pointe High School -- the same school that produced Jadeveon Clowney -- torching defenses with nearly 10 yards per carry.

Along with his stout build at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, Currence's flexibility is the trait that will potentially get him on the field early in 2026. The Gamecocks could return most of the back-seven from the nation's 52nd-ranked defense next fall. But whether it's stepping into a veteran defensive back rotation or pushing forward for snaps at linebacker, Currence has the tools to be a playmaker from dady one as South Carolina looks to flip the script on a disappointing 2025.

Jordan Carter, DE

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 57

Carter spent more than a year in Texas A&M's 2026 class before the 6-foot-4, 245-pound edge rusher reopened his recruitment in November. After picking the Vols over Auburn and Georgia Tech, he'll join Tennessee with a chance to make an instant impact in 2026.

Carter will arrive to Knoxville in the wake of an 83-tackle, 18-sack senior season at Georgia's Douglas County High School. On the edge, where his explosiveness and physicality make a challenging proposition for opposing blockers, is where Carter's immediate future probably lies. But he also possesses the type of frame and overall technical quality that could allow Carter to develop into a fit on the interior if given time to bulk up at Tennessee.

Carter will be a much-needed asset for the Vols in 2026 as Tennessee prepares to lose four of its six most utilized defensive lineman from a defense that finished 93rd in points allowed this fall. Carter's arrival amid that mass turnover also coincides with the hiring of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who has received production from talented young pass rushers such as Collin Oliver (Oklahoma State) and Jack Sawyer (Ohio State) before.

Jordan Carter ranks No. 57 in the 2026 player rankings. Jordan Carter

Derrek Cooper, RB

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 11

Change is coming for Texas' running back room in 2026. CJ Baxter and Jerrick Gibson are headed to the transfer portal. Leading rusher Quintrevion Wisner is weighing an NFL draft decision. And the Longhorns will have a new running backs coach after Chad Scott's Dec. 9 exit.

All of that almost certainly means Texas will target at least one running back in the portal next month. But with Cooper, ESPN's top-ranked rusher in the 2026 class, the Longhorns will have another option arriving in January to join an overhauled backfield.

Cooper carried 94 times for 963 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior at Florida's Chaminade-Madonna Prep, where he emerged as a powerful rusher who sheds tackles and builds speed at the second level. Cooper is also a threat in the receiving game, and with a college-ready build at 6-foot-1, 201 pounds, he should be ready for day one snaps and early opportunities in whatever creative roles coach Steve Sarkisian cooks up for Cooper next fall.

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 54

Coach Mike Elko's defenses are built on the foundation of a strong defensive line. In 2026, the Aggies will be starting a substantial rebuild up front with leading contributors Cashius Howell, Dayon Hayes, Tyler Onyedim and Albert Regis all out of eligibility beyond this fall.

Those departures could provide an opening for Perry-Wright, ESPN's No. 3 defensive tackle in 2026, to crack the program's defensive line rotation in Year 1. Perry-Wright will enroll in January after totaling 202 tackles (38 TFL) and 23.5 sacks in his prep career. A 6-foot-2, 253-pound defender who has drawn comparisons to former Texas A&M star Nic Scourton, Perry-Wright carries the experience and athleticism to play across the defensive line. Just how Elko & Co. intend to develop him, both early on and long term, is part of what makes Perry-Wright one of the most intriguing newcomers in the program's 2026 class.

The Aggies are already well-stocked on young defensive line talent. But with turnover in the position group coming for Texas A&M, Perry-Wright has all the makings of a versatile, early impact playmaker next fall.

Jared Curtis, QB

Ranking: SC Next 300 No. 5

The most significant flip of the 2026 recruiting cycle came on Dec. 2 when Curtis, ESPN's No. 1 pocket passer, flipped from Georgia to Vanderbilt. Curtis' pledge to the hometown Commodores capped a dramatic late-cycle recruiting saga. But now that he's officially signed with Vanderbilt, conversation can now turn to his potential fit as an immediate successor to Diego Pavia in 2026.

Curtis will arrive to the Commodores equipped with sharp mechanics, a quick release and a big arm that accounted for nearly 10,000 yards across his high school career. At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Curtis has a prototypical frame, but still carries some threat on the run, too, highlighted by his 18 rushing scores as a senior this fall. From a physical standpoint, there's little question that Curtis can be ready to compete for a starting job next fall, a prospect that emerged as one of the key drivers in his decision to flip from his longstanding Georgia pledge.

Beyond Pavia, Vanderbilt also has to replace several key starters at skill positions and the offensive line in 2026. If Curtis is indeed Vanderbilt's Week 1 starter, it'll provide an early test of both Curtis' on-field maturity and offensive coordinator Tim Beck's ability to develop a young passer on the fly.