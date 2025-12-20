Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- Jake Paul found out the hard way that there are levels in boxing, and former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua operates on a different stratosphere.

In an ugly bout that lasted much longer than many predicted, Joshua knocked out Paul in the sixth round of their scheduled eight-round main event Saturday night at Kaseya Center. Joshua scored four knockdowns -- twice in the fifth round and twice in the sixth -- with the finish coming at the 1:31 mark.

Paul, a social media influencer-turned-professional boxer, circled away from Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) for the first half of the fight as jeers rained down in the arena. Paul's reluctance to engage ensured his survival early, but his conditioning betrayed him as the hulking Brit caught up to his tiring opponent and ended the fight with a scintillating straight right hand as chants of "knock him out" rang out.

"It wasn't the best performance," Joshua said while giving Paul his respect for showing up to fight. "It took a bit longer than expected, but the right hand finally found its destination."

Joshua landed 48 of 146 punches (32.9%), with 31 of those punches landing in Rounds 5 and 6. Paul landed 16 of 56 punches (28.6%), including none in the sixth round.

After his knockout loss to Daniel Dubois, Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) returned to action after a 15-month layoff in a fight that few predicted would happen. However, when Paul's scheduled fight in November against Gervonta "Tank" Davis was cancelled after the WBA lightweight champion's recent legal issues, Paul was determined to find a new opponent before the end of the year.

Paul (12-2, 7 KOs) always wanted to fight Joshua, and it came together quickly for the two to meet in a sanctioned heavyweight boxing match.

Many questioned whether Joshua would take Paul seriously as an opponent, and the 2012 Olympic gold medalist was steadfast that he wouldn't underestimate Paul, regardless of his inexperience.

Their differences came to a head inside the ring Friday night, as Joshua was focused on scoring a knockout while Paul tried to survive.

Joshua entered the ring with Philadelphia rapper Freeway performing "What We Do," while Paul, adorned in Hulk Hogan-inspired ring attire, walked out with older brother Logan by his side and controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performing "Billy." Once the fight started, the two engaged in a game of cat and mouse.

Anthony Joshua floored Jake Paul four times -- twice in the fifth round and twice in the sixth -- and afterward called out former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury for a potential all-British showdown. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

There was a significant size difference between the two, with Paul weighing in at 216.6 pounds, the second heaviest of his pro career. Joshua came in at 243.4 pounds, under the contracted weight limit of 245 pounds. But it was Joshua's advantages of 5 inches in height and 6 inches in reach, not to mention his years of championship experience, that would be too much for Paul to overcome.

Despite that, Paul survived longer than some of Joshua's previous opponents, who included Francis Ngannou and Otto Wallin. But surviving his opponent wasn't going to win the fight, as Joshua was constantly pursuing a knockout. A restless crowd yearned for more action, and Paul's strategy was to avoid trouble and hoping to catch Joshua with his overhand right.

After numerous clinches and tumbles to the canvas, a worn-down Paul was forced to fight back in Round 5. He cut through with a right hand, but an unfazed Joshua scored a pair of knockdowns, the first with a shot to the body and the second with a 1-2 combination.

Paul was wounded in Round 6, and Joshua rumbled in, clobbering Paul to the canvas with a right hand. Paul got to his feet but couldn't escape as Joshua landed a short right hand that put him down for good. Paul, who smiled while on the canvas, revealed afterward that the fight-ending punch broke his jaw.

Despite the injury, Paul said he wasn't demoralized and that he would continue his boxing career.

"Man, I've already won in every single way in life," Paul said of landing the unlikely fight with Joshua.

Paul added: "I'm going to come back and fight people my weight and go for the cruiserweight world championship at some point. I'm going to take a little break. I've been going hard for six years, so I'm going to take some time off."

The knockout victory gives Joshua his first win in more than a year. More importantly, it sets him up for a potential all-British showdown with former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The two have circled each other for years, with a fight being teased but never coming to fruition. Fury is currently retired.

"If Tyson Fury is as serious as he thinks he is, and he wants to put down his Twitter fingers in some gloves, come and fight one of the realest out there," Joshua said. "Step in the ring with me next if you're a real bad boy. Don't do all that talking. Let's see you in a ring and talk with your fists."