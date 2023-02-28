Dina Thorslund showed once again why she's one of the best fighters in the lighter weight divisions by knocking out Debora Anahi Lopez in the eighth round to retain her WBO bantamweight title Saturday night in Denmark.

Thorslund was up, 70-63, on all three cards at the time of the stoppage. Thorslund, ESPN's top-ranked bantamweight, scored her second knockout in her last three fights.

It's a big win for Thorslund (19-0, 8 KO) as Lopez (20-2-1, 1 KO), the former WBO flyweight champion, had never been stopped in her career other than a technical decision loss due to a clash of heads against Tamara Elisabet Demarco in March 2022.

This could open a lot of avenues for the 29-year-old Thorslund, who has yet to fight outside of Europe as a professional. IBF champion Ebanie Bridges, WBC titlist Yuliahn Luna Avila and WBA champion Nina Hughes would all be sensible opponents, as would Melissa Oddessa Parker if Thorslund is not able to get a unification fight in her next bout.

On Thursday, Gabriela Fundora (10-0, 4 KO), ESPN's No. 5 flyweight, won a 10-round unanimous decision over Tania Garcia Hernandez (7-6-2) in Mexico City. Fundora stayed at No. 5 in the ratings. And on Sunday, Mika Iwakawa (12-6-1, 4 KO) beat Ploypailin Palatsrichuai (2-3) in a 6-round strawweight bout, Iwakawa's first fight in the division since 2019. The victory, however, was not enough to move Iwakawa into the top 5.

This weekend, former IBF featherweight champion Sarah Mahfoud returns to the ring for the first time since losing her belt to Amanda Serrano last year. She faces Lara Ochmann (9-1, 4 KO) in Denmark. This is a large step up in competition for the 23-year-old Ochmann. Mahfoud (11-1, 3 KO) is ESPN's No. 3 ranked featherweight.

Prospect Alexas Kubicki (5-0), 19, will fight a 10-rounder at flyweight in Canada against Maria Salinas (26-8-6, 7 KO), a multi-time world title challenger.

Rankings will be updated every Tuesday. They'll be based on recent bouts, head-to-head competition and the quality of opponent. As with almost everything, until fighters square off against one another, there is a layer of subjectivity to it. Fighters who haven't fought in 18 months and don't have a fight scheduled will be removed from the rankings until they fight again.

175+ pounds - Super middleweight - Middleweight - Junior middleweight - Welterweight - Junior welterweight - Lightweight - Junior lightweight - Featherweight - Junior featherweight - Bantamweight - Junior bantamweight - Flyweight - Junior flyweight - Strawweight - Atomweight

175+ POUNDS

Hanna Gabriels, of Costa Rica, is the WBC heavyweight champion. Ezequiel Becerra/AFP/Getty Images

1. Hanna Gabriels Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 21-2-1, 12 KOs

Last: W (TKO2) Martha Patricia Lara Gaytan, April 17, 2021

Next: TBA

2. Lani Daniels Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 6-2-2, 0 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Tinta Smith, June 24

Next: TBA

3. Danielle Perkins Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 3-0, 1 KO

Last: W (UD8) Monika Harrison, March 5, 2021

Next: TBA

4. Angie Paola Rocha Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 13-3-3, 6 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Indira Perez, Dec. 22

Next: TBA

5. Alrie Meleisea Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 6-1-1, 0 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Sequita Hemingway, Dec. 9

Next: TBA

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT (Up to 168 pounds)

1. Franchon Crews Dezurn Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 8-1, 2 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Elin Cederroos, April 30

Next: TBA

2. Shadasia Green Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 12-0, 10 KOs

Last: W (TKO6) Elin Cederroos, Feb. 4

Next: TBA

3. Christina Hammer Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 28-1, 13 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Luiza Davydova, May 7

Next: TBA

4. Angelica Lopez Flores Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 13-1, 7 KOs

Last: L (TKO1) Shadasia Green, Jan. 15, 2021

Next: TBA

5. Elin Cederroos Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 8-1, 4 KOs

Last: L (TKO6) Shadasia Green, Feb. 4

Next: TBA

MIDDLEWEIGHT (Up to 160 pounds)

play 0:43 Shields pours on the punches early en route to victory On her way to becoming the undisputed champ, Claressa Shields unleashes a flurry of punches in Round 1.

1. Claressa Shields Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 13-0, 2 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Savannah Marshall, Oct. 15

Next: TBA

2. Savannah Marshall Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 12-1, 10 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Claressa Shields, Oct. 15

Next: TBA

3. Maricela Cornejo Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 15-5, 5 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Simone Aparecida da Silva, March 25

Next: TBA

4. Ema Kozin Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 22-1-1, 12 KOs

Last: W (TKO7) Szilvia Szabados, June 4

Next: TBA

5. Raquel Miller Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 12-0, 5 KOs

Last: W (TKO1) Sheila Cunha, Sept. 8

Next: TBA

JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT (Up to 154 pounds)

1. Natasha Jonas Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 13-2-1, 8 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Marie-Eve Dicaire, Nov. 12

Next: TBA

2. Terri Harper Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 13-1-1, 6 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Hannah Ranking, Sept. 24

Next: TBA

3. Marie-Eve Dicaire Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 18-2, 1 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Natasha Jonas, Nov. 12

Next: TBA

4. Cecilia Braekhus Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 37-2, 9 KOs

Last: W (UD6) Marisa Joana Portillo, Dec. 17

Next: TBA

5. Patricia Berghult Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 15-1, 3 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Natasha Jonas, Sept. 3

Next: TBA

WELTERWEIGHT (Up to 147 pounds)

Chantelle Cameron, left, defeated Jessica McCaskill to unify all major junior welterweight world titles. Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

1. Jessica McCaskill Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 12-3, 5 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Chantelle Cameron, Nov. 5

Next: TBA

2. Layla McCarter Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 45-13-5, 11 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Halanna dos Santos, March 25

Next: TBA

3. Summer Lynn Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 7-0, 3 KOs

Last: W (UD6) Jaica Pavilus, April 2

Next: TBA

4. Ivana Habazin Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 21-4, 7 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Diana Prazak, Oct, 22

Next: TBA

5. Marie Pier Houle Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 8-0-1, 2 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Marisol Moreno, Jan. 13

Next: TBA

JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHT (Up to 140 pounds)

1. Chantelle Cameron Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 17-0, 8 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Jessica McCaskill, Nov. 5

Next: TBA

2. Jessica McCaskill Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 12-3, 5 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Chantelle Cameron, Nov. 5

Next: TBA

3. Kali Reis Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 19-7-1, 5 KOs

Last: W (SD10) Jessica Camara, Nov. 19, 2021

Next: TBA

4. Jessica Camara Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 10-3, 2 KOs

Last: W (KO1) Josefina Vega, Sept. 17

Next: TBA

5. Sandy Ryan Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 5-1, 2 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Anahi Ester Sanchez, Nov. 26

Next: TBA

LIGHTWEIGHT (Up to 135 pounds)

Katie Taylor, right, defended all her four lightweight world titles with a unanimous decision victory over Karen Elizabeth Carabajal on Oct, 29 in London. Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

1. Katie Taylor Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 22-0, 6 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Karen Elizabeth Carabajal, Oct. 29

Next: May 20 vs. TBA

2. Amanda Serrano Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 44-2-1, 30 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Erika Cruz, Feb. 4

Next: TBA

3. Estelle Yoka Mossely Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 11-0, 1 KO

Last: W (UD10) Anisha Basheel, Feb. 17

Next: TBA

4. Delfine Persoon Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 47-3-1NC, 19 KOs

Last: NC (No contest) Ikram Kerwat, Nov. 13

Next: TBA

5. Yanina del Carmen Lescano Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 12-2, 3 KO

Last: W (UD10) Lizbeth Crespo, Oct, 14

Next: TBA

JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHT (Up to 130 pounds)

play 0:56 Alycia Baumgardner beats Mikaela Mayer by split decision Alycia Baumgardner unifies the junior lightweight belts with a split-decision victory over Mikaela Mayer.

1. Alycia Baumgardner Previous ranking: 2

Record: 14-1, 7 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Elhem Mekhaled, Feb. 4

Next: TBA

2. Mikaela Mayer Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 17-1, 5 KOs

Last: L (SD10) Alycia Baumgardner, Oct. 15

Next: April 15 vs. Christina Linardatou

3. Maiva Hamadouche Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 22-2, 18 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Mikaela Mayer, Nov. 5, 2021

Next: TBA

4. Delfine Persoon Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 47-3-1NC, 19 KOs

Last: NC (No contest) Ikram Kerwat, Nov. 13

Next: TBA

5. Elhem Mekhaled Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 15-2, 3 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Alycia Baumgardner, Feb. 4

Next: TBA

FEATHERWEIGHT (Up to 126 pounds)

1. Amanda Serrano Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 44-2-1, 30 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Erika Cruz, Feb. 4

Next: TBA

2. Erika Cruz Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 15-2, 3 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Amanda Serrano,Feb. 4

Next: TBA

3. Sarah Mahfoud Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 11-1, 3 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Amanda Serrano, Sept. 24

Next: TBA

4. Brenda Karen Carabajal Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 18-5-1, 9 KOs

Last: W (MD10) Debora Anahi Dionicius, May 13

Next: TBA

5. Raven Chapman Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 5-0, 2 KOs

Last: W (UD6) Fatuma Yazidu, Nov. 12

Next: TBA

JUNIOR FEATHERWEIGHT (Up to 122 pounds)

1. Yamileth Mercado Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 20-3, 5 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Mariana Juarez, Oct 29

Next: TBA

2. Segolene Lefebvre Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 16-0, 1 KO

Last: W (UD10) Melania Sorroche, May 7

Next: TBA

3. Mayerlin Rivas Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 17-4-2, 11 KOs

Last: W (TKO3) Karina Fernandez, June 10

Next: TBA

4. Cherneka Johnson Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 15-1, 6 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Susie Ramadan, Oct. 15

Next: TBA

5. Ellie Scotney Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 6-0, 0 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Mary Romero, Oct. 29

Next: TBA

Dina Thorslund, Daniela Bermudez and Yazmin Rivas have been removed due to inactivity in the division.

BANTAMWEIGHT (Up to 118 pounds)

1. Dina Thorslund Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 19-0, 8 KOs

Last: W (TKO8) Debora Anahi Lopez, Feb. 25

Next: TBA

2. Yuliahn Luna Avila Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 24-3-1, 4 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Jessica Gonzalez, June 17

Next: TBA

3. Ebanie Bridges Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 9-1, 4 KOs

Last: W (TKO8) Shannon O'Connell, Dec. 10

Next: TBA

4. Nina Hughes Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 5-0, 2 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Jamie Mitchell, Nov. 26

Next: TBA

5. Diana Laura Fernandez Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 26-4-1, 4 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Gabriela Bouvier, Aug. 27

Next: TBA

JUNIOR BANTAMWEIGHT (Up to 115 pounds)

1. Diana Laura Fernandez Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 26-4-1, 4 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Gabriela Bouvier, Aug. 27

Next: TBA

2. Asley Gonzalez Macias Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 15-2, 7 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Lourdes Juarez, Oct. 1

Next: TBA

3. Micaela Lujan Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 11-1-1, 3 KOs

Last: W (MD10) Irma Garcia, Aug. 20

Next: TBA

4. Clara Lescurat Previous ranking: N. 5

Record: 8-0, 3 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Naylea Gil Sanabia, Oct. 28

Next: TBA

5. Lourdes Juarez Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 34-3, 4 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Asley Gonzalez Macias, Oct. 1

Next: TBA

Note: Guadalupe Martinez Guzman has been removed for inactivity in the division.

FLYWEIGHT (Up to 112 pounds)

Flyweight Marlen Esparza, left, won her first world title in just her 11th professional fight. Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

1. Marlen Esparza Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 13-1, 1 KO

Last: W (UD10) Eva Guzman, Aug. 6

Next: TBA

2. Arely Mucino Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 32-3-2, 11 KOs

Last: W (SD10) Leonela Paola Yudica, Oct. 29

Next: TBA

3. Gabriela Celeste Alaniz Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 14-0, 6 KOs

Last: W (TKO9) Debora Rengifo, Sept. 24

Next: TBA

4. Ibeth Zamora Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 33-7, 12 KOs

Last: W (TKO4) Jessica Martinez Castillo, Oct. 29

Next: TBA

5. Gabriela Fundora Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 10-0, 4 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Tania Garcia, Feb. 23

Next: TBA

JUNIOR FLYWEIGHT (Up to 108 pounds)

1. Jessica Nery Plata Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 29-2, 3 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Kim Clavel, Jan. 13

Next: TBA

2. Evelin Bermudez Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 17-0-1, 6 KOs

Last: L (MD10) Yokasta Valle, Nov. 26

Next: March 10 vs. Tania Enriquez

3. Kim Clavel Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 16-1, 3 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Jessica Nery Plata, Jan. 13

Next: TBA

4. Anabel Ortiz Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 33-5, 4 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Maria Micheo Santizo, Oct. 20

Next: TBA

5. Tania Enriquez Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 20-0, 9 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Edna Maltos, Dec. 3

Next: March 10 vs. Evelin Bermudez

Note: Seniesa Estrada has been removed for inactivity in the division. Yakasta Valle vacated her IBF and WBO titles to compete at strawweight and was removed from junior flyweight.

STRAWWEIGHT (Up to 105 pounds)

Strawweight champion Seniesa Estrada is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in boxing. Sye Williams/Golden Boy/Getty Images

1. Seniesa Estrada Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 23-0, 9 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Jazmin Gala Villarino, Nov. 12

Next: March 25 vs. Tina Rupprecht

2. Yokasta Valle Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 27-2, 9 KOs

Last: W (MD10) Evelin Bermudez, Nov. 26

Next: TBA

3. Tina Rupprecht Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 12-0-1, 3 KOs

Last: W (SD10) Rocio Gaspar, Dec. 10

Next: March 25 vs. Seniesa Estrada

4. Sarah Bormann Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 15-0, 7 KO

Last: W (UD10) Elizabeth Lopez Corzo, Sept. 24

Next: TBA

5. Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 5-1, 1 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Yokasta Valle, Sept. 8

Next: TBA

ATOMWEIGHT (Up to 102 pounds)

1. Monserrat Alarcon Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 18-4-2, 0 KO

Last: W (UD10) Brenda Balderas Martiinez, Sept. 30

Next: TBA

2. Mika Iwakawa Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 12-6-1, 4 KO

Last: W (TKO3) Ploypailin Palatsrichuai, Feb. 26

Next: TBA

3. Fabiana Bytyqi Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 19-0-2, 5 KO

Last: D (SD10) Elizabeth Lopez Corzo, Jul. 29

Next: TBA

4. Ayaka Miyao Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 25-10-2, 6 KO

Last: L (UD10) Mika Iwakawa, Sept. 1

Next: TBA

5. Eri Matsuda Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 5-1-1, 1 KO

Last: W (UD10) Kaori Nagai, Sept. 1

Next: TBA