          Women's boxing divisional rankings: Dina Thorslund, Gabriela Fundora solidify spots after dominant wins

          Dina Thorslund, above, defeated Debora Anahi Lopez by stoppage to keep her No. 1 spot in the bantamweight division. Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images
          3:31 PM GMT
          • Michael RothsteinESPN Staff Writer
          Dina Thorslund showed once again why she's one of the best fighters in the lighter weight divisions by knocking out Debora Anahi Lopez in the eighth round to retain her WBO bantamweight title Saturday night in Denmark.

          Thorslund was up, 70-63, on all three cards at the time of the stoppage. Thorslund, ESPN's top-ranked bantamweight, scored her second knockout in her last three fights.

          It's a big win for Thorslund (19-0, 8 KO) as Lopez (20-2-1, 1 KO), the former WBO flyweight champion, had never been stopped in her career other than a technical decision loss due to a clash of heads against Tamara Elisabet Demarco in March 2022.

          This could open a lot of avenues for the 29-year-old Thorslund, who has yet to fight outside of Europe as a professional. IBF champion Ebanie Bridges, WBC titlist Yuliahn Luna Avila and WBA champion Nina Hughes would all be sensible opponents, as would Melissa Oddessa Parker if Thorslund is not able to get a unification fight in her next bout.

          On Thursday, Gabriela Fundora (10-0, 4 KO), ESPN's No. 5 flyweight, won a 10-round unanimous decision over Tania Garcia Hernandez (7-6-2) in Mexico City. Fundora stayed at No. 5 in the ratings. And on Sunday, Mika Iwakawa (12-6-1, 4 KO) beat Ploypailin Palatsrichuai (2-3) in a 6-round strawweight bout, Iwakawa's first fight in the division since 2019. The victory, however, was not enough to move Iwakawa into the top 5.

          This weekend, former IBF featherweight champion Sarah Mahfoud returns to the ring for the first time since losing her belt to Amanda Serrano last year. She faces Lara Ochmann (9-1, 4 KO) in Denmark. This is a large step up in competition for the 23-year-old Ochmann. Mahfoud (11-1, 3 KO) is ESPN's No. 3 ranked featherweight.

          Prospect Alexas Kubicki (5-0), 19, will fight a 10-rounder at flyweight in Canada against Maria Salinas (26-8-6, 7 KO), a multi-time world title challenger.

          Rankings will be updated every Tuesday. They'll be based on recent bouts, head-to-head competition and the quality of opponent. As with almost everything, until fighters square off against one another, there is a layer of subjectivity to it. Fighters who haven't fought in 18 months and don't have a fight scheduled will be removed from the rankings until they fight again.

          175+ POUNDS

          1. Hanna Gabriels     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 21-2-1, 12 KOs
          Last: W (TKO2) Martha Patricia Lara Gaytan, April 17, 2021
          Next: TBA

          2. Lani Daniels     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 6-2-2, 0 KOs
          Last: W (UD8) Tinta Smith, June 24
          Next: TBA

          3. Danielle Perkins     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 3-0, 1 KO
          Last: W (UD8) Monika Harrison, March 5, 2021
          Next: TBA

          4. Angie Paola Rocha     Previous ranking: N/R

          Record: 13-3-3, 6 KOs
          Last: W (UD8) Indira Perez, Dec. 22
          Next: TBA

          5. Alrie Meleisea     Previous ranking: N/R

          Record: 6-1-1, 0 KOs
          Last: W (UD8) Sequita Hemingway, Dec. 9
          Next: TBA

          SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT (Up to 168 pounds)

          1. Franchon Crews Dezurn     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 8-1, 2 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Elin Cederroos, April 30
          Next: TBA

          2. Shadasia Green     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 12-0, 10 KOs
          Last: W (TKO6) Elin Cederroos, Feb. 4
          Next: TBA

          3. Christina Hammer     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 28-1, 13 KOs
          Last: W (UD8) Luiza Davydova, May 7
          Next: TBA

          4. Angelica Lopez Flores     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 13-1, 7 KOs
          Last: L (TKO1) Shadasia Green, Jan. 15, 2021
          Next: TBA

          5. Elin Cederroos     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 8-1, 4 KOs
          Last: L (TKO6) Shadasia Green, Feb. 4
          Next: TBA

          MIDDLEWEIGHT (Up to 160 pounds)

          play
          0:43
          Shields pours on the punches early en route to victory

          On her way to becoming the undisputed champ, Claressa Shields unleashes a flurry of punches in Round 1.

          1. Claressa Shields     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 13-0, 2 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Savannah Marshall, Oct. 15
          Next: TBA

          2. Savannah Marshall     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 12-1, 10 KOs
          Last: L (UD10) Claressa Shields, Oct. 15
          Next: TBA

          3. Maricela Cornejo     Previous ranking: N/R

          Record: 15-5, 5 KOs
          Last: W (UD8) Simone Aparecida da Silva, March 25
          Next: TBA

          4. Ema Kozin     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 22-1-1, 12 KOs
          Last: W (TKO7) Szilvia Szabados, June 4
          Next: TBA

          5. Raquel Miller     Previous ranking: N/R

          Record: 12-0, 5 KOs
          Last: W (TKO1) Sheila Cunha, Sept. 8
          Next: TBA

          JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT (Up to 154 pounds)

          1. Natasha Jonas     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 13-2-1, 8 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Marie-Eve Dicaire, Nov. 12
          Next: TBA

          2. Terri Harper     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 13-1-1, 6 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Hannah Ranking, Sept. 24
          Next: TBA

          3. Marie-Eve Dicaire     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 18-2, 1 KOs
          Last: L (UD10) Natasha Jonas, Nov. 12
          Next: TBA

          4. Cecilia Braekhus     Previous ranking: N/R

          Record: 37-2, 9 KOs
          Last: W (UD6) Marisa Joana Portillo, Dec. 17
          Next: TBA

          5. Patricia Berghult     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 15-1, 3 KOs
          Last: L (UD10) Natasha Jonas, Sept. 3
          Next: TBA

          WELTERWEIGHT (Up to 147 pounds)

          1. Jessica McCaskill     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 12-3, 5 KOs
          Last: L (UD10) Chantelle Cameron, Nov. 5
          Next: TBA

          2. Layla McCarter     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 45-13-5, 11 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Halanna dos Santos, March 25
          Next: TBA

          3. Summer Lynn     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 7-0, 3 KOs
          Last: W (UD6) Jaica Pavilus, April 2
          Next: TBA

          4. Ivana Habazin     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 21-4, 7 KOs
          Last: W (UD8) Diana Prazak, Oct, 22
          Next: TBA

          5. Marie Pier Houle     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 8-0-1, 2 KOs
          Last: W (UD8) Marisol Moreno, Jan. 13
          Next: TBA

          JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHT (Up to 140 pounds)

          1. Chantelle Cameron     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 17-0, 8 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Jessica McCaskill, Nov. 5
          Next: TBA

          2. Jessica McCaskill     Previous ranking: N/R

          Record: 12-3, 5 KOs
          Last: L (UD10) Chantelle Cameron, Nov. 5
          Next: TBA

          3. Kali Reis     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 19-7-1, 5 KOs
          Last: W (SD10) Jessica Camara, Nov. 19, 2021
          Next: TBA

          4. Jessica Camara     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 10-3, 2 KOs
          Last: W (KO1) Josefina Vega, Sept. 17
          Next: TBA

          5. Sandy Ryan     Previous ranking: N/R

          Record: 5-1, 2 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Anahi Ester Sanchez, Nov. 26
          Next: TBA

          LIGHTWEIGHT (Up to 135 pounds)

          1. Katie Taylor     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 22-0, 6 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Karen Elizabeth Carabajal, Oct. 29
          Next: May 20 vs. TBA

          2. Amanda Serrano     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 44-2-1, 30 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Erika Cruz, Feb. 4
          Next: TBA

          3. Estelle Yoka Mossely     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 11-0, 1 KO
          Last: W (UD10) Anisha Basheel, Feb. 17
          Next: TBA

          4. Delfine Persoon     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 47-3-1NC, 19 KOs
          Last: NC (No contest) Ikram Kerwat, Nov. 13
          Next: TBA

          5. Yanina del Carmen Lescano     Previous ranking: N/R

          Record: 12-2, 3 KO
          Last: W (UD10) Lizbeth Crespo, Oct, 14
          Next: TBA

          JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHT (Up to 130 pounds)

          play
          0:56
          Alycia Baumgardner beats Mikaela Mayer by split decision

          Alycia Baumgardner unifies the junior lightweight belts with a split-decision victory over Mikaela Mayer.

          1. Alycia Baumgardner     Previous ranking: 2

          Record: 14-1, 7 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Elhem Mekhaled, Feb. 4
          Next: TBA

          2. Mikaela Mayer     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 17-1, 5 KOs
          Last: L (SD10) Alycia Baumgardner, Oct. 15
          Next: April 15 vs. Christina Linardatou

          3. Maiva Hamadouche     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 22-2, 18 KOs
          Last: L (UD10) Mikaela Mayer, Nov. 5, 2021
          Next: TBA

          4. Delfine Persoon     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 47-3-1NC, 19 KOs
          Last: NC (No contest) Ikram Kerwat, Nov. 13
          Next: TBA

          5. Elhem Mekhaled     Previous ranking: N/R

          Record: 15-2, 3 KOs
          Last: L (UD10) Alycia Baumgardner, Feb. 4
          Next: TBA

          FEATHERWEIGHT (Up to 126 pounds)

          1. Amanda Serrano     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 44-2-1, 30 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Erika Cruz, Feb. 4
          Next: TBA

          2. Erika Cruz     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 15-2, 3 KOs
          Last: L (UD10) Amanda Serrano,Feb. 4
          Next: TBA

          3. Sarah Mahfoud     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 11-1, 3 KOs
          Last: L (UD10) Amanda Serrano, Sept. 24
          Next: TBA

          4. Brenda Karen Carabajal     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 18-5-1, 9 KOs
          Last: W (MD10) Debora Anahi Dionicius, May 13
          Next: TBA

          5. Raven Chapman     Previous ranking: N/R

          Record: 5-0, 2 KOs
          Last: W (UD6) Fatuma Yazidu, Nov. 12
          Next: TBA

          JUNIOR FEATHERWEIGHT (Up to 122 pounds)

          1. Yamileth Mercado     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 20-3, 5 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Mariana Juarez, Oct 29
          Next: TBA

          2. Segolene Lefebvre     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 16-0, 1 KO
          Last: W (UD10) Melania Sorroche, May 7
          Next: TBA

          3. Mayerlin Rivas     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 17-4-2, 11 KOs
          Last: W (TKO3) Karina Fernandez, June 10
          Next: TBA

          4. Cherneka Johnson     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 15-1, 6 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Susie Ramadan, Oct. 15
          Next: TBA

          5. Ellie Scotney     Previous ranking: N/R

          Record: 6-0, 0 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Mary Romero, Oct. 29
          Next: TBA

          Dina Thorslund, Daniela Bermudez and Yazmin Rivas have been removed due to inactivity in the division.

          BANTAMWEIGHT (Up to 118 pounds)

          1. Dina Thorslund     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 19-0, 8 KOs
          Last: W (TKO8) Debora Anahi Lopez, Feb. 25
          Next: TBA

          2. Yuliahn Luna Avila     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 24-3-1, 4 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Jessica Gonzalez, June 17
          Next: TBA

          3. Ebanie Bridges     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 9-1, 4 KOs
          Last: W (TKO8) Shannon O'Connell, Dec. 10
          Next: TBA

          4. Nina Hughes     Previous ranking: N/R

          Record: 5-0, 2 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Jamie Mitchell, Nov. 26
          Next: TBA

          5. Diana Laura Fernandez     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 26-4-1, 4 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Gabriela Bouvier, Aug. 27
          Next: TBA

          JUNIOR BANTAMWEIGHT (Up to 115 pounds)

          1. Diana Laura Fernandez     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 26-4-1, 4 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Gabriela Bouvier, Aug. 27
          Next: TBA

          2. Asley Gonzalez Macias     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 15-2, 7 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Lourdes Juarez, Oct. 1
          Next: TBA

          3. Micaela Lujan     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 11-1-1, 3 KOs
          Last: W (MD10) Irma Garcia, Aug. 20
          Next: TBA

          4. Clara Lescurat     Previous ranking: N. 5

          Record: 8-0, 3 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Naylea Gil Sanabia, Oct. 28
          Next: TBA

          5. Lourdes Juarez     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 34-3, 4 KOs
          Last: L (UD10) Asley Gonzalez Macias, Oct. 1
          Next: TBA

          Note: Guadalupe Martinez Guzman has been removed for inactivity in the division.

          FLYWEIGHT (Up to 112 pounds)

          1. Marlen Esparza     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 13-1, 1 KO
          Last: W (UD10) Eva Guzman, Aug. 6
          Next: TBA

          2. Arely Mucino     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 32-3-2, 11 KOs
          Last: W (SD10) Leonela Paola Yudica, Oct. 29
          Next: TBA

          3. Gabriela Celeste Alaniz     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 14-0, 6 KOs
          Last: W (TKO9) Debora Rengifo, Sept. 24
          Next: TBA

          4. Ibeth Zamora     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 33-7, 12 KOs
          Last: W (TKO4) Jessica Martinez Castillo, Oct. 29
          Next: TBA

          5. Gabriela Fundora     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 10-0, 4 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Tania Garcia, Feb. 23
          Next: TBA

          JUNIOR FLYWEIGHT (Up to 108 pounds)

          1. Jessica Nery Plata     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 29-2, 3 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Kim Clavel, Jan. 13
          Next: TBA

          2. Evelin Bermudez     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 17-0-1, 6 KOs
          Last: L (MD10) Yokasta Valle, Nov. 26
          Next: March 10 vs. Tania Enriquez

          3. Kim Clavel     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 16-1, 3 KOs
          Last: L (UD10) Jessica Nery Plata, Jan. 13
          Next: TBA

          4. Anabel Ortiz     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 33-5, 4 KOs
          Last: W (UD8) Maria Micheo Santizo, Oct. 20
          Next: TBA

          5. Tania Enriquez     Previous ranking: N/R

          Record: 20-0, 9 KOs
          Last: W (UD8) Edna Maltos, Dec. 3
          Next: March 10 vs. Evelin Bermudez

          Note: Seniesa Estrada has been removed for inactivity in the division. Yakasta Valle vacated her IBF and WBO titles to compete at strawweight and was removed from junior flyweight.

          STRAWWEIGHT (Up to 105 pounds)

          1. Seniesa Estrada     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 23-0, 9 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Jazmin Gala Villarino, Nov. 12
          Next: March 25 vs. Tina Rupprecht

          2. Yokasta Valle     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 27-2, 9 KOs
          Last: W (MD10) Evelin Bermudez, Nov. 26
          Next: TBA

          3. Tina Rupprecht     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 12-0-1, 3 KOs
          Last: W (SD10) Rocio Gaspar, Dec. 10
          Next: March 25 vs. Seniesa Estrada

          4. Sarah Bormann     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 15-0, 7 KO
          Last: W (UD10) Elizabeth Lopez Corzo, Sept. 24
          Next: TBA

          5. Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen     Previous ranking: N/R

          Record: 5-1, 1 KOs
          Last: L (UD10) Yokasta Valle, Sept. 8
          Next: TBA

          ATOMWEIGHT (Up to 102 pounds)

          1. Monserrat Alarcon     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 18-4-2, 0 KO
          Last: W (UD10) Brenda Balderas Martiinez, Sept. 30
          Next: TBA

          2. Mika Iwakawa     Previous ranking: N/R

          Record: 12-6-1, 4 KO
          Last: W (TKO3) Ploypailin Palatsrichuai, Feb. 26
          Next: TBA

          3. Fabiana Bytyqi     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 19-0-2, 5 KO
          Last: D (SD10) Elizabeth Lopez Corzo, Jul. 29
          Next: TBA

          4. Ayaka Miyao     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 25-10-2, 6 KO
          Last: L (UD10) Mika Iwakawa, Sept. 1
          Next: TBA

          5. Eri Matsuda     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 5-1-1, 1 KO
          Last: W (UD10) Kaori Nagai, Sept. 1
          Next: TBA