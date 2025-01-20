Open Extended Reactions

Wayne Bridge (center) has withdrawn from his fight against KSI. Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Former England footballer Wayne Bridge has withdrawn from his boxing match against YouTuber KSI after their confrontation last Saturday.

Bridge and KSI were set to fight March 29, with the former Manchester City and Chelsea star facing off with his opponent in the ring following Darren Till's knockout victory over Anthony Taylor.

However, Bridge confirmed Monday he will no longer take part in the fight after comments from KSI -- who is also CEO of Misfits Boxing -- about his personal life that he said went too far.

"I was fully expecting to train hard and have some fun. Of course, I was expecting some criticism, but I feel like what was said on Saturday crossed a line," Bridge said on Instagram.

"These are deeply personal comments that affect mine and other families involved in the situation. I'm a family man first and my priority is protecting them.

"My opponent is someone that many children look up to around the world, including my kids. I hope one day he will look back on this differently. I personally don't want to be involved in these situations.

"I will no longer be fighting on March 29. I'm still looking out for my next big challenge and have some exciting things coming up in 2025."