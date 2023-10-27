        <
        >

          Tyson Fury: Biography, record, fights and more

          Tyson Fury, above, is the lineal and WBC heavyweight champion of the world. Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Oct 27, 2023, 05:01 PM

          Tyson Fury, of Manchester, England, is the lineal and WBC heavyweight champion of the world. Fury has fought in two different trilogies -- he beat Derek Chisora all three fights (2 KOs and a unanimous decision) and is 2-0-1 with 2 KOs against Deontay Wilder (with a split draw in the first fight). He also has notable victories over Wladimir Klitschko and Dillian White.

          Next fight: Oct. 28 vs. Francis Ngannou (non-title fight)

          Record: 33-0-1, 24 KOs
          DOB: Aug. 12, 1988
          Age: 35
          Stance: Orthodox
          Reach: 85 inches
          Height: 6-foot-9

          Top Fury stories: