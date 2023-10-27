Tyson Fury: Biography, record, fights and more

Open Extended Reactions

Tyson Fury, of Manchester, England, is the lineal and WBC heavyweight champion of the world. Fury has fought in two different trilogies -- he beat Derek Chisora all three fights (2 KOs and a unanimous decision) and is 2-0-1 with 2 KOs against Deontay Wilder (with a split draw in the first fight). He also has notable victories over Wladimir Klitschko and Dillian White.

Next fight: Oct. 28 vs. Francis Ngannou (non-title fight)

Record: 33-0-1, 24 KOs

DOB: Aug. 12, 1988

Age: 35

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 85 inches

Height: 6-foot-9

