Why feints, traps and body shots could determine Usyk-Fury 2

Open Extended Reactions

The first fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk in May was closely contested, with two judges scoring it for Usyk (115-112 and 114-113), giving him a split-decision victory at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Both Fury, who went into the fight as WBC champion and lineal champion, and Usyk, who owned the WBA, WBO and IBF belts, showed their strengths but also weaknesses throughout the fight. They must make some changes to avoid the same mistakes and create an effective strategy for their rematch.

Usyk landed 170 punches on Fury (the most landed by any of his opponents), including an incredible 70 body punches to 46 by Fury. Will Fury be able to avoid Usyk's body attack? Can Fury out-jab Usyk and keep him out of range? Let's look at how the rematch Saturday could play out.