Oleksandr Usyk: Biography, record, fights and more

Oleksandr Usyk, of Ukraine, is the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight world champion. Usyk is also a former cruiserweight undisputed champion and 2012 Olympics gold medalist. He won the heavyweight titles with a decision victory over Anthony Joshua in September 2021 and has defended the belts twice, including in an August 2022 rematch with Joshua. Aside from the two wins against Joshua, Usyk has notable victories over Daniel Dubois and Derek Chisora at heavyweight, and against Tony Bellew, Mairis Briedis, and Murat Gassiev at cruiserweight.

Next fight: TBA vs. Tyson Fury

Record: 21-0, 14 KOs

DOB: Jan. 17, 1987

Age: 36

Stance: Southpaw

Reach: 78 inches

Height: 6-foot-3

Usyk's fights and results Date Opponent Result TBA Tyson Fury For Fury's WBC title; Usyk's WBA/IBF/WBO titles 08/26/2023 Daniel Dubois W, KO9 - Retained WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight titles 08/20/2022 Anthony Joshua W, SD12 - Retained WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight titles 09/25/2021 Anthony Joshua W, UD12 - Won WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight title 10/31/2020 Derek Chisora W, UD12 10/12/2019 Chazz Witherspoon W, TKO7 11/10/2018 Tony Bellew W, TKO8 - Retained WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO cruiserweight titles 07/21/2018 Murat Gassiev W, UD12 - Unified WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO cruiserweight titles 01/27/2018 Mairis Briedis W, MD12 - Unified WBC/WBO cruiserweight titles 09/09/2017 Marco Huck W, TKO10 - Retained WBO cruiserweight title 04/08/2017 Michael Hunter W, UD12 - Retained WBO cruiserweight title 12/17/2016 Thabiso Mchunu W, KO9 - Retained WBO cruiserweight title 09/17/2016 Krzysztof Glowacki W, UD12 - Won WBO cruiserweight title 12/12/2015 Pedro Rodriguez W, TKO7 08/29/2015 Johnny Muller W, TKO3 04/18/2015 Andrei Kniazev W, TKO8 12/13/2014 Danie Venter W, TKO9 10/04/2014 Daniel Bruwer W, TKO7 05/31/2014 Cesar Crenz W, KO4 04/26/2014 Ben Nsafoah W, KO3 12/14/2013 Epifanio Mendoza W, TKO4 11/09/2013 Felipe Romero W, TKO5

