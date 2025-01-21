How to watch Top Rank boxing's Inoue vs. Kim on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

Undisputed super bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue will put his IBF, WBC, WBO and WBA belts on the line in a 12-round clash against Ye Joon Kim on Friday at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

The bout will mark the third undisputed title defense for Inoue (28-0, 25 KOs). In May 2024, the 31-year-old knocked out Luis Nery with 50,000-plus in attendance at a sold-out Tokyo Dome. Inoue then retained his four 122-pound belts in September with a seventh-round TKO of TJ Doheny.

Kim (21-2-2, 13 KOs) will challenge for a world title for the first time, and he'll do it on short notice. Inoue was originally scheduled to face Australia's Sam Goodman (19-0, 8 KOs), but the recurrence of an eye injury forced the 26-year-old Goodman to withdraw from the fight against Inoue for the second time in a month. ESPN's No. 4-ranked junior featherweight now will need plastic surgery that will sideline him approximately six months, sources told ESPN.

Inoue, ESPN's No. 3-ranked pound-for-pound boxer, announced on Jan. 10 that the 32-year-old Kim of South Korea would take Goodman's place in the bout.

Also on the card:

Jin Sasaki (18-1-1, 17 KOs) faces Shoki Sakai (29-14-3, 15 KOs) in a welterweight bout scheduled for 12 rounds.

Goki Kobayashi (8-1-0, 5 KOs) and Yuni Takada 15-8-3, 6 KOs) meet in a minimumweight bout.

Toshiki Shimomachi (19-1-3, 12 KOs) faces Misaki Hirano (11-1-0, 4 KOs) in a matchup of super bantamweight contenders.

Tsubasa Narai (14-2-0, 10 KOs) clashes with Kai Watanabe (13-1-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight bout.

Where can I watch the Inoue-Kim fight card?

Coverage begins Friday at 4:15 a.m. ET on ESPN+.

