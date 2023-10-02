Devin Haney: biography, record, fights and more

Devin Haney, of Las Vegas, a unified world champion in the lightweight division, holding the title in the WBO, IBF and WBA. In June 2022, he became the first undisputed lightweight champ in the four-belt era, but in August 2023 the WBC declared the title vacant and named Haney a champion in recess. Haney has notable victories over Vasiliy Lomachenko, George Kambosos Jr. (twice) and Jorge Linares.
Next fight: Dec. 9 vs. Regis Prograis for WBC junior welterweight title
Record: 30-0 (15 KOs)
DOB: Nov. 17, 1998
Age: 24
Stance: Orthodox
Reach: 71 inches
Height: 5-foot-8
Top Haney stories:
Sources: Regis Prograis-Devin Haney now Dec. 9 in San Francisco
'We just took the chance': Inside Devin Haney's unique approach to becoming a boxing star
All the belts, all the options: Where does Devin Haney go from here after beating Vasiliy Lomachenko?
Round-by-round coverage: Devin Haney defeats Vasiliy Lomachenko
Devin Haney again defeats George Kambosos by unanimous decision
Devin Haney dominates George Kambosos Jr., becomes the undisputed lightweight champion