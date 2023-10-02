Devin Haney: biography, record, fights and more

Devin Haney, of Las Vegas, a unified world champion in the lightweight division, holding the title in the WBO, IBF and WBA. In June 2022, he became the first undisputed lightweight champ in the four-belt era, but in August 2023 the WBC declared the title vacant and named Haney a champion in recess. Haney has notable victories over Vasiliy Lomachenko, George Kambosos Jr. (twice) and Jorge Linares.

Next fight: Dec. 9 vs. Regis Prograis for WBC junior welterweight title

Record: 30-0 (15 KOs)

DOB: Nov. 17, 1998

Age: 24

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 71 inches

Height: 5-foot-8

Haney's fights and results Date Opponent Result 05/20/2023 Vasiliy Lomachenko W, UD12 - Retained WBA (Super)/WBC/IBF/WBO LW titles 10/16/2022 George Kambosos Jr. W, UD12 - Retained WBA (Super)/WBC/IBF/WBO LW titles 06/05/2022 George Kambosos Jr. W, UD12 - Ret. WBC, won WBA (Super)/IBF/WBO LW titles 12/04/2021 Joseph Diaz Jr. W, UD12 - Retained WBC lightweight title 05/29/2021 Jorge Linares W, UD12 - Retained WBC lightweight title 11/07/2020 Yuriorkis Gamboa W, UD12 - Retained WBC lightweight title 11/09/2019 Alfredo Santiago W, UD12 - Retained WBC lightweight title 09/13/2019 Zaur Abdullaev W, RTD4 - Won vacant WBC interim lightweight title 05/25/2019 Antonio Moran W, KO7 01/11/2019 Xolisani Ndongeni W, UD10 09/28/2018 Juan Carlos Burgos W, UD10 05/11/2018 Mason Menard W, RTD9 11/04/2017 Hamza Sempewo W, TKO5 09/22/2017 Enrique Tinoco W, UD8 06/24/2017 Miguel Angel Perez Aispuro W, KO5 05/15/2017 Hector Garcia W, UD8 03/04/2017 Maximino Toala W, TKO4 01/28/2017 Daniel Armando Valenzuela W, KO2 01/12/2017 Odilon Rivera Meza W, TKO1 10/21/2016 Carlos Antonio Avila W, TKO5 09/15/2016 Mike Fowler W, TKO5 08/27/2016 Carlos Castillo W, UD6 08/12/2016 Javier Meraz W, TKO2 06/25/2016 Clay Burns W, UD6 05/21/2016 Jairo Fernandez Vargas W, TKO4 04/09/2016 Rafael Vazquez W, UD4 03/19/2019 Roman Melendez W, TKO1 02/20/2016 Jorge Edgar Sillas W, UD6 12/18/2015 Jose Iniguez W, TKO1 12/11/2015 Gonzalo Lopez W, TKO1

