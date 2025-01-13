Daniel Dubois warns Joseph Parker that he's in for a "demolition job" when the pair meet, and reaffirms his plan to fight Oleksandr Usyk next. (1:01)

Daniel Dubois has insisted he isn't overlooking Joseph Parker, despite reaffirming his desire to fight Oleksandr Usyk after their scheduled heavyweight title bout on Feb. 22.

Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) will defend his IBF heavyweight title against Parker (35-3, 23 KOs) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next month.

The 27-year-old raised eyebrows when he jumped in the ring and challenged Usyk following the Ukranian's win over Tyson Fury in December, despite already having the fight with Parker lined up.

"It's all about making noise, this is showbusiness," Dubois said of his call out to Usyk. "That's who I want next [Usyk] but I've got to get through this guy [Parker]," Dubois told a pre-fight news conference on Monday.

"I'm going to do a demolition job on him [Parker] first and then I want Usyk next. I'm ready for it and I'm on a roll so bring it on."

Dubois, ESPN's No. 3 ranked heavyweight, beat Anthony Joshua in September with a stunning Round 5 knockout in his first defence of his IBF title. He also floored Joshua, the heavy pre-fight favourite, in Rounds 1,3 and 4.

Parker, who is fighting to become a two-time heavyweight world champion, fired a warning to his British rival.

"You might be looking too far ahead. You've got a fight in front of you right now," Parker said.

Parker, ESPN's No. 4 ranked heavyweight, has steadily rebuilt his career after defeat to Joe Joyce in 2022. An emphatic upset win over Deontay Wilder in December 2023 was backed up by a clinical victory over Zhilei Zhang last March.

While he spent much of 2024 on the sidelines, his patience has been rewarded with a shot at becoming a two-time world champion.

"I've been boxing for a while and I feel I've only begun just now," Parker said. "I feel I've got everything right now and you're in for a treat. He's [Dubois] sky high at the moment, but it's all going to stop on Feb. 22."