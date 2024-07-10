        <
          Gervonta Davis: Biography, record, fights and more

          Gervonta Davis earned the biggest win of his career in a KO victory over Ryan Garcia in April 2023. Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
          • ESPN
          Jul 10, 2024, 03:46 PM

          Gervonta "Tank" Davis is a former three-division world champion, having won five world titles while currently ranked No. 10 in ESPN's pound-4-pound rankings. Davis is currently ranked as the No. 3 lightweight in ESPN's divisional rankings. Davis won the IBF junior lightweight title after dethroning José Pedraza in 2017. Davis would later win the WBA junior lightweight title from Jesús Cuellar in 2018. In 2019, Davis went up in weight to fight for the WBA (regular) lightweight title against Yuriorkis Gamboa, in which Davis won by TKO to earn the victory. Davis would finally win the WBA (super) junior welterweight title in an unanimous decision victory over Issac Cruz in 2021. He defended the belt on June 15 against Frank Martin.

          Next fight: TBA

          Record: 30-0, 28 KOs
          DOB: Nov. 7, 1994
          Age: 28
          Stance: Southpaw
          Reach: 67.5 inches
          Height: 5-foot-5

