Gervonta Davis: Biography, record, fights and more

Gervonta "Tank" Davis is a former three-division world champion, having won five world titles while currently ranked No. 10 in ESPN's pound-4-pound rankings. Davis is currently ranked as the No. 3 lightweight in ESPN's divisional rankings. Davis won the IBF junior lightweight title after dethroning José Pedraza in 2017. Davis would later win the WBA junior lightweight title from Jesús Cuellar in 2018. In 2019, Davis went up in weight to fight for the WBA (regular) lightweight title against Yuriorkis Gamboa, in which Davis won by TKO to earn the victory. Davis would finally win the WBA (super) junior welterweight title in an unanimous decision victory over Issac Cruz in 2021. He defended the belt on June 15 against Frank Martin.

Next fight: TBA

Record: 30-0, 28 KOs

DOB: Nov. 7, 1994

Age: 28

Stance: Southpaw

Reach: 67.5 inches

Height: 5-foot-5

Gervonta Davis' fights and results Date Opponent Result Stakes June 15, 2024 Frank Martin KO Retained WBA (super) lightweight title Apr 22, 2023 Ryan Garcia KO Retained WBA (super) lightweight title Jan 7, 2023 Héctor García RTD Retained WBA (regular) lightweight title May 28, 2022 Rolando Romero KO Retained WBA (regular) lightweight title Dec 5, 2021 Isaac Cruz UD Retained WBA (regular) lightweight title Jun 26, 2021 Mario Barrios RTD Won WBA (regular) junior lightweight title Oct 31, 2020 Léo Santa Cruz KO Won WBA junior lightweight title Dec 28, 2019 Yuriorkis Gamboa RTD Won vacant WBA (regular) lightweight title Jul 27, 2019 Ricardo Núñez RTD Retained WBA (super) junior lightweight title Feb 9, 2019 Hugo Ruiz RTD Retained WBA (super) junior lightweight title Apr 21, 2018 Jesús Cuellar KO Won vacant WBA (super) junior lightweight title Aug 26, 2017 Francisco Fonseca KO Missed weight for IBF junior lightweight title defense May 20, 2017 Liam Walsh KO Retained IBF junior lightweight title Jan 14, 2017 José Pedraza TKO Won IBF junior lightweight title Jun 3, 2016 Mario Antonio Macias KO Apr 1, 2016 Guillermo Avila TKO Dec 18, 2015 Luis Sanchez KO Oct 30, 2015 Cristóbal Cruz TKO Sep 12, 2015 Recky Dulay TKO May 22, 2015 Alberto Mora TKO Feb 20, 2015 Israel Suarez KO Oct 8, 2014 Germán Meraz UD Aug 1, 2014 Hector Lopez KO May 16, 2014 Joshua Arocho RTD Dec 14, 2013 James Franks TKO Oct 17, 2013 Eric Jamar Goodall TKO Jul 20, 2013 Rafael Casias TKO Jun 8, 2013 Jonathan Gears KO Apr 20, 2013 Jacob Ninow TKO Feb 22, 2013 Desi Williams KO

