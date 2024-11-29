Open Extended Reactions

The Gervonta Davis-Lamont Roach WBA lightweight title fight was rescheduled for March 1 in Brooklyn, New York, it was announced Friday.

"Tank" Davis, one of boxing's top stars, had announced in early October that the bout would take place Dec. 14 in Houston. No reason was given for the postponement.

Davis (30-0, 28 KOs), from Baltimore, is ranked ESPN's No. 8 pound-for-pound boxer (and No. 1 lightweight). He is coming off a spectacular eighth-round KO of Frank Martin in June. The bout was Davis' first since a 44-day jail stint last summer for violating the terms of house arrest stemming from a November 2020 hit-and-run incident.

Davis, 30, was in negotiations to meet future Hall of Famer Vasiliy Lomachenko in a high-stakes bout this fall. But after those talks collapsed, Davis ended up with a far less appealing bout.

Roach (25-1-1, 10 KOs) will be moving up from 130 pounds, where he reigns as WBA champion and is ranked No. 5 by ESPN. Against Davis, he'll be a major underdog.

Roach, from Washington, D.C., won the title with a split-decision victory over Hector Luis Garcia in November 2023. The 29-year-old retained his belt with an eighth-round TKO of Feargal McCrory in June.