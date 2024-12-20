Open Extended Reactions

Boxing's top two big men clash Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as Tyson Fury looks to even the score with Oleksandr Usyk and reclaim the sport's top prize in a rematch for the unified heavyweight championship (2 p.m. ET, DAZN PPV).

Usyk and Fury are not simply boxing's top two heavyweights, though. When Usyk defeated Fury via a split decision in May, he became the undisputed champion in a second weight class (the Ukrainian also collected all four belts at cruiserweight) and rose to the No. 1 spot in ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings.

It's been a seismic year for boxing as Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, entered the space and helped unify divisive factions across the sport to assemble some of the matchups that have long eluded boxing fans.

And with so many high-stakes matchups across boxing, there's been a ton of movement in ESPN's ranking of the top 100 men's fighters in the world.

Many have fallen off the list and replaced since last year. And yet a host of others -- such as Daniel Dubois and Sebastian Fundora -- became first-time champions to climb up the rankings.

This ranking isn't perfect, of course, and is highly subjective, but it takes into consideration accomplishments, current form, talent level, potential, and most of all, the vaunted eye test. Some fighters just look the part.

(Editor's note: To be eligible, boxers had to fight at least once in 2024 or in rare instances, have a fight scheduled for 2025).

1. Oleksandr Usyk, 37, WBA/WBO/WBC heavyweight champion

Record: 22-0, 14 KOS

Last fight: May 18 - W, MD12 vs. Tyson Fury

Next fight: Dec. 21 vs. Fury

Previous ranking: No. 3

Oleksandr Usyk, left, defeated Tyson Fury by split decision back in May to become undiluted heavyweight champion. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Usyk ascends to the sport's top spot after the best win of his career, a majority-decision victory over Fury in May to become the undisputed heavyweight champion. To hold onto his lofty perch, the Ukrainian must do it again when he meets Fury in Saturday's rematch. Usyk was already proven at heavyweight after a pair of decisive wins over Anthony Joshua, but he now boasts a Hall of Fame résumé in boxing's glamour division, following the win over an all-time great.

Perhaps most impressive was Usyk's ability to hurt Fury; the Olympic gold medalist appeared on the verge of stopping Fury in Round 9 after a barrage of 14 unanswered punches forced him to be held up by the ropes for the knockdown. If Usyk can go undefeated in four fights against Fury and Joshua, it's the stuff of legend. And Usyk's KO win over Daniel Dubois last summer has aged gracefully, after Dubois stopped Joshua in September.

2. Naoya Inoue, 31, undisputed junior featherweight champion

Record: 28-0, 25 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 3 - W, TKO7 vs. TJ Doheny

Next fight:Dec. 24 vs. Sam Goodman

Previous ranking: No. 2

play 0:41 Inoue lands flurry of vicious punches, secures 7th-round TKO victory Naoya Inoue connects with consecutive jabs in Round 6 before picking up the TKO win over TJ Doheny in Round 7 to retain the undisputed junior featherweight championship.

"The Monster" shows no signs of slowing down as he continues his dominance over the 122-pound division he's comfortably settled into. Inoue will fight at the weight class for a fifth consecutive time on Christmas Eve when he defends his undisputed championship against Australia's Sam Goodman.

Inoue's blend of speed, power and precision punching has helped him earn status as one of the greatest boxers of all time. There's nothing left for the Japanese star to accomplish in the ring, but he can still seek to become a stateside star just like another Asian great, the Philippines' Manny Pacquiao.

Inoue, who has won titles in four divisions and has been undisputed champion at bantamweight and junior featherweight, hasn't competed in the U.S. since June 2021, but he plans to return to Las Vegas in 2025. His toughest challenge could come against his countryman, Junto Nakatani. There are talks of the pair meeting at the Tokyo Dome in 2025.

3. Terence Crawford, 37, WBA junior middleweight champion

Record: 41-0, 31 KOs

Last fight: Aug. 3 - W, UD12 vs. Ismail Madrimov

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 1

Crawford fell from the top spot after he struggled with Madrimov in August. Crawford eked out a decision on the cards in a fight he was heavily favored to win, though Madrimov entered the ring vastly underrated.

The hallmark of Crawford's career of late -- other than his obvious greatness as a switch-hitter who can fight going forward or backward -- is his lack of activity. The last year he fought more than once was 2019, and Crawford has stated he plans to retire after a couple more fights.

This could be his final year as an active boxer, especially if he lands his dream fight with Canelo Alvarez, which is being discussed for May in Las Vegas. If Crawford can somehow move up two more weight classes (after only one fight at 154 pounds) and defeat one of the all-time greats at 168 pounds, he will have entered a new stratosphere. If he can't land Canelo, no obvious superfights are on the horizon.

4. Artur Beterbiev, 39, undisputed light heavyweight champion

Record: 21-0, 20 KOs

Last fight: Oct. 12 - W, MD12 vs. Dmitry Bivol

Next fight: Feb. 22 vs. Beterbiev

Previous ranking: No. 7

play 2:02 Artur Beterbiev stuns Dmitry Bivol via majority decision to become undisputed champ Artur Beterbiev comes away with a majority decision victory over Dmitry Bivol in front of a packed crowd in Saudi Arabia.

Those waiting for Beterbiev to show his age will have to wait longer. Despite a litany of injuries over the years -- he had knee surgery this summer that postponed the original June date for the Bivol fight -- Beterbiev looked as fresh as ever during their October meeting. In fact, he looked stronger as the fight went on, as usual.

He turns 40 right before his rematch with Bivol, but there's no reason to believe Beterbiev will look any different. He absorbed a decent amount of punishment in the Bivol fight -- his 100% KO ratio is no more -- but he should be able to fight at an elite level for another year or two if he wishes. Aiding Beterbiev: he has participated in just 21 pro fights. No matter what happens in the rematch with Bivol, his legacy is secured as a first-ballot Hall of Famer and all-time great light heavyweight.

5. Dmitry Bivol, 34, light heavyweight

Record: 23-1, 12 KOs

Last fight: Oct. 12 - L, MD12 vs. Artur Beterbiev

Next fight: Feb. 22 vs. Beterbiev

Previous ranking: No. 4

Bivol finally met Beterbiev to determine light heavyweight supremacy, but 12 rounds weren't enough to separate them. Bivol dropped a controversial majority decision in a fight he appeared to win. No matter, he'll have a chance to even the score in the rematch in Riyadh.

Bivol built up a lead but faded down the stretch, allowing Beterbiev to pull out the final three rounds unanimously to win the fight. If Bivol can defeat Beterbiev in the return bout, it will be his second victory over a future Hall of Famer. In May 2022, Bivol routed Canelo Alvarez and was later named ESPN's Fighter of the Year.

6. Canelo Alvarez, 34, WBA/WBC/WBO super middleweight champion

Record: 62-2-2, 39 KOs

Last fight:Sept. 14 - W, UD12 vs. Edgar Berlanga

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 5

Canelo Alvarez, right, dropped Edgar Berlanga in Round 3 en route to a unanimous decision victory in Las Vegas in September. Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

Canelo remains the unquestioned, singular face of boxing as the sport's top attraction. Regardless of who he fights, it's big business when he's on the marquee in Las Vegas for his two annual dates -- Cinco de Mayo weekend and Mexican Independence Day weekend. But at this juncture of his career -- with nothing left to prove -- Alvarez no longer seems interested in tough challenges.

His 2024 campaign was underwhelming by his lofty standards: lopsided decision wins over Jaime Munguia and Berlanga. With David Benavidez now at 175 pounds, Canelo may never face him. If that's the case, there's only one opponent out there who Alvarez can meet for a superfight: Terence Crawford.

7. Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez, 24, WBC junior bantamweight champion

Record: 21-0, 14 KOs

Last fight: Nov. 9 - TKO3 vs. Pedro Guevara

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 11

"Bam" Rodriguez has followed Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez's footsteps as the next great fighter at 115 pounds and below. Rodriguez has no obvious flaw, a fighter with superb balance, punch placement and an excellent southpaw jab.

The Mexican-American's 2024 campaign has been his best yet. He became the first fighter to stop future Hall of Famer Juan Francisco Estrada with a brutal body shot to earn a seventh-round KO in June. "Bam" followed up with a third-round TKO of Guevara in a routine title defense with another highlight-reel KO.

8. Gervonta "Tank" Davis, 30, WBA lightweight champion

Record: 30-0, 28 KOs

Last fight: June 15 - W, KO8 vs. Frank Martin

Next fight: March 1 vs. Lamont Roach

Previous ranking: No. 8

One of the sport's top stars, "Tank" Davis was set to defend his title vs. Roach in December before the fight was postponed three months; no reason was given. It's an underwhelming matchup for Davis, who is a prohibitive favorite against the 130-pound titleholder (-1600 per ESPN BET).

Davis recently claimed he will retire at the end of 2025, though it would be stunning if he followed through. He remains one of boxing's most electrifying finishers. The southpaw counter-puncher is coming off a rousing eight-round KO of Martin. Davis needs another marquee opponent such as Ryan Garcia, where his star power will be on full display.

9. Junto Nakatani, 26, WBC bantamweight champion

Record: 29-0, 22 KOs

Last fight: - W, TKO6 vs. Petch CP Freshmart

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 18

play 0:59 Junto Nakatani lands wicked body punch for 1st-round KO Junto Nakatani secures a first-round victory over Vincent Astrolabio with a well-placed body shot to retain his WBC bantamweight title.

Nakatani is one of the biggest risers on the list. He was No. 35 in 2022, and two years later, he has cracked the top 10. Under the guidance of trainer Rudy Hernandez in Southern California, Nakatani has quickly established himself as a well-rounded force to be reckoned with.

A lanky southpaw at 5-foot-8, Nakatani possesses serious knockout power and the punch variety to set up his shots. Nakatani is already a three-division champion and he's yet to face someone who can trouble him, but that should change if he can land a fight next year with his countryman, Naoya Inoue, at the Tokyo Dome. The fight would be, perhaps, the biggest in Japanese history.

10. Tyson Fury, 36, heavyweight

Record: 34-1-1, 24 KOs

Last fight: May 18 - L, SD12 vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Next fight: Dec. 21 vs. Usyk

Previous ranking: No. 10

Fury finds himself in uncharted territory heading into Saturday's fight with Usyk. After all, he's never lost before. That loss to Usyk was ultra competitive. Fury was ahead on the scorecards after eight rounds, and it was the pivotal ninth that lost him the fight.

That's when Usyk hit Fury with a bundle of unanswered punches for the knockdown after the ropes held Fury up. It appeared for a moment that Usyk might stop Fury. "The Gypsy King" showboated plenty in the fight and told ESPN last week he is taking this rematch far more seriously. If Fury can exact revenge, he'll enhance his legacy, which already stands as one of the best heavyweights ever.

11. Devin Haney, 26, junior welterweight

Record: 31-0, 15 KOs

Last fight: April 20 - NC vs. Ryan Garcia

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 6

Haney endured the most trying year of his career in 2024. His April fight with Garcia was easily his most high-profile to date, generating around 300,000 PPV buys. And in that fight, Haney was floored three times en route to a majority-decision loss.

Haney was at a disadvantage as he was weight-drained while Garcia didn't bother to make weight and came in 3.2 pounds over the division limit. Garcia blasted Haney with left hooks in a thrilling fight. However, Garcia later tested positive for a banned substance, and the win was overturned to a no contest. A rematch is one of the biggest fights that can be made in boxing.

12. David Benavidez, 27, WBC interim light heavyweight champion

Record: 28-0, 24 KOs

Last fight: June 15 - W, UD12 vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk

Next fight: Feb. 1 vs. David Morrell Jr.

Previous ranking: No. 17

Benavidez clearly earned a shot at Canelo Alvarez after a dominant run at 168 pounds. But when it became clear Alvarez had no interest in the matchup, Benavidez abandoned his pursuit and turned his attention to the 175-pound division. After a lackluster win over Gvozdyk this summer where Benavidez fought through several serious injuries, he'll face what shapes up as his toughest test yet against Morrell on Feb. 1.

13. Teofimo Lopez Jr., 26, WBO junior welterweight champion

Record: 21-1, 13 KOs

Last fight: June 10 - W, UD12 vs. Steve Claggett

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 9

play 1:01 Teofimo Lopez cruises to unanimous-decision victory Teofimo Lopez wins via unanimous decision over Steve Claggett in Miami.

Lopez's up-and-down career continued in 2024. After a spellbinding win over Josh Taylor in 2023, Lopez claimed he was retired. He returned in February with a controversial decision win over Jamaine Ortiz in a lethargic fight. And he followed up with another unimpressive showing as he absorbed damage against Claggett in June.

There are preliminary talks to match Lopez with Jaron "Boots" Ennis at 147 pounds, which could be just what Lopez needs to once again reach the heights he's capable of.

14. Vasiliy Lomachenko, 36, IBF lightweight champion

Record: 18-3, 12 KOs

Last fight: May 12 - W, TKO11 vs. George Kambosos Jr.

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 13

play 1:39 Dominant Lomachenko stops Kambosos Jr. in 11th to win title Vasiliy Lomachenko throws an onslaught of punches to the body of George Kambosos Jr. that forces the referee to stop the fight in the 11th round.

Lomachenko may never fight again, but if he does, he proved in May against Kambosos that he remains an elite fighter. Top Rank and PBC discussed a long-awaited superfight between Lomachenko and Gervonta Davis that would have taken place last month. However, Lomachenko passed up the opportunity as he contemplates retirement.

15. Shakur Stevenson, 27, WBC lightweight champion

Record: 22-0, 10 KOs

Last fight: July 6 - W, UD12 vs. Artem Harutyunyan

Next fight: Feb. 22 vs. Floyd Schofield

Previous ranking: No. 14

play 1:08 Shakur Stevenson takes down Artem Harutyunyan via decision Shakur Stevenson overwhelms Artem Harutyunyan with a flurry of punches in Round 9.

Stevenson is badly in need of a rousing performance after back-to-back wins where he failed to entertain. An opportunity will present itself Feb. 22 when Stevenson takes on Schofield, a talented but unproven fighter with a pressing style. Hopefully, Stevenson will use his vast skills and deliver an exciting fight that puts him on a path to face the elite opposition that has eluded him.

16. Jaron "Boots" Ennis, 27, IBF welterweight champion

Record: 33-0, 29 KOs

Last fight: Nov. 9 - W, UD12 vs. Karen Chukhadzhian

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 19

"Boots" Ennis is a talented boxer who's racked up wins at welterweight, albeit against fringe opposition. He has proven to be an attraction in Philadelphia, and now that he's promoted by Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing, he'll need to land some marquee matchups in 2025 to reach the next level. A fight with Teofimo Lopez, which is being discussed, would fit the bill, though Ennis has long professed his desire to unify the welterweight division.

17. David Morrell, 26, WBA "regular" super middleweight champion

Record: 11-0, 9 KOs

Last fight: Aug. 3 - W, UD12 vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic

Next fight: Feb. 1 vs. David Benavidez

Previous ranking: No. 23

Morrell moved up to 175 pounds in August and endured his toughest test yet with a shaky decision win over "Hot Rod" Kalajdzic. His performance has landed him the big fight he has been seeking. The Cuban will face Benavidez in February, with the winner positioned for a shot at the victor of Artur Beterbiev-Dmitry Bivol 2.

18. Kenshiro Teraji, 32, WBC flyweight champion

Record: 24-1, 15 KOS

Last fight: Oct. 13 - W, TKO11 vs. Cristofer Rosales

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 22

"The Amazing Boy" continued his dominant run in 2024 with a pair of victories in Japan. He defended his 108-pound title once again with a decision victory over Carlos Canizales and followed up by capturing a 112-pound title in October. A unification fight with countryman Seigo Yuri Akui could materialize in 2025.

19. Israil Madrimov, 29, junior middleweight

Record: 10-1-1, 7 KOs

Last fight: Aug. 3 - L, UD12 vs. Terence Crawford

Next fight: Feb. 22 vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Previous ranking: No. 86

The Uzbek delivered a breakthrough performance in his first loss, a razor-thin decision to Crawford that could have easily gone his way. Between his athleticism and footwork, Madrimov gave Crawford fits. He was set to fight Serhii Bohachuk on Saturday but withdrew with a case of acute bronchitis. However, he already had another fight lined up with Ortiz on Feb. 22 that Madrimov will now proceed with.

20. Sebastian Fundora, 26, WBC/WBO junior middleweight champion

Record: 21-1-1, 13 KOs

Last fight: March 30 - W, SD12 vs. Tim Tszyu

Next fight: TBA, vs. Errol Spence Jr.

Previous ranking: No. 91

"The Towering Inferno" possesses a dizzying size for a 154-pounder -- at 6-foot-5 ½ with an 80-inch reach. After a major upset KO loss to Brian Mendoza last year, Fundora put it all together in March to win his first title with a decision victory over Tszyu. Now, Fundora will take part in his first marquee fight with a PPV headliner against Errol Spence Jr.

21. Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez, 37, junior bantamweight

Record: 52-4, 42 KOs

Last fight: July 12 - W, TKO10 vs. Rober Barrera

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 16

At 37, Gonzalez probably doesn't have many fights left. He has competed only once since his trilogy fight with Juan Francisco Estrada in December 2022, a stay-busy win in his native Nicaragua. There's talk of Gonzalez fighting WBO champion Phumelela Cafu next year. Whatever happens, he's one of the greatest fighters of all time and transformative for the smaller weight classes.

22. Emanuel Navarrete, 29, WBO junior lightweight champion

Record: 39-2-1, 32 KOs

Last fight: Dec. 7 - W, KO6 vs. Oscar Valdez

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 21

play 1:00 Emanuel Navarrete knocks out Oscar Valdez with body shot Emanuel Navarrete claims victory over Oscar Valdez in their rematch with a dangerous body shot.

The Mexican volume-puncher moved up to lightweight and failed to win a title in a fourth weight class with a May loss to Denys Berinchyk. However, Navarrete is back on track after another win over Valdez, this time via sixth-round KO. He looked his usual self in the rematch, throwing punches from uncanny angles, and he heads into 2025 as the top 130-pounder in the world.

23. Jack Catterall, 31, junior welterweight

Record: 30-1, 13 KOs

Last fight: Oct. 26 - W, UD12 vs. Regis Prograis

Next fight: Feb. 15 vs. Arnold Barboza Jr.

Previous ranking: No. 30

Catterall enjoyed his best campaign yet in 2024. Most importantly, he exacted revenge against Josh Taylor in May following his controversial loss for the undisputed championship in 2022. Catterall followed up with another big victory, a decision win over Prograis in October. He's lined up for a reported Feb. 15 fight with Barboza in a WBO title eliminator.

24. Juan Francisco Estrada, 34, junior bantamweight

Record: 44-4, 28 KOs

Last fight: June 29 - L, KO7 vs. Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 15

A future first-ballot Hall of Famer, Estrada might not have much left in the tank following a lopsided KO loss to "Bam" Rodriguez. Estrada owns two wins over Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez and enjoyed a great run at 115 pounds. If he continues on, Estrada could find himself in another title fight in the stacked junior bantamweight division.

Record: 28-1, 22 KOs

Last fight: July 29, 2023 - L, TKO9 vs. Terence Crawford

Next fight: TBA, vs. Sebastian Fundora

Previous ranking: No. 17

Errol Spence Jr., right, hasn't fought since losing to Terence Crawford in July 2023. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Spence hasn't competed since he was systematically picked apart by Crawford in their July 2023 undisputed title fight. When he does return, it will be against Sebastian Fundora, as Spence attempts to become a two-division champion in his 154-pound debut (he's spent his entire career at 147). That bout is slated for April as he will look to once again overcome the odds. Already, he's returned from a serious car crash and surgery to repair a detached retina.

26. Daniel Dubois, 27, IBF heavyweight champion

Record: 22-2, 21 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 21 - W, KO5 vs. Anthony Joshua

Next fight: Feb. 22 vs. Joseph Parker

Previous ranking: N/R

play 1:01 The numbers behind Daniel Dubois' KO of Anthony Joshua Check out some of the key statistics from Daniel Dubois' stunning knockout victory over Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium.

Since Dubois was KOed by Oleksandr Usyk in his first heavyweight title challenge, he has appeared to be a different fighter. Perhaps it was the experience of sharing the ring with an elite boxer. Whatever it was, Dubois went on to defeat Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller and Filip Hrgovic before he earned the life-changing victory in September, a fifth-round KO of Joshua at Wembley Stadium to win the IBF heavyweight title. His first defense will be a tough task as he takes on former champion Parker on Feb. 22.

27. Vergil Ortiz Jr., 26, junior middleweight

Record: 22-0, 21 KOs

Last fight: Aug. 10 - W, MD12 vs. Serhii Bohachuk

Next fight: Feb. 22 vs. Israil Madrimov

Previous ranking: No. 42

Following a 2023 where he didn't fight at all as he dealt with the effects of rhabdomyolysis, Ortiz moved up to 154 pounds and fought three times this year. After two tune-up bouts where he scored first-round KOs, Ortiz passed his toughest test yet with a majority-decision victory over Bohachuk. Ortiz was knocked down twice by Bohachuk -- the first time he's ever been knocked down -- but came away with the win in a slugfest. Now, he moves onto an even bigger challenger with a February date vs. Madrimov.

28. Rafael Espinoza, 30, WBO featherweight champion

Record: 26-0, 22 KOs

Last fight: Dec. 7 - W, TKO6 vs. Robeisy Ramirez

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 53

play 0:47 Rafael Espinoza claims victory after Robeisy Ramirez quits in 6th round Robeisy Ramirez voluntarily quits in Round 6 of his bout vs. Rafael Espinoza, letting Espinoza retain.

The 6-foot-1 Mexican owns tremendous size for a 126-pounder and there's talk he could move up to 130 in 2025, where he could meet countryman Emanuel Navarrete, a junior lightweight champion. Espinoza burst onto the scene when he outpointed Ramirez last December in ESPN's Upset of the Year. Espinoza proved it was no fluke this year with another win over Ramirez, this time via sixth-round TKO after he broke the Cuban's orbital bone. Espinoza is ESPN's No. 1 featherweight.

29. Jai Opetaia, 29, IBF cruiserweight champion

Record: 26-0, 20 KOs

Last fight: Oct. 12 - W, TKO6 vs. Jack Massey

Next fight: Jan. 8 vs. Huseyin Cinkara

Previous ranking: No. 31

The Aussie possesses an impressive blend of hand speed and power that has helped launch him to the top of the division. A title unification with Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez should materialize in 2025. And if Opetaia can clean out cruiserweight, a move to heavyweight could come afterward.

30. Fernando Martinez, 33, IBF junior bantamweight champion

Record: 17-0, 9 KOs

Last fight: July 7 - W, UD12 vs. Kazuto Ioka

Next fight: Dec. 31 vs. Kazuto Ioka

Previous ranking: No. 67

The Argentine picked up his best win yet this year when he outpointed longtime champion Kazuto Ioka in July. They'll meet in a New Year's Eve rematch in Japan where Martinez will look to once again win fighting on the road. If he does, a title unification with WBC champ Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez would loom as an intriguing possibility. Martinez is No. 2 in the division behind Rodriguez.

31. Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez, 33, WBA/WBO cruiserweight champion

Record: 47-1, 30 KOs

Last fight: Nov. 16 - W, UD12 vs. Chris Billam-Smith

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 78

"Zurdo" Ramirez has found new life at cruiserweight after solid but unspectacular runs at super middleweight and light heavyweight. At 200 pounds, Ramirez has the speed to beat opponents to the punch yet still owns the requisite size and power to punish them. His November title unification victory over Billam-Smith was his best win yet.

32. Ryan Garcia, 26, junior welterweight

Record: 24-1, 20 KOs

Last fight: April 20 - NC vs. Devin Haney

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 41

Garcia delivered a breakthrough performance against Haney, fulfilling his vast promise by scoring three knockdowns against one of the sport's best defensive fighters. His vaunted left hook produced the damage, a lightning-quick shot that's one of the best in boxing. But it was all for naught as Garcia tested positive for a banned substance. He was suspended one year and will be eligible to return in April. And when he does come back, it could be at 147 pounds.

33. Seigo Yuri Akui, 29, WBA flyweight champion

Record: 21-2-1, 11 KOs

Last fight: June 24 - W, SD12 vs. Thananchai Charunphak

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: N/R

Akui ended Artem Dalakian's long title reign in January with a comfortable decision victory and followed up with two successful title defenses in Japan. Next up could be a 112-pound title unification vs. countryman Kenshiro Teraji.

34. Kazuto Ioka, 35, junior bantamweight

Record: 31-3-1, 16 KOs

Last fight: July 7 - L, UD12 vs. Fernando Martinez

Next fight: Dec. 31 vs. Martinez

Previous ranking: No. 26

Ioka has been a 115-stalwart with eight consecutive title defenses before he dropped a lopsided decision to Martinez in July. Ioka has the opportunity to regain his title with a rematch in Tokyo on New Year's Eve.

35. Joseph Parker, 32, WBO interim heavyweight titlist

Record: 35-3, 23 KOs

Last fight: March 8 - W, MD12 vs. Zhilei Zhang

Next fight: Feb. 22 vs. Daniel Dubois

Previous ranking: N/R

Joseph Parker, right, recovered from two knockdowns to defeat Zhilei Zhang by majority decision back in March. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

The former heavyweight champion enjoyed a career resurgence over the last 12 months. First, Parker scored a major upset when he dominated Deontay Wilder over 12 rounds last December and even threatened to stop him. Then, Parker survived two knockdowns to outpoint Zhang in March. Parker will attempt to become a two-time heavyweight champ when he meets Dubois on Feb. 22.

36. Janibek Alimkhanuly, 31, WBO/IBF middleweight champion

Record: 16-0, 11 KOs

Last fight: Oct. 4 - W, TKO9 vs. Andrei Mikhailovich

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 44

The Kazakh only fought once in 2024 after a failed weight cut led to a canceled fight with Mikhailovich. Months later, Alimkhanuly scored a ninth-round TKO in the rescheduled bout in the challenger's homeland, Australia. Alimkhanuly has held a middleweight title for years but has yet to face a notable opponent.

37. Richardson Hitchins, 27, IBF junior welterweight champion

Record: 19-0, 7 KOs

Last fight: Dec. 7 - W, SD12 vs. Liam Paro

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 94

Hitchins' decision victory over Paro earlier this month earned him the IBF junior welterweight title and landed Brooklyn, New York, its first world champion in years. The smooth boxer previously scored a disputed decision over Gustavo Lemos in an April slugfest. Against Paro, Hitchins returned to his box-and-move style.

38. Keyshawn Davis, 25, lightweight

Record: 12-0, 8 KOs

Last fight: Nov. 8 - W, KO2 vs. Gustavo Lemos

Next fight: Feb. 14 vs. Denys Berinchyk

Previous ranking: N/R

play 2:02 Keyshawn Davis comes up with brutal 2nd-round KO in homecoming win Keyshawn Davis knocks out Gustavo Lemos with a series of brutal knockdowns in his hometown of Norfolk, Virginia.

The Olympic silver medalist is lined up for his first title shot, a planned Feb. 14 bout with Berinchyk in New York. Davis showcased his growing popularity in November in a sold-out homecoming in Norfolk, Virginia, with a second-round KO of Lemos, who missed weight by 6.5 pounds.

39. Zhilei Zhang, 41, heavyweight

Record: 27-2-1, 22 KOs

Last fight: June 1 - W, TKO5 vs. Deontay Wilder

Next fight: Feb. 22 vs. Agit Kabayel

Previous ranking: 32

A southpaw with imposing size at 6-foot-6, 280-plus pounds, Zhang was able to floor Joseph Parker twice in their March meeting but lost virtually every other round in a decision setback. Zhang, of China, rebounded nicely with a spectacular fifth-round TKO of Wilder in June that effectively ended the American's hopes of another title shot. Next up is a coin-flip fight with Germany's Kabayel, and the winner could face Anthony Joshua.

40. Caleb Plant, 32, super middleweight

Record: 23-2, 14 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 14 - W, TKO9 vs. Trevor McCumby

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 35

Plant possesses an excellent jab along with deft footwork that allows him to outbox opponents from the outside. He was out of the ring for 18 months following a brutal beatdown versus. David Benavidez and struggled with McCumby before he stopped him in an entertaining fight.

41. Brandon Figueroa, 27, WBC featherweight champion

Record: 25-1-1, 19 KOs

Last fight: May 4 - W, KO9 vs. Jessie Magdaleno

Next fight: Feb. 1 vs. Stephen Fulton

Previous ranking: No. 38

Figueroa fought only once in 2024 and scored a ninth-round KO of Magdaleno. The volume-puncher, a former interim champion at 122 pounds, was elevated to featherweight champion and will meet Fulton in a rematch of their 2022 slugfest. Fulton eked by in that bout, but it's Figueroa who has the momentum now.

42. Christian Mbilli, 29, super middleweight

Record: 28-0, 23 KOs

Last fight: Aug. 17 - W, UD10 vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 56

The Canadian action fighter was finally tested with an August decision victory over durable former champion Derevyanchenko. Mbili could next face Jaime Munguia in what shapes up as one of the best action fights that can be made in boxing. The WBC ordered the fight as a title eliminator, and with both fighters promoted by Top Rank, it should happen.

43. Nick Ball, 27, WBA featherweight champion

Record: 21-0-1, 12 KOs

Last fight: Oct. 5 - W, TKO10 vs. Ronny Rios

Next fight: March 15 vs. TJ Doheny

Previous ranking: N/R

The Englishman is just 5-foot-2 and uses his diminutive size to pressure opponents and rough them up on the inside. Rey Vargas enjoyed a 5.5-inch height advantage and was dropped twice in a bout Ball appeared to win. The draw denied Ball his first world title, but he came through in his next fight with a split-decision victory over Ray Ford to win the WBA belt.

44. Ray Ford, 25, junior lightweight

Record: 16-1-1, 8 KOs

Last fight: Nov. 9 - W, UD10 vs. Orlando Gonzalez

Next fight: TBD

Previous ranking: N/R

play 0:36 'What a finish!' Ray Ford becomes champion in final seconds of bout Ray Ford gets a TKO on Otabek Kholmatov to win the vacant WBA featherweight title.

The Camden, New Jersey, native won his first world title with a thrilling victory over Otabek Kholmatov in March when down on the scorecards, he stopped his opponent with just seven seconds left in the fight. Ford dropped a tight decision to Ball in his first title defense and now campaigns in the weak 130-pound division, where he figures to become a two-division champ.

45. Carlos Adames, 30, WBC middleweight champion

Record: 24-1, 18 KOs

Last fight: June 25 - W, UD12 vs. Terrell Gausha

Next fight: Feb. 22 vs, Hamzah Sheeraz

Previous ranking: No. 39

The Dominican was elevated to recognized champion after Jermall Charlo was finally stripped by the WBC. Adames fought only once in 2024, a comfortable decision victory over Gausha. Adames faces his toughest test yet next, a Feb. 22 bout against Sheeraz where he's the underdog.

46. Hamzah Sheeraz, 25, middleweight

Record: 21-0, 17 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 21 - W, TKO2 vs. Tyler Denny

Next fight: Feb. 22 vs. Carlo Adames

Previous ranking: N/R

Sheeraz has scored 15 consecutive wins inside the distance and stepped up his competition this year with a 11th-round TKO of Austin "Ammo" Williams. Sheeraz will challenge for his first world title in his next bout, a February meeting with Adames.

47. Serhii Bohachuk, 29, junior middleweight

Record: 24-2, 23 KOs

Last fight: Oct. 10 - L, MD12 vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Next fight: Dec. 21 vs. Ishmael Davis

Previous ranking: N/R

The Ukrainian delivered a career-best performance in August with two knockdowns of Ortiz in a thriller. Bohachuk found himself on the wrong end of a controversial decision and then suffered more bad luck when his Dec. 21 scheduled fight with Israil Madrimov was canceled . He's in line for a shot at the winner of the Feb. 22 Ortiz-Madrimov contest.

48. Stephen Fulton, 30, featherweight

Record: 22-1, 8 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 14 - W, SD10 vs. Carlos Castro

Next fight: Feb. 1 vs. Brandon Figueroa

Previous ranking: No. 29

Fulton returned from the brutal loss to Naoya Inoue with his 126-pound debut and failed to impress as he was dropped by Castro in a split-decision victory. He'll look to become a two-division champion with a rematch against Figueroa on Feb. 1.

49. Martin Bakole, 32, heavyweight

Record: 21-1, 16 KOs

Last fight: Aug. 3 - W, KO5 vs. Jared Anderson

Next fight: TBA vs. Efe Ajagba

Previous ranking: 98

Bakole fights in the mold of George Foreman: with patient and thudding shots from his massive frame. He rose to the occasion in August with a fifth-round destruction of undefeated heavyweight Anderson. Bakole is clearly a heavyweight no one wants to face. He'll meet fellow African big man Efe Ajagba in a heavyweight title eliminator in his next bout.

50. Liam Paro, 28, junior welterweight

Record: 25-1, 15 KOs

Last fight: Dec. 7. - L, SD12 vs. Richardson Hitchins

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: N/R

Liam Paro, left, scored the upset of the year, so far, in a unanimous decision win over Subriel Matias in June to win the IBF junior welterweight title. Amanda Westcott/Matchroom

The Australian picked up one of the biggest upsets of the year this summer when he outpointed Puerto Rican boogeyman Subriel Matias. However, Paro lost the 140-pound title in his first defense when he met Hitchins.

51. Eimantas Stanionis, 30, WBA welterweight champion

Record: 15-0, 9 KOs

Last fight: May 4 - W, UD12 vs. Gabriel Maestre

Next fight: TBA vs. Shakram Giyasov

Previous ranking: N/R

Stanionis finally returned to the ring after an intriguing fight with Vergil Ortiz Jr. was canceled three separate times, which kept him inactive for all of 2023. The Lithuanian is expected to next face mandatory challenger Giyasov.

52. Oscar Collazo, 27, WBO/WBA strawweight champion

Record: 11-0, 8 KOs

Last fight: Nov. 16 - W, TKO7 vs. Knockout CP Freshmart

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: N/R

The smallest unified champion in boxing, Puerto Rico's Collazo picked up a second 105-pound title with a seventh-round stoppage of CP Freshmart last month. The power-punching strawweight will have to eventually move up to 112 pounds for a matchup worthy of his talent.

53. Murodjon Akhmadaliev, 30, junior featherweight

Record: 12-1, 9 KOs

Last fight: Dec. 16, 2023 - W, TKO 8 vs. Kevin Gonzalez

Next fight: Dec. 14 vs. Ricardo Espinoza

Previous ranking: No. 48

The Uzbek's lone fight of 2024 was Saturday, a third-round TKO of Ricardo Espinoza in a stay-busy fight. He remains in mandatory position for a shot at Naoya Inoue that could take place in 2025. Akhmdaliev has sat on that No. 1 contender status and avoided taking on tough fights that could spoil an Inoue payday, though he appears to be the clear-cut second best fighter in the division.

54. Bakhram Murtazaliev, 31, IBF junior middleweight champion

Record: 23-0, 17 KOs

Last fight: Oct. 19 - W, TKO3 vs. Tim Tszyu

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: N/R

The Russian wasn't even ranked in ESPN's top 10 at 154 pounds heading into the year. He never impressed against limited opposition and accepted step-aside money several times rather than fight Jermell Charlo. When Charlo finally vacated following his fight with Canelo Alvarez, Murtazaliev capitalized.

The bruising puncher broke out in 2024 with a much-improved game. Following an 11th-round KO over Jack Culcay in April to win the vacant title, he earned a career-best win with a shocking upset of Tszyu via third-round KO in October. Murtazaliev is in a nice position to land a unification fight in 2025.

55. Erislandy Lara, 41, WBA middleweight champion

Record: 31-3-3, 19 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 14 - W, TKO9 vs. Danny Garcia

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: N/R

Erislandy Lara, right, scored a second-round KO victory of Michael Zerafa to retain his WBA middleweight title. Esther Lin/PBC

Boxing's oldest champion, Lara proved he's still on top of his game after a lost 2023 where he didn't fight once. He delivered a brutal KO of top-10 contender Michael Zerafa in May and followed up with a beatdown of faded former champion Danny Garcia in September via ninth-round TKO.

The Cuban southpaw was often criticized for his box-and-move style earlier in his career, but he's engaged in several firefights in recent years, including ESPN's 2018 Fight of the Year loss to Jarrett Hurd.

56. William Zepeda, 28, WBC interim lightweight champion

Record: 32-0, 27 KOs

Last fight: Nov. 16 - W, SD10 vs. Tevin Farmer

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 51

Zepeda is one of the sport's most-reliable action fighters as well one of its most devastating body punchers. He impressed with a string of early stoppages earlier this year: a fourth-round TKO of Maxi Hughes followed by a third-round KO of Giovanni Cabrera.

The Mexican's biggest scare came in his last fight, a split-decision win over Farmer, a former champion, who floored him in Round 4. That was the fourth consecutive southpaw Zepeda faced as Golden Boy prepares him for a title shot against Shakur Stevenson. That bout was slated for February before Zepeda suffered an arm injury.

57. Subriel Matias, 32, junior welterweight

Record: 21-2, 21 KOs

Last fight: Nov. 9 - W, TKO2 vs. Roberto Ramirez

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 24

Matias was regarded as one of boxing's most-avoided fighters until he was upset by Liam Paro via decision back in June. Paro showed the blueprint to defeat Matias; he threw straight punches down the middle and backed up the volume puncher. Matias rebounded with a second-round TKO of Ramirez in November in his native Puerto Rico and should find himself back in title contention in 2025.

58. Anthony Joshua, 35, heavyweight

Record: 28-4, 25 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 21 - L, KO5 vs. Daniel Dubois

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 28

Daniel Dubois, right, knocked down Anthony Joshua four times during his fifth-round KO victory to defend the IBF heavyweight world title. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Joshua remains one of boxing's top stars, but following another upset TKO defeat, it's doubtful he can regain his footing as one of the sport's elite fighters. The latest such loss came to Dubois in September before nearly 100,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua's punch resistance has been a concern since his stunning defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019, but he showed in two competitive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk that he has the boxing skills to hang with anyone. A bout with Deontay Wilder has lost its appeal but a showdown with Tyson Fury is still a blockbuster in the U.K., especially if Fury loses to Usyk again.

59. Agit Kabayel, 32, heavyweight

Record: 25-0, 17 KOs

Last fight: May 18 - W, KO7 vs. Frank Sanchez

Next fight: Feb. 22 vs. Zhilei Zhang

Previous ranking: N/R

The German broke out over the last 12 months to establish himself as a serious player in the heavyweight division. With his quick feet and hands, Kabayel knocked off two far slower, bigger top-15 heavyweights. First, it was Arslanbek Makhmudov via fourth-round TKO. Then, Kabayel ended the Frank Sanchez hype train in May on the Usyk-Fury undercard that ended in a seventh-round KO.

Kabayel is set for his first marquee fight, a Feb. 22 coin-flip showdown with Zhang, who fits the archetype of big, slow heavyweights he faced in his previous two bouts. Zhang, of course, is far more accomplished than the prior two.

60. Jose Valenzuela, 25, WBA junior welterweight champion

Record: 14-2, 9 KOs

Last fight: Aug. 3 - W, SD12 vs. Isaac Cruz

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: N/R

Valenzuela used his height, reach and solid jab to keep the hard-charging "Pitbull" Cruz on the outside and capture his first world title in August. The bout was Valenzuela's 140-pound debut and followed one of the best KOs of 2023 as he exacted revenge against Chris Colbert.

61. Anthony Cacace, 35, IBF junior lightweight champion

Record: 23-1, 8 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 21 - W, UD12 vs. Josh Warrington

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: N/R

Cacace was an unknown commodity outside Ireland and the U.K. entering the year, but he changed his career with back-to-back marquee victories. Cacace sprang the upset in May with an eighth-round TKO of Joe Cordina to claim a 130-pound world title.

Cacace proved he was legit as he turned back former champion Josh Warrington via unanimous decision in September.

62. Galal Yafai, 32, WBC interim flyweight champion

Record: 9-0, 7 KOs

Last fight: Nov. 30 - W, TKO6 vs. Sunny Edwards

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: N/R

The younger brother of former champion Kalal Yafai, Galal announced his arrival earlier this month with a sixth-round TKO of former No. 1 flyweight Edwards. The 112-pounder has just nine pro fights under his belt, but at 32, the Olympic gold medalist is ready to challenge for a world title.

63. Alberto Puello, 30, WBC junior welterweight champion

Record: 23-0, 10 KOs

Last fight: June 5 - W, SD12 vs. Gary Antuanne Russell

Next fight: March 1 vs. Sandro Martin

Previous ranking: N/R

The Dominican southpaw showed off his smooth boxing ability as he cruised past junior welterweight contender Gary Antuanne Russell in June to win the WBC interim title (he was later upgraded to full champion). Puello faces another formidable challenge in his first title defense with a March 1 showdown against fellow tricky southpaw Martin.

64. Denys Berinchyk, 36, WBO lightweight champion

Record: 19-0, 9 KOs

Last fight: May 18 - W, SD12 vs. Emanuel Navarrete

Next fight: Feb. 14 vs. Keyshawn Davis

Previous ranking: N/R

Denys Berinchyk, above, won the vacant WBO lightweight title with a splitp-decision victory over Emanuel Navarrete in May. Courtesy Top Rank

The Ukrainian became a first-time champion with an upset victory over Navarrete in May via split decision. In the win, Berinchyk displayed good footwork and a solid jab along with the ability to neutralize Navarrete's dizzying punch output.

He'll again be an underdog in his first defense as he heads back to the U.S. for a fight against Davis on Feb. 14.

65. Phumlele Cafu, 26, WBO junior bantamweight champion

Record: 11-0-3, 8 KOs

Last fight: Oct. 14 - W, SD12 vs. Kosei Tanaka

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: N/R

Cafu is now South Africa's lone champion after he upset Japanese stalwart Tanaka to win a 115-pound title.

The southpaw possesses imposing size for the division at 5-foot-6. There's talk of him landing a fight with the legendary Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez in 2025.

66. Yoshiki Takei, 28, WBO bantamweight champion

Record: 10-0, 8 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 3 - W, UD12 vs. Daigo Higa

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: N/R

The Japanese action fighter pulled off a pair of big wins in 2024 to enter the Top 100. He became a first-time champion with a May victory over Jason Moloney before the southpaw turned back Daigo Higa in his first defense in September.

67. Tim Tszyu, 30, junior middleweight

Record: 24-2, 17 KOs

Last fight: Oct. 15 - L, TKO3 vs. Bakhram Murtazaliev

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 20

Tim Tszyu, left, has lost two consecutive fights, including a third-round TKO against Bakhram Murtazaliev in October. Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Tszyu's quick star ascent came to a crashing halt in 2024, though it's far too soon to write the Aussie off. The son of Hall of Fame boxer Kostya Tszyu, Tim fought with limited vision in a split-decision loss to Sebastian Fundora in one of the bloodiest battles in recent memory. The fight could have easily been stopped early on due to the gruesome cut on his forehead.

Tszyu attempted to regain a 154-pound title in his next bout -- and was heavily favored to do so --but showed little defense as he was clubbed by Murtazaliev in three rounds. Tszyu should be rebuilt in Australia next year with a few confidence-building bouts before he re-enters the title picture in 2026.

68. Angelo Leo, 30, IBF featherweight champion

Record: 25-1, 12 KOs

Last fight: Aug. 10 - W, KO10 vs. Luis Alberto Lopez

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: N/R

play 1:46 Angelo Leo flattens Venado Lopez for KO of the year candidate Angelo Leo needs one punch to flatten Venado Lopez and claim the IBF belt for the knockout of the year candidate.

Leo showed his mettle when he unloaded more than 800 punches -- and faced nearly 1,200 in return -- in his first title fight, a lopsided decision defeat against Stephen Fulton.

Leo was far more prepared for his second shot as he scored one of the year's most spectacular knockouts when he lifted the featherweight title from Luis Alberto Lopez in August.

69. Anthony Olascuaga, 25, WBO flyweight champion

Record: 8-1, 6 KOs

Last fight: Oct. 14 - W, TKO1 vs. Jonathan Gonzalez

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: N/R

Olascuaga was unsuccessful in his first title bid, a ninth-round TKO loss to Teraji last year.

Despite just eight previous pro bouts, Olascuaga, of Los Angeles, made good with his second title challenge as he KOed Jonathan Gonzalez in only one round.

70. O'Shaquie Foster, 31, WBC junior lightweight champion

Record: 23-3, 12 KOs

Last fight: Nov. 2 - W, SD12 vs. Robson Conceicao

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 57

All three of Foster's fights in 2024 resulted in a split decision. He floored Abraham Nova in the final round of their February meeting to seal the victory before he dropped a disputed decision to Conceicao in June.

Foster exacted revenge via split decision over Conceicao in November to regain his title. There's talk of Foster meeting Navarrete in a title unification next year.

71. Chris Billam-Smith, 34, cruiserweight

Record: 20-2, 13 KOs

Last fight: Nov. 16 - L, UD12 vs. Gilberto Ramirez

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 62

England's Billam-Smith looked competitive against "Zurdo" Ramirez, but was ultimately outgunned in a title unification. Still, Billam-Smith more than held his own and should land another title crack in the near future.

72. Joshua Buatsi, 31, WBO interim light heavyweight champion

Record: 19-0, 13 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 21 - W, SD12 vs. Willie Hutchinson

Next fight: Feb. 22 vs. Callum Smith

Previous ranking: No. 82

Joshua Buatsi, right, went 2-0 in 2024, including a decision win over Willy Hutchinson in September to win the WBO Interim light heavyweight title. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Buatsi enjoyed his best campaign yet in 2024 with quality wins over Dan Azeez and Willy Hutchinson. He steps up to his toughest opponent yet with a Feb. 22 date with former champion Callum Smith.

73. Isaac Cruz, 26, junior welterweight

Record: 26-3-1, 18 KOs

Last fight: Aug. 3 - L, SD12 vs. Jose Valenzuela

Next fight: Feb. 1 vs. Angel Fierro

Previous ranking: No. 65

"Pitbull" Cruz is one of the most entertaining fighters in boxing, but his split-decision loss to Valenzuela was anything but. That loss halted his momentum after a blistering TKO March victory over Rolando "Rolly" Romero to win a title at 140 pounds. He'll remain at junior welterweight for what shapes up as a can't-miss action fight against fellow Mexican Fierro on Feb. 1.

74. Robson Conceicao, 36, junior lightweight

Record: 19-3-1, 9 KOs

Last fight: Nov. 2 - L, SD12 vs. O'Shaquie Foster

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 72

Robson Conceicao, right, defeated O'Shaquie Foster in July, but lost the rematch in November. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Brazilian Olympic gold medalist finally struck gold in his fourth title shot, scoring a split-decision victory over Foster this summer, though the fight lacked action. The rematch was better, but it also meant Conceicao's title reign was short-lived. He figures to land yet another title shot in the shallow 130-pound division.

75. Marlon Tapales, 32, junior featherweight

Record: 39-4, 20 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 7 - W, UD10 vs. Saurabh Kumar

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 45

The Filipino southpaw broke out in 2023 with a split-decision upset victory over Murodjon Akhmadaliev to become a unified champion at 122 pounds. He parlayed that career-best win into a showdown with Naoya Inoue. And while Tapales enjoyed some moments, he was knocked out by the generational talent in the 10th round.

76. Ryosuke Nishida, 28, IBF bantamweight champion

Record: 10-0, 2 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 7 - W, KO7 vs. Anuchai Donsua

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: N/R

Nishida is one of four Japanese champions at 118 pounds; he joined his countrymen for the clean sweep after a win over longtime top-10 bantamweight Emmanuel Rodriguez back in May.

77. Seiya Tsutsumi, 28, WBA bantamweight

Record: 12-0-2, 8 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 7 - W, UD12 vs. Takuma Inoue

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: N/R

Tsutsumi, like Nishida, is a Japanese bantamweight champion. He won the title with an upset victory over Naoya Inoue's brother, Takuma, in September..

78. Angel Ayala, 24, IBF flyweight champion

Record: 18-0, 8 KOs

Last fight: Aug. 9 - W, KO6 vs. Dave Apolinario

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: N/R

The Mexican champion at 112 pounds won the title in 2023 with a victory over Felix Alvarado and fought only once in 2024.

79. Pedro Taduran, 28, IBF strawweight champion

Record: 17-4-1, 13 KOs

Last fight: July 28 - W, TKO9 vs. Ginjiro Shigeoka

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: N/R

The 105-pounder continued the storied history of lower-weight champions from the Philippines with an upset victory over Japan's Ginjiro Shigeoka.

80. Arnold Barboza Jr., 33, junior welterweight

Record: 31-0, 11 KOs

Last fight: Nov. 16 - W, UD10 vs. Jose Ramirez

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: N/R

Barboza appeared to lose to the unheralded Sean McComb in April but received what was widely considered a gift decision. Barboza left no doubt in the rematch with a surprisingly lopsided decision win over former champion Ramirez in November.

81. Diego Pacheco, 23, super middleweight

Record: 22-0, 18 KOs

Last fight: Aug. 31 - W, KO6 vs. Maciej Sulecki

Next fight: Jan. 25 vs. Steven Nelson

Previous ranking: No. 100

Diego Pacheco, right, defeated Maciej Sulecki by sixth-round KO in his second fight of 2024 back in August. Michael Owens/Matchroom

Pachecho has tremendous size for the 168-pound division at 6-foot-4. He solidified himself as a contender in 2024 with an impressive sixth-round KO of gatekeeper Maciej Sulecki.

82. Chris Eubank Jr., 35, middleweight

Record: 34-3, 25 KOs

Last fight: Oct. 12 - W, TKO7 vs. Kamil Szeremeta

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 79

The son of British legend Chris Eubank, he's in talks to once again fight Conor Benn in a high-stakes U.K. grudge match.

83. Mark Magsayo, 29, junior lightweight

Record: 27-2, 18 KOs

Last fight: Dec. 14 - W, KO2 vs. Bryan Mercado

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 59

The former champion moved up to 130 pounds last December and stayed busy with two wins in 2024. He could land a title shot in the wide-open division next year.

84. Sam Goodman, 26, junior featherweight

Record: 19-0, 8 KOs

Last fight: July 7 - W, UD12 vs. Thachtana Luangphon

Next fight: Jan. 24 vs. Naoya Inoue

Previous ranking: No. 96

The Australian will have to wait one month for his showdown with Inoue in Tokyo after a cut suffered in sparring postponed the Christmas Eve fight.

85. Conor Benn, 28, welterweight

Record: 23-0, 14 KOs

Last fight: Feb. 3 - W, UD12 vs. Peter Dobson

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 69

Benn was finally reinstated from suspension for a failed drug test this fall and should get his career back on track in 2025, whether it's against Chris Eubank Jr. at 160 pounds or with a 147-pound title shot.

86. Raymond Muratalla, 27, lightweight

Record: 22-0, 17 KOs

Last fight: Nov. 2 - W, TKO2 vs. Jesus Antonio Perez

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: N/R

play 1:10 Raymond Muratalla almost knocks out Tevin Farmer in 10th on way to win Raymond Muratalla grabs the unanimous-decision victory over Tevin Farmer after a 10-round fight in Top Rank Boxing.

Muratalla's best career win came in 2024 with a decision victory over former champion Tevin Farmer in July. The contender should step up again in 2025.

87. Josh Taylor, 33, junior welterweight

Record: 19-2, 13 KOs

Last fight: May 25 - L, UD12 vs. Jack Catterall

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 34

The former undisputed junior welterweight champion hasn't won a fight since his controversial decision victory over Catterall in February 2022. Taylor lost the rematch in May but was competitive.

88. Callum Smith, 34, light heavyweight

Record: 30-2, 22 KOs

Last fight: Nov. 30 - W, TKO5 vs. Carlos Galvan

Next fight: Feb. 22 vs. Joshua Buatsi

Previous ranking: No. 49

Smith attempted to become a two-division champion in January but was bludgeoned by Artur Beterbiev inside the distance. The Englishman has a chance to revive his career with a win over Buatsi on Feb. 22.

89. Lamont Roach, 29, junior lightweight

Record: 25-1-1, 10 KOs

Last fight: June 28 - W, TKO8 vs. Feargal McCrory

Next fight: March 1 vs. Gervonta Davis

Previous ranking: No. 83

The 130-pound titleholder stayed busy this year with a win over a long-odds underdog. He was set to fight Davis in the biggest fight of his career in December, but it was postponed without explanation to March.

90. Anthony Yarde, 33, light heavyweight

Record: 26-3, 24 KOs

Last fight: Oct. 19 - W, UD10 vs. Ralf Vilcans

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: N/R

Yarde gave Artur Beterbiev all he could handle in a stoppage loss last year. The Brit collected two stay-busy wins in 2024.

91. Brian Norman Jr., 24, WBO interim welterweight champion

Record: 26-0, 20 KOs

Last fight: May 18 - W, KO10 vs. Giovani Santillan

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: N/R

Norman pulled off the upset with a brutal TKO victory over Santillan in May to win a welterweight title. Norman was in talks to fight Jaron Ennis this fall in a title unification before talks fell apart.

92. Jin Sasaki, 23, welterweight

Record: 18-1-1, 17 KOs

Last fight: Nov. 3 - W, TKO7 vs. Qamil Balla

Next fight: Jan. 24 vs. Shoki Shakai

Previous ranking: N/R

Sasaki is Japan's largest contender at 147 pounds. He's racked up six consecutive TKO wins since a draw in 2022.

93. Andy Cruz Jr., 29, lightweight

Record: 4-0, 2 KOs

Last fight: Aug. 3 - W, KO7 vs. Antonio Moran

Next fight: Jan. 25 vs. Omar Salcido

Previous ranking: N/R

The Olympic gold medalist from Cuba is on the fast track for a title shot that could materialize in 2025.

94. Charles Conwell, 27, junior middleweight

Record: 21-0, 16 KOs

Last fight: Dec. 14 - W, KO7 vs. Gerardo Vergara

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: N/R

The hard-nosed junior middleweight contender is steadily progressing but is badly in need of a genuine step-up fight where he can showcase his improved game.

95. Rey Vargas, 34, featherweight

Record: 36-1-1, 22 KOs

Last fight: March 8 - D, SD12 vs. Nick Ball

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 71

The lanky featherweight was floored twice by Ball in a March firefight where pulled out a draw to retain his title. He was later named champion in recess by the WBC without explanation.

96. Luis Alberto Lopez, 31, featherweight

Record: 30-3, 17 KOs

Last fight: Aug, 10 - L, KO10 vs. Angelo Leo

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 46

Lopez's solid title reign came to a crashing halt in August in one of the most spectacular KOs of the year.

97. Jaime Munguia, 28, super middleweight

Record: 44-2, 35 KOs

Last fight: Dec. 14 - L, KO6 vs. Bruno Surace

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 52

play 0:56 Bruno Surace scores stunning win over Jaime Munguia in 6th round Bruno Surace somehow comes up with the incredible upset of Jaime Munguia via knockout in Round 6.

Munguia fought four times this year in an era where fighters often compete only once, but he's lost two of his last three bouts. He dropped a decision to Canelo Alvarez in May before was on the wrong end of the year's biggest upset earlier this month with a sixth-round KO loss to Frenchman Bruno Surace.

98. Mario Barrios, 29, WBC welterweight champion

Record: 29-2-1, 18 KOs

Last fight: Nov. 15 - D, SD12 vs. Abel Ramos

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 60

Barrios held onto his WBC welterweight title with a surprising draw with Ramos where he was floored.

99. Abel Ramos, 33, welterweight

Record: 28-6-3, 22 KOs

Last fight: Nov. 15 - D, SD12 vs. Mario Barrios

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: N/R

Ramos had three loses in his last five fights entering the Barrios title shot, and despite long odds, exchanged knockdowns to settle for a draw.

100. George Kambosos Jr., 31, lightweight

Record: 21-3, 10 KOs

Last fight: May 12 - L, TKO11 vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 50

The former lightweight champion was stopped by Lomachenko in May. The Aussie star later signed with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom and will make his 140-pound debut next year.