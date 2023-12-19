Artur Beterbiev: Biography, record, fights and more

Open Extended Reactions

Artur Beterbiev is the WBC, IBF and WBO light heavyweight champion. Beterbiev has held at least one belt since November 2017, when he defeated Enrico Koelling to win the IBF title. He added the WBC title with a win against Oleksandr Gvozdyk in October 2019 and the WBO strap by defeating Joe Smith Jr. in June 2022. Beterbiev also has notable victories over Anthony Yarde and Marcus Browne.

Next fight: Jan. 13 vs. Callum Smith

Record: 19-0, 19 KOs

DOB: Jan. 21, 1995

Age: 38

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 73 inches

Height: 5-foot-11½

Beterbiev's fights and results Date Opponent Result 01/13/2024 Callum Smith For WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight titles 01/28/2023 Anthony Yarde W, TKO8 - Retained WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight titles 06/18/2022 Joe Smith Jr. W, TKO2 - Retained IBF/WBC, won WBO light heavyweight title 12/17/2021 Marcus Browne W, KO9 - Retained IBF/WBC light heavyweight titles 03/20/2021 Adam Deines W, TKO10 - Retained IBF/WBC light heavyweight titles 10/18/2019 Oleksandr Gvozdyk W, TKO10 - Retained IBF, won WBC light heavyweight title 05/04/2019 Radivoje Kalajdzic W, KO5 - Retained IBF light heavyweight title 10/06/2018 Callum Johnson W, KO4 - Retained IBF light heavyweight title 11/11/2017 Enrico Koelling W, KO12 - Won IBF light heavyweight title 12/23/2016 Isidro Ranoni W, TKO1 06/04/2016 Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna W, TKO4 06/12/2015 Alexander Johnson W, TKO7 04/04/2015 Gabriel Campillo W, KO4 12/19/2014 Jeff Page Jr. W, KO2 09/27/2014 Tavoris Cloud W, KO2 08/22/2014 Alvaro Enriquez W, TKO1 01/18/2014 Gabriel Lecrosnier W, TKO4 11/30/2013 Billy Bailey W, KO1 09/28/2013 Rayco Saunders W, TKO3 06/08/2013 Christian Cruz W, TKO2

