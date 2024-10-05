Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol: How to watch, stream the title fight

Open Extended Reactions

For the first time in the four-belt era, two light heavyweight will meet to fight for the undisputed championship.

Artur Beterbiev, the WBC, WBO and IBF champion, faces WBA titleholder Dmitry Bivol on Saturday, Oct. 12, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET) to unify all 175-pound major belts.

The fights was scheduled for June 1 this year, but a month before the bout, Beterbiev suffered a ruptured meniscus and underwent knee surgery, forcing the postponement. Instead of waiting, Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs) fought Malik Zinad on that date and scored a sixth-round TKO victory, his only stoppage win in his past 10 fights.

Beterbiev (20-0, 20) is boxing's only champion with a 100% KO-ratio. He has held at least one light heavyweight title since November 2017. Beterbiev unified his three belts in a second-round TKO victory over Joe Smith Jr. in June 2022 and has made two successful defenses since.

The undercard includes two other title fights. Jai Opetaia defends his IBF cruiserweight title against Jack Massey, and Skye Nicolson puts her WBC featherweight belt on the line against Raven Chapman.

Where can I watch the Beterbiev vs. Bivol fight on Saturday, Oct. 12?

The Beterbiev vs. Bivol fight for the undisputed light heavyweight championship will be broadcast on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET.

How do I stream the fights?

The fights will be available to stream on mobile devices using the ESPN App.

The undercard begins at 12 p.m. ET on DAZN.

The full Beterbiev vs. Bivol card:

On ESPN+

Title fight: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol, 12 rounds, for Beterbiev's WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight titles and Bivol's WBA light heavyweight title

On DAZN

Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke, 12 rounds, for the British heavyweight title

Title fight: Jai Opetaia vs. Jack Massey, 12 rounds, for Opetaia's IBF cruiserweight title

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Kamil Szeremeta, 12 rounds, middleweights

Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron, 10 rounds, light heavyweights

Title fight: Skye Nicolson vs. Raven Chapman, 10 rounds, for Nicolson's WBC featherweight title

Mohammed Alakel vs. Jesus Gonzalez, 4 rounds, lightweights

