Open Extended Reactions

Natasha Jonas (L) and Lauren Price both made weight on Thursday. Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

Joe Gallagher has questioned the accuracy and calibration of the scales used at Thursday's weigh-in for Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price's welterweight title fight.

Jonas (16-2-1, 9 KOs) will defend her WBC and IBF titles against Price (8-0, 2 KOs), who holds the WBA belt, at London's Royal Albert Hall on Friday.

A Thursday's weigh-in, Jonas' trainer Gallagher interrupted the announcement of the fighters to ask for a calibration certificate for the scales that were being used and said that all the fighters had weighed in lighter than expected.

BOXXER and the British Boxing Board of Control produced the certificate for Gallagher, who was left unsatisfied, given the scales were last calibrated in January.

"They were calibrated on [Jan. 9], we're here in March. Them scales, boxing wise, are [meant to be] put there and calibrated right here right now today and they don't move," Gallagher told Sky Sports.

"They're not [meant to be] calibrated at a hotel and transported. Once those scales are moved they've not calibrated no more. Everyone that weighed in I went 'they're light, they're light, they're light.'"

Jonas weighed in at 145 pounds, while Price was 146¼ pounds.

"I'm only protecting Natasha, when I hear Price is struggling with weight, I'm thinking 'they're light and it's the main event and I want them to make the weight,'" Gallagher said.

"The point is, you've got this huge prestigious event, and we can't get a set of proper calibrated scales. Yeah, they've made the weight, but they're not calibrated.

"We're talking about world title level. Can you imagine, hypothetically, [Manny] Pacquiao vs. [Floyd] Mayweather, I'm not saying it's like that, but can you imagine if they weren't calibrated scales in America.

"I just wanted to see a certificate to say that these scales are calibrated, and they're not. So, technically, this isn't a world title fight."