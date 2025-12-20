Jake Paul spoke after his defeat to Anthony Joshua, revealing he believes his jaw may be broken. (1:02)

Open Extended Reactions

Jake Paul has issued an update on the broken jaw that Anthony Joshua inflicted.

Paul was defeated by Joshua via sixth-round stoppage, sustaining two fractures to his jaw in the process.

On Saturday, Paul (12-2, 7 KOs) posted to social media: "Just got out of surgery. Everything went smooth. Thanks for all the love.

"Lots of pain and stiffness. Gotta eat liquids for seven days.

"[Shoutout] to the amazing team at Miami University hospital. Everyone was so gracious and caring."

Paul had posted an X-ray to his social media displaying two fractures to his jaw caused by Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs).

He was also spitting blood out of his mouth in the aftermath of his heavyweight defeat.

Joshua floored Paul twice in the fifth round and twice more in the sixth before the fight was halted inside the eight-round distance.

Paul didn't attend the postfight news conference as he dealt with the injury.

"He took a shower, he drove himself to hospital," Most Valuable Promotions CEO Nakisa Bidarian said. "A broken jaw is very common in sports, particularly in boxing or MMA. The recovery time is four to six weeks."

The injury will not keep Paul out of the boxing ring for long, he insisted.

"We will heal the broken jaw, come back and fight people my weight," he said.

"I'm going for the cruiserweight world title."

Paul has boxed most of his career at 200 pounds before stepping up to heavyweight to face Mike Tyson last year, then Joshua.

He insisted that he will take a break before plotting his next fight.