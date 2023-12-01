        <
        >

          Anthony Joshua: Biography, record, fights and more

          Anthony Joshua is the former two-time unified WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Dec 1, 2023, 03:51 PM

          Anthony Joshua is the former two-time unified WBO, IBF, and WBA heavyweight champion. Joshua first held the titles from March 2018 to July 2019. He later reclaimed the three belts with a unanimous decision win over Andy Ruiz Jr. in December 2019. Joshua's second unified title run lasted until September 2021. Joshua won his first world title in April 2016 with a second-round knockout win over Charles Martin.

          Joshua was a gold medalist in the 2012 Summer Olympics, representing Great Britian in the super heavyweight division.

          Next fight: Dec. 23 vs. Otto Wallin

          Record: 26-3, 23 KOs
          DOB: Oct. 15, 1989
          Age: 34
          Stance: Orthodox
          Reach: 82 inches
          Height: 6-foot-6

          Top Joshua stories: