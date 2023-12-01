Anthony Joshua: Biography, record, fights and more

Anthony Joshua is the former two-time unified WBO, IBF, and WBA heavyweight champion. Joshua first held the titles from March 2018 to July 2019. He later reclaimed the three belts with a unanimous decision win over Andy Ruiz Jr. in December 2019. Joshua's second unified title run lasted until September 2021. Joshua won his first world title in April 2016 with a second-round knockout win over Charles Martin.
Joshua was a gold medalist in the 2012 Summer Olympics, representing Great Britian in the super heavyweight division.
Next fight: Dec. 23 vs. Otto Wallin
Record: 26-3, 23 KOs
DOB: Oct. 15, 1989
Age: 34
Stance: Orthodox
Reach: 82 inches
Height: 6-foot-6
