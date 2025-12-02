Chris Eubank Jr. has revealed that he suffered from personal issues leading up the Conor Benn rematch. (1:26)

Open Extended Reactions

Chris Eubank Jr has opened up about the worrying health problems that he had previously hinted at.

"I've been dealing with a lot of health issues over the last year," he posted to social media alongside a video of himself in hospital surrounded by doctors.

I've been dealing with a lot of health issues over the last year & yeah it all finally caught up to me last month. I will not box again until I'm back to 100% & I don't know when that will be, but one things for certain... For the fans that have supported me through thick & thin,... pic.twitter.com/b6kuYCRszY — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) December 2, 2025

Referring to his lacklustre defeat to Conor Benn, he said: "It all finally caught up to me last month.

"I will not box again until I'm back to 100% and I don't know when that will be.

"But one things for certain... for the fans that have supported me through thick and thin, I will do everything in my power to make sure that one day, the old me makes a big comeback."

Eubank Jr. stopped short of naming any medical condition, or details, around his health problems.

He had spoken cryptically about the issues in the build-up to his rematch with Benn.

After winning the first fight earlier in the year -- and reuniting with his father in the process -- Eubank Jr. was out-boxed by Benn at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their rematch last month.

Chris Eubank Jr. was 'half the man' from first fight

Chris Eubank Jr lost to Conor Benn last month. Getty

Eubank Jr. and Benn met at the 160 pounds middleweight limit but there was a 10 pounds rehydration clause, meaning neither fighter could weigh above 170 lbs on the Saturday morning before the fight.

Eubank Jr., who is now 36-years-old, "was half the man he could have been" according to promoter Ben Shalom.

Shalom told ESPN: "He probably threw 30% of the punches. Everyone can speculate what that reason is.

"Chris knows what it is, we know what it is. He'll have to deal with that in due course."

Eubank Jr. said after he lost to Benn: "I've been through hell and back to make it here today.

"I genuinely thought that regardless of the issues that I've been dealing with, I would be able to go in there and win."

Eubank Jr. wouldn't entertain a return to boxing immediately after losing to Benn. He hinted at his health concerns: "Right now, I'm not really in the state of mind to be thinking about next fights. I need to heal.

"I need to deal with what I'm dealing with and then after that I can start thinking about my path in the sport."