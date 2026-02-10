Sources: Errol Spence Jr. to return to ring vs. Tim Tszyu in June

Open Extended Reactions

Former unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. will reportedly end his nearly three-year hiatus from boxing for a June showdown with former junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu in Australia, sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

News of Spence's return was first reported by Ring Magazine.

The fight, which will headline a PBC on Prime Video PPV, will be Spence's debut at 154 pounds and is being targeted for either June 6 or 13 at a venue in Australia to be determined.

Spence (28-1, 22 KOs) last fought in July 2023 when he was dismantled, knocked down three times and stopped in the ninth round by Terence Crawford in a fight to determine an undisputed welterweight champion.

Spence had largely gone quiet since that devastating loss, with some speculation that the fight with Crawford would be his last. However, rumors of Spence's return began circulating in early 2025 and tied him to a fight with WBC junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora. The fight never came to fruition as Fundora moved forward with securing a fight against Keith Thurman.

Spence, 35, is now slated to return against fellow veteran and former WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu in his home continent of Australia.

Tszyu, 31, fell on hard times over the past couple of years, losing three of four fights after starting his career 24-0 with two of them coming by stoppage. After coming up short in a rematch with Fundora last July, Tszyu bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Anthony Velazquez in December.

Tszyu (26-3, 18 KOs) is reportedly looking to secure a fight in March on the undercard of Lewis Crocker vs. Liam Paro in Australia before facing Spence. It is not yet known if the outcome of that fight will affect the prospective summer showdown with Spence.