Follow live: Tim Tszyu arrives at deadline day, must defeat Anthony Velazquez

SYDNEY -- Former WBO junior middleweight world champion Tim Tszyu will be looking to shake off a difficult 18 months and take the first step towards a rise back up the boxing rankings when he fights undefeated American Anthony Velazquez on Wednesday evening at Sydney's TikTok Entertainment Centre.

Tszyu (25-3, 18 KOs) has been beaten in three of his last four fights, twice against reigning WBC middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora and once to the relatively unknown Bakhram Murtazaliev, but the son of Kostya insists he's a new boxer under the tutelage of highly accomplished Cuban trainer Pedro Diaz.

Meanwhile, Velazquez (19-0-1, 15 KOs) is yet to taste defeat as a professional and boasts three wins in 2025. However, this evening marks the 29-year-old's first fight outside the United States and, against Tszyu, it will be a significant step up in class.

Also featuring on this evening's slate is Sam Goodman, who will be looking to rebound after falling short in his WBA featherweight title fight against Nick Ball in August. Goodman will square off with unbeaten and highly touted Tyler Blizzard.

