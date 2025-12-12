Open Extended Reactions

It looks like Jake Paul's boxing ambitions have limits, after all.

The former YouTuber turned prizefighter will face the toughest test of his boxing career when he steps into the ring as a massive underdog against two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on Dec. 19 in Miami.

But while Paul has chased fights with seasoned and decorated boxers that include Joshua, Terence Crawford, Canelo Alvarez and Gervonta Davis, there is one boxer he has no interest in fighting: David Benavidez.

"There's a very short list of people that I wouldn't step into the ring with, and Benavidez is on that list," Paul told ESPN, referring to the undefeated WBC light heavyweight champion.

Paul has cited Benavidez, nicknamed "The Mexican Monster," as his favorite boxer to watch but has seen enough to know that Benavidez would be a horrible style matchup at this stage of Paul's career.

"That guy is different. His power, his speed, his cardio, his nonstop punching and relentless pressure," Paul said. "Your punches don't mean s--- to him. He has giant forearms that go from the bottom of his hip to the top of his head. You can't get through his guard."

Paul has routinely suggested that his "delusional optimism" has allowed him to test himself against a fighter with the size and stature of Joshua. But Paul said he doesn't see a path to beating Benavidez. And for that reason, he'll stay away from calling out Benavidez.

"You can punch him all you want, but it's not affecting him," Paul said. "Some people are just built different, and Benavidez is one of those guys."

As he prepares for Joshua, one of the most prolific knockout artists in heavyweight boxing, Paul has enlisted the help of heavyweights Jared Anderson and Lawrence Okolie to assist with his preparation.

"I had to bring in giants because of this very physically demanding fight," Paul said. "I had to get used to being punched by heavyweights while also adding muscle."

Paul said he has had some challenging sparring sessions in preparation for the fight, including Okolie giving him a black eye. However, Paul said that he learned that he could take a punch.

"I've learned that I have a chin," Paul said. "I also learned in this camp that I'm very durable, tough and have a lot of heart. I believe the sparring has been tougher than what the fight with Joshua will be."