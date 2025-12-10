2025 boxing top 100: Crawford, Shakur, Inoue lead rankings

Open Extended Reactions

Boxing delivered an exceptional slate of marquee fights this year, resulting in significant movement across ESPN's annual list of the top 100 fighters in men's boxing.

Two fighters who occupied top-10 spots in 2024 suffered losses in 2025, and a third announced his retirement and has not competed over the past year. Meanwhile, standouts such as Terence Crawford, Dmitry Bivol, Devin Haney, Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez recorded major wins that propelled them higher in the rankings.

Rolando "Rolly" Romero and Moses Itauma broke into the top 100 for the first time, pushing out others whose performances fell short.

A wave of young talent also capitalized on breakthrough opportunities. Keyshawn Davis, Xander Zayas, Brian Norman Jr. and Abdullah Mason all captured their first world titles in 2025, establishing themselves as rising forces in the sport.

While inherently subjective, this year's list reflects a blend of 2025 accomplishments, current form, overall skill level and long-term potential.

Editor's note: To be eligible, fighters must have competed at least once in 2025 or, in rare cases, have a confirmed bout scheduled for 2026.

1. Terence Crawford, 38, WBO, IBF and WBA super middleweight champion

Record: 42-0, 31 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 13 - W, UD12 vs. Canelo Alvarez

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 3

While other fighters may have been more active in 2025, none pulled off the feat that Crawford accomplished in just one fight, when he moved up two weight classes to dethrone Alvarez and win the undisputed super middleweight championship in September.

Crawford nullified Canelo's size advantage and put together a boxing masterclass to earn a unanimous decision that felt more definitive than the judges' scorecards of 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113. The win added to an already phenomenal Hall of Fame résumé and entered Crawford into the conversation as one of the greatest in the history of boxing by becoming an undisputed champion in an unprecedented third weight class, the first fighter in men's boxing to accomplish the feat in the four-belt era (since 2007).

To think that there was a time when Crawford was considered too small for Errol Spence Jr. at welterweight back in 2023, and that in 2025 he stepped up to 168 pounds to take out the biggest attraction in boxing with relative ease, is unfathomable.

Whether he decides to continue his boxing career or ride off into the sunset is anyone's guess, but "Bud" Crawford put himself in rarefied air with a single masterful performance and his greatness will no longer be debated. -- Andreas Hale

2. Naoya Inoue, 32, undisputed junior featherweight champion

Record: 31-0, 27 KOs

Last fight: Nov. 14 - W, UD12 vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev

Next fight: Dec. 27 vs. David Picasso

Previous ranking: 2

Top fighters such as Inoue aren't known to fight more than twice a year nowadays. However, Inoue has already fought three times in 2025 and will add a fourth when he faces Picasso later this month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"The Monster" maintained his stranglehold on the junior featherweight division as the undisputed champion knocked out Kim Ye-Joon and Ramon Cardenas before showcasing a technical masterpiece in outpointing Akhmadaliev.

Inoue has a unique blend of speed, power and accuracy -- along with a hint of vulnerability as evidenced by being knocked down by Cardenas -- to make him one of the most exciting fighters in the sport. Should both he and Junto Nakatani win their fights on Dec. 27, the expectation is that they will meet in an all-Japan showdown at the Tokyo Dome in 2026. -- Hale

3. Oleksandr Usyk, 38, undisputed heavyweight champion

Record: 24-0, 15 KOs

Last fight: July 19 - W, KO5 vs. Daniel Dubois

Next fight: TBD

Previous ranking: 1

Usyk put a stamp on his superiority over Dubois when he dominated and stopped the British heavyweight in the fifth round of their undisputed heavyweight championship showdown in July. Usyk fought just once in 2025, and he's running out of things to accomplish in the heavyweight division as he has now beaten Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Dubois twice each over the past four years.

With his incredible résumé, Usyk has entered into the conversation as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time with his systemic domination of the division in the five years since making the leap from cruiserweight, where he also reigned as undisputed. The fact that he has done all of this at heavyweight while being relatively undersized in boxing's glamour division is all the more impressive.

Usyk has said he's not done fighting and has targeted a fight with former champion Deontay Wilder in what would be seen as a victory lap for the Ukrainian. Whatever his next move is, his legacy is secured. -- Hale

4. Dmitry Bivol, 35, WBO, IBF and WBA light heavyweight champion

play 1:01 The numbers behind Bivol's rematch victory against Beterbiev Take a look at the statistics from Dmitry Bivol's win against Artur Beterbiev.

Record: 24-1, 12 KOs

Last fight: Feb. 22 - W, MD12 vs. Artur Beterbiev

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 5

Bivol avenged his lone loss to Beterbiev in a rematch in February in which the Russian made the proper adjustments to offset the bludgeoning power of his opponent and earn a majority decision.

Bivol is one of the most technically sound boxers in the sport, operating behind an efficient jab with sound defense and excellent upper body movement. He will have no shortage of opponents once he returns in early 2026 after undergoing back surgery in August. Completing a trilogy against Beterbiev will be a high priority; Bivol even vacated the WBC title in April in order to pursue that fight. He also may have to deal with the surging David Benavidez, the current WBC champion, at some point as well. -- Hale

5. Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez, 25, WBC, WBO and WBA junior bantamweight champion

Jesse Rodriguez, left, defeated Fernando Martinez by 10th-round KO to unified three junior bantamweight titles in November. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Record: 23-0, 16 KOs

Last fight: Nov. 22 - W, KO10 vs. Fernando Martinez

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 7

"Bam" continues to further separate himself from his peers with each brilliant performance. At age 25, he has wiped out everyone put in front of him. This year, he snatched the undefeated records and world titles of both Phumelele Cafu and Martinez with lopsided knockout wins. He'll likely aim to become the undisputed junior bantamweight champion in 2026 by targeting IBF titleholder Willibaldo Garcia Perez. After that, expect calls for him to move up in weight to challenge either Junto Nakatani or Naoya Inoue. Some may say he could be biting off more than he can chew by moving up to 118 or 122 pounds against fellow pound-for-pound staples. But if anybody could pull off the feat, it's Rodriguez. -- Hale

6. Artur Beterbiev, 40, undisputed light heavyweight champion

Record: 21-1, 20 KOs

Last fight: Feb. 22 - L, MD12 vs. Dmitry Bivol

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 4

The power-punching Russian was finally tamed in his loss to Bivol in their February rematch. However, he lost by the slimmest of margins and has shown no signs of slowing down. Unfortunately, we didn't get to see Beterbiev compete again in 2025 as a scheduled fight with Deon Nicholson in November was scrapped. He likely won't be around much longer, but we should see him in a marquee matchup in 2026, hopefully against either Bivol or David Benavidez. -- Hale

7. Shakur Stevenson, 28, WBC lightweight champion

Record: 24-0, 11 KOs

Last fight: July 12 - W, UD12 vs. William Zepeda

Next fight: Jan. 31 vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr.

Previous ranking: 15

After demolishing late replacement Josh Padley in February, Stevenson targeted the skeptics who have been critical of his defensive style. He heard the chatter about him being a boring fighter, so he stood toe-to-toe with the previously unbeaten Zepeda for 12 rounds, earning a wide decision in a third title defense and proving he's more than just a defensive wizard.

Stevenson continues to inch up the pound-for-pound list with every performance, as he has become a nearly impossible puzzle for opponents to solve. He not only doesn't lose fights, but also he rarely loses a round. He can't be avoided any longer and will move up in weight to challenge Lopez on Jan. 31 in what will easily be one of the biggest fights of 2026. If he wins, how can you keep him off the short list of the best fighters in the world? -- Hale

8. David Benavidez, 28, WBC light heavyweight champion

Record: 31-0, 25 KOs

Last fight: Nov. 22 - W, TKO7 vs. Anthony Yarde

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 12

After years of chasing Canelo Alvarez at super middleweight, Benavidez made the move to light heavyweight in 2024 and fully acclimated to the weight class in 2025 with a pair of impressive wins over previously undefeated David Morrell in February and the heavy-handed Yarde in November. The blistering combination punching, granite chin and ability to impose his will -- he's 6-foot-2 and has a 74½-inch reach -- has pushed "The Mexican Monster" to 31-0. His performance against Yarde was a frightening display of power as he blew out the former title contender with a vicious seventh-round stoppage. Benavidez refuses to wait for opponents and has said he will move up once again and pursue a fight with unified cruiserweight champion Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez in 2026. -- Hale

9. Junto Nakatani, 26, WBC bantamweight champion

Record: 31-0, 24 KOs

Last fight: June 8 - W, TKO6 vs. Ryosuke Nishida

Next fight: Dec. 27 vs. Sebastian Hernandez

Previous ranking: 9

Nakatani's pursuit of a fight with Naoya Inoue for Japanese boxing supremacy continued in 2025, as the three-division champion scored dominant knockouts over David Cuellar in February and Nishida in June. He'll add a third fight this year when he shares a card with Inoue in Dec. 27 by facing Hernandez in his debut at junior featherweight. A win will almost certainly secure the fight with Inoue in 2026, giving Nakatani the opportunity to take out "The Monster" and secure his place as Japan's best fighter. -- Hale

10. Devin Haney, 27, WBO welterweight champion

Devin Haney, right, defeated Brian Norman Jr. in November to become the WBO welterweight champion. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Record: 33-0, 15 KOs

Last fight: Nov. 22 - W, UD12 vs. Brian Norman Jr.

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 11

After a disastrous 2024 in which Haney was knocked down three times by Ryan Garcia in a fight that was later declared a no-contest due to Garcia testing positive for a banned substance, he bounced back with purpose to close out 2025. The former undisputed lightweight champion looked tentative in his May win over Jose Ramirez but put all questions about being shell-shocked to rest with a dominant win over Norman, the WBO welterweight champion, in November. Not only did Haney win, but he stood in the pocket with the power-punching Norman early in the fight and put the previously undefeated champion down in the second round. Now a three-division champion, Haney will always have his doubters but there's no denying he's ready and willing to face anyone to prove he's one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in boxing. -- Hale

11. Canelo Alvarez, 35, super middleweight

Record: 63-3-2, 39 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 13 - L, UD12 vs. Terence Crawford

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 6

Alvarez became undisputed super middleweight champion for a second time when he defeated William Scull in May. Despite that fight being completely devoid of action, the win set the stage for a massive showdown with Crawford at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium in September, and Canelo tasted defeat for the third time in his illustrious career. Does this loss suggest that Canelo's decline may have finally arrived after nearly 70 professional fights? He will return in mid-2026 after undergoing elbow surgery in October and will have an opportunity to show the world that he's still worthy of being considered one of boxing's best. The real question is, who will he fight? Will he look to avenge his loss to Crawford or go in an entirely different direction? -- Hale

12. Teofimo Lopez Jr., 28, WBO junior welterweight champion

Teofimo Lopez cruised to a unanimous decision against previously unbeaten Arnold Barboza Jr. in New York's Times Square back in May. Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images

Record: 22-1, 13 KOs

Last fight: May 2 - W, UD12 vs. Arnold Barboza Jr.

Next fight: Jan. 31 vs. Shakur Stevenson

Previous ranking: 13

The always ambitious Lopez had only one fight in 2025 and made it look easy, he outclassing Barboza in May. The win served as a reminder that when Lopez is on, he's nearly impossible to beat, which was a far cry from his two underwhelming 2024 fights against Jamaine Ortiz and Steve Claggett. Sometimes culpable of fighting to the level of his competition, Lopez will have his work cut out for him when he faces Stevenson on Jan. 31 in New York, where the winner will knock at the door of entering the fold as a top-five pound-for-pound fighter. It's a tough mission, but Lopez has done nothing but rise to the occasion when challenged (against Vasiliy Lomachenko and Josh Taylor). Can he do it again? -- Hale

13. Vergil Ortiz Jr., 27, WBC interim junior middleweight champion

Record: 24-0, 22 KOs

Last fight: Nov. 8 - W, KO2 vs. Erickson Lubin

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 27

Ortiz surged up this year's list by soundly beating Israil Madrimov in February in arguably more impressive fashion than Terence Crawford and by following up that win by running roughshod over Lubin in a second-round stoppage victory in November. He has looked virtually unstoppable, and a highly anticipated fight with Jaron "Boots" Ennis has been penciled in for 2026. It will be a clash between two fighters predicted to be stars in the sport. -- Hale

14. Jaron "Boots" Ennis, 28, WBA interim junior middleweight champion

Record: 35-0, 31 KOs

Last fight: Oct. 11 - W, TKO1 vs. Uisma Lima

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 16

Ennis has all of the intangibles to top the pound-for-pound list. Between his switch-hitting style and precision punching, there hasn't been much to slow his ascent up this list outside of a lack of premium opponents. In April, he laid waste to the biggest challenge of his career to that point, stopping Eimantas Stanionis in the sixth round to unify the IBF and WBA welterweight titles. He promptly made the move up to junior middleweight and completely overwhelmed Lima in October to set the stage for a potential fight with Vergil Ortiz Jr. in 2026. Everyone has been waiting to see what "Boots" can do with a quality opponent, and we may finally find out. -- Hale

15. Gervonta "Tank" Davis, 31, WBA lightweight champion

Record: 30-0-1, 28 KOs

Last fight: March 1 - D, MD12 vs. Lamont Roach Jr.

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 8

Davis is undoubtedly talented and a massive draw, but his 2025 left much to be desired. He was a prohibitive favorite to defeat Lamont Roach Jr. in March but escaped with a controversial majority draw to retain his WBA lightweight world title. Rather than pursue a rematch, Davis opted for an exhibition fight with Jake Paul scheduled for November, but the fight was cancelled when Davis was sued over another alleged domestic incident just days before the match. There's no denying his ability and popularity, but Davis has demonstrated a lack of desire to compete, and his numerous run-ins with the law have threatened to derail a promising career. He is still undefeated, so all eyes will be on his next move if and when he returns to action in 2026. -- Hale

16. Sebastian Fundora, 27, WBC junior middleweight champion

Record: 23-1-1, 15 KOs

Last fight: July 19 - W, TKO7 vs. Tim Tszyu

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 20

"The Towering Inferno" cemented his place on the list with a one-sided domination of Tszyu in their rematch that ended with the Australian retiring on his stool after an accumulation of punishment. Fundora also ripped apart Chordale Booker in a fourth-round TKO victory in March. Unfortunately, a scheduled fight with Keith Thurman was postponed in October after Fundora suffered a wrist injury during training. The fight is likely to be rescheduled for early 2026 as Fundora looks to add a marquee name to his résumé in one of the sport's most talented divisions. -- Hale

17. Rafael Espinoza, 31, WBO featherweight champion

Record: 28-0, 24 KOs

Last fight: Nov. 15 - W, TKO11 vs. Arnold Khegai

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 28

After beating Robeisy Ramirez by decision to win the WBO featherweight title in 2023 and stopping him in the rematch last December, Espinoza has proven to be a menace at featherweight. The 6-foot-1 Mexican tore through both of his opponents in 2025 with one-sided beatings of Edward Vazquez and Khegai to run his streak of title defenses to four. He could land a unification fight in 2026 against one of the other champions in a tough featherweight division as he begins knocking at the door of the pound-for-pound list. -- Hale

18. Emanuel Navarrete, 30, WBO junior lightweight champion

Record: 39-2-1, 32 KOs

Last fight: May 10 - No-contest vs. Charly Suarez

Next fight: Feb. 28 vs. Eduardo Nunez

Previous ranking: 22

His thrilling title defense against Suarez in his only outing in 2025 ended prematurely due to a cut suffered by Navarrete. The fight was originally ruled as a technical decision win for Navarrete but overturned to a no-contest, and Navarrete will likely meet Suarez again in 2026. But there's also a unification fight with "Sugar" Nunez that will happen on Feb. 28. Navarrete, the top 130-pound fighter in the world, is an exceptional fighter, but with big matchups ahead, 2026 could be the year that tests his talent in ways that will drastically affect his standing on this list 12 months from now. -- Hale

19. Jai Opetaia, 29, IBF cruiserweight champion

Record: 29-0, 23 KOs

Last fight: Dec. 6 - W, KO8 vs. Huseyin Cinkara

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 29

Nobody has been able to stand up to the speed and power of Opetaia at cruiserweight. He crushed both David Nyika and Claudio Squeo in defense of his IBF title this year, and his third outing of 2025 was an eighth-round KO of the year contender against Cinkara on Dec. 6. The top cruiserweights can't continue to avoid him, and hopefully one of the other champions (Giberto Ramirez or Badou Jack) will step up to the plate. There's also been a tease of Opetaia making a move to heavyweight, which could happen if a major cruiserweight fight doesn't come to fruition in 2026. -- Hale

20. Keyshawn Davis, 26, lightweight

Record: 13-0, 9 KOs

Last fight: Feb. 14 - W, KO4 vs. Denys Berinchyk

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 38

The supremely talented Davis saw what could have been an excellent 2025 derailed when he failed to make weight for his WBO lightweight title defense against Edwin De Los Santos in June and the fight subsequently being canceled. But that doesn't erase the brilliant dismantling of Berinchyk that took place in February when Davis won the title. Davis hasn't fought since but is expected to return in early 2026. -- Hale

21. Lamont Roach Jr., 30, junior lightweight

Record: 25-1-3, 10 KOs

Last fight: Dec. 6 - D, majority draw 12 vs. Isaac Cruz

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 89

Roach had not one, but two controversial draws in 2025. The first was when he neutralized the power of Gervonta Davis and battled the WBA lightweight champion to a majority draw in March that most onlookers thought he had done enough to pull off the upset. Unable to secure the rematch, Roach opted to move to 140 pounds and face Cruz, a fellow former Davis opponent. After a closely contested first half of the fight, it felt that Roach made enough adjustments to pull away in the second half. But the judges didn't agree and scored the fight a majority draw. Although both results were not satisfying for Roach, he makes a significant impact on this year's list due to the skill he showed in the ring, regardless of the results. -- Hale

22. Richardson Hitchins, 28, IBF junior welterweight champion

Record: 20-0, 8 KOs

Last fight: June 14 - W, TKO8 vs. George Kambosos Jr.

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 37

The slick Hitchins completely wiped out former unified champion Kambosos in an eighth-round TKO victory to defend his IBF junior welterweight title in June, his lone outing in 2025. Often overlooked when it comes to the upper crust of talent around his age, Hitchins is wildly talented and is fully prepared to chase down the other titleholders at 140 or make the leap to challenge the champions at 147. -- Hale

23. Hamzah Sheeraz, 26, middleweight

Record: 22-0-1, 18 KOs

Last fight: July 12 - W, KO5 vs. Edgar Berlanga

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 46

Sheeraz erased a disappointing split draw against Carlos Adames in February and made the move to super middleweight, where he took apart Berlanga in five rounds in July. The move to 168 was necessary and now the British fighter could find himself competing for the vacant WBC title -- a belt that was stripped from Terence Crawford on Dec. 3 -- against Christian Mbilli in his next fight. -- Hale

24. Raymond Muratalla, 28, IBF lightweight champion

Record: 23-0, 17 KOs

Last fight: May 10 - W, UD12 vs. Zaur Abdullaev

Next fight: Jan. 4 vs. Andy Cruz

Previous ranking: 86

Muratalla became a world champion in 2025, beating Abdullaev by a wide unanimous decision in May for the interim IBF lightweight title. He was elevated to full champion when Vasiliy Lomachenko retired in June, and will face a stiff test in his first title defense when he faces Cruz, the 2020 Olympic gold medalist in January. -- Hale

25. Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez, 34, WBO, WBA cruiserweight champion

Record: 48-1, 30 KOs

Last fight: June 28 - W, UD12 vs. Yuniel Dorticos

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 31

Shoulder surgery kept Ramirez from fighting more than once in 2025, but the unified cruiserweight champion looked solid in defeating former IBF champion Dorticos in June. His 2022 loss to Dmitry Bivol at light heavyweight is now a distant memory as the Mexican has found a comfortable home competing in the 200-pound division. He's slated for a massive showdown with David Benavidez on Cinco De Mayo weekend for his next fight. -- Hale

26. Diego Pacheco, 24, super middleweight

Record: 24-0, 18 KOs

Last fight: July 19 - W, UD12 vs. Trevor McCumby

Next fight: Dec. 13 vs. Kevin Lele Sadjo

Previous ranking: 81

The 6-foot-4 super middleweight was dominant in both of his fights in 2025, easily outpointing both Steven Nelson in January and McCumby in July. He'll notch a third fight in 2025 when he faces the undefeated Sadjo to close out the year. As he enters 2026, it's time that he gets a significant step up in competition because his skills and ability more than justify his spot as a championship contender. -- Hale

27. Isaac Cruz, 27, junior welterweight

Record: 28-3-2, 18 KOs

Last fight: Dec. 6 - D, majority draw 12 vs. Lamont Roach Jr.

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 73

"Pitbull" Cruz became the WBC interim junior welterweight champion by soundly beating Omar Salcido in July. His first defense was against Roach and Cruz escaped with a majority draw in a closely contested fight that Roach appeared to pull ahead on late. Cruz remains a fan favorite with an exciting style that will continue to land marquee fights in 2026. It's very possible that he finds himself back in the ring with Roach, or he could wait to see what happens when WBC champion Subriel Matias defends his title against Dalton Smith in January. -- Hale

28. Xander Zayas, 23, WBO junior middleweight champion

Record: 22-0, 13 KOs

Last fight: July 26 - W, UD12 vs. Jorge Garcia Perez

Next fight: Jan. 31 vs. Abass Baraou

Previous ranking: NR

Top Rank signed Zayas as a 16-year-old and he fulfilled his potential by becoming a world champion at 22, outpointing Perez to win the vacant WBO junior middleweight title. He has all the tools to be the next big star out of Puerto Rico, and he will have the opportunity to become a unified champion when he faces WBA titleholder Baraou in San Juan on Jan. 31. -- Hale

29. Janibek Alimkhanuly, 32, WBO, IBF middleweight champion

Record: 17-0, 12 KOs

Last fight: April 5 - W, TKO5 vs. Anauel Ngamissengue

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 36

Alimkhanuly's stock took a significant hit when it was announced in early December that he tested positive for a banned substance from a test taken on Nov. 15 by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA), and was pulled from his scheduled title unification fight against Erislandy Lara. That leaves him with only one fight in 2025, a fifth-round TKO win over the overmatched Ngamissengue. Alimkhanuly is the biggest mystery on the list because he has looked the part of being the best middleweight in the world but has yet to be tested. The failed drug test also threw water on a potential showdown with unified super middleweight champion Terence Crawford, who was seen eyeballing an undisputed title in a fourth weight class. -- Hale

30. O'Shaquie Foster, 32, WBC junior lightweight champion; WBC interim lightweight champion

Record: 24-3, 12 KOs

Last fight: Dec. 6 - W, UD12 vs. Stephen Fulton

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 70

Despite not boxing for just over a year, Foster was razor sharp on Dec. 6 as he dominated, outworked and unanimously outpointed Fulton to win a secondary title at lightweight. Foster's reward for such a performance is mandatory challenger status to WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson, who's scheduled to face Teofimo Lopez on Jan. 31. That leaves Foster with a decision: stay at junior lightweight as WBC world champion or make the move to lightweight permanently. -- Parkinson

31. Daniel Dubois, 28, heavyweight

Record: 22-3, 21 KOs

Last fight: July 19 - L, KO5 vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 26

There's no shame in losing to Usyk and Dubois' second loss to arguably one of the greatest heavyweights of this generation shouldn't deter the British heavyweight when he returns to action in 2026. Still only 28, Dubois is a formidable threat to the division with room to grow. -- Hale

32. Nick Ball, 28, WBA featherweight champion

Record: 23-0-1, 13 KOs

Last fight: Aug. 16 - W, UD12 vs. Sam Goodman

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 43

Ball's 2025 saw him dominate TJ Doheny with a 10th-round stoppage in March, and follow that performance up by outpointing Goodman in August to run his total of WBA featherweight title defenses to three. "The Wrecking Ball" was ordered by the WBA to defend his title against Brandon Figueroa next in what would be a battle of wills between two fighters who don't like taking a step backward. -- Hale

33. Fabio Wardley, 30, WBO interim heavyweight champion

Fabio Wardley, left, stopped Joseph Parker in Round 11 to win the WBO interim heavyweight title in October. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Record: 20-0-1, 19 KOs

Last fight: Oct. 25 - W, TKO11 vs. Joseph Parker

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: NR

Wardley has had a spectacular 2025 that resulted in his debut on this list. His come from behind 10th-round KO win over Justis Huni back in June raised eyebrows and his 11th-round stoppage of Parker for the interim WBO heavyweight title in October answered any questions about his ability. Now the full titleholder after Oleksandr Usyk vacated the belt in November, Wardley will have no shortage of options for opponents in 2026. -- Hale

34. Jermall Charlo, 35, super middleweight

Record: 34-0, 23 KOs

Last fight: May 31 - W, TKO6 vs. Thomas LaManna

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: NR

The former middleweight champion ended an 18-month hiatus to beat up on the overmatched LaManna in May. The troubled former champion is still undefeated and has always been a special talent but there are questions regarding his desire to compete -- he's fought only twice in the past four years. It seems as though he has put those inquiries to rest and all eyes will be on his next move entering the new year. -- Hale

35. Brian Norman Jr., 25, welterweight

Record: 28-1, 22 KOs

Last fight: Nov. 22 - L, UD12 vs. Devin Haney

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 91

Norman was flying high with two stoppage victories to start the year, but his wings were plucked when he was schooled by Haney and dropped the WBO title in a unanimous decision loss in November. But that doesn't erase the magnificent knockout of Jin Sasaki he had in June in one of his two title defenses before his loss to Haney. Norman, who just turned 25, will almost certainly retool and use the loss as a learning lesson as the powerful fighter out of Georgia will look to get back on track in 2026. -- Hale

36. Eduardo Nunez, 28, IBF junior lightweight champion

Record: 29-1, 27 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 6 - W, UD12 vs. Christopher Diaz-Velez

Next fight: Feb. 28 vs. Emanuel Navarrete

Previous ranking: NR

"Sugar" Nunez put on a fight of the year contender with Diaz-Velez that ended with him successfully retaining his IBF super featherweight title and set the stage for a title unification showdown with Navarrete in February. -- Hale

37. Manny Pacquiao, 46, welterweight

Record: 62-8-3, 39 KOs

Last fight: July 19 - D, majority draw 12 vs. Mario Barrios

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: NR

Boxing's only eight-division world champion ended a nearly four-year retirement to challenge Barrios for the WBC welterweight title in an attempt to break his own record as the oldest fighter to win a championship at 147 pounds. Surprisingly, Pacquiao looked sharp at age 46 and many thought he earned a decision win rather than the majority draw. He's not the wrecking machine he once was, but there's still gas in the tank of the Filipino sensation who said he will continue his boxing career in 2026. -- Hale

38. Keith Thurman, 37, junior middleweight

Record: 31-1, 23 KOs

Last fight: May 12 - W, TKO3 vs. Brock Jarvis

Next fight: TBA vs. Sebastian Fundora

Previous ranking: NR

After swiftly stopping Jarvis in March, "One Time" had his championship dreams delayed when his fight with WBC junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora was postponed after Funodra suffered a hand injury during training. The former welterweight champion will get his shot at becoming a two-division champion whenever the fight with Fundora is rescheduled. -- Hale

39. Anthony Joshua, 36, heavyweight

Record: 28-4, 25 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 21, 2024 - L, KO5 vs. Daniel Dubois

Next fight: Dec. 19 vs. Jake Paul

Previous ranking: 58

Joshua's fight with Paul may be seen as something to keep the blood flowing as the former two-time unified champion returns to action after undergoing elbow surgery following his stunning knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in 2024. Still gifted with power, size and skill, Joshua will likely have a make-or-break 2026 as he chases a fight with Tyson Fury in what could potentially be the biggest fight in the history of European boxing. -- Hale

40. Abdullah Mason, 21, WBO lightweight champion

Record: 20-0, 17 KOs

Last fight: Nov. 22 - W, UD12 vs. Sam Noakes

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: NR

Mason's grit and determination matched his talent when he defeated the hard-nosed Noakes to win the vacant WBO lightweight title and become the youngest current champion in boxing. The tenacious battle was necessary for Mason's development as he passed the test with flying colors. Although he's a spectacular offensive fighter, there are still some questions surrounding his defense. But, at his young age, he has time to plug the holes in his game. -- Hale

41. Jesus Ramos, 24, junior middleweight

Record: 24-1, 19 KOs

Last fight: Dec. 6 - W, UD12 vs. Shane Mosley Jr.

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: NR

Ramos had a strong 2025 where he went 3-0 with victories over Jeison Rosario, Guido Schramm and Mosley. He was impressive in dispatching of former champion Rosario in eight rounds when they clashed in February. Ramos made a quick turnaround and stopped Schramm, who was a short notice replacement for Kevin Salgado, in April. Then Ramos closed the calendar year turning back Mosley in an action-packed fight on Dec. 6. Ramos claimed the WBC interim middleweight title with the win and has lined himself up for a future fight with Carlos Adames. -- Hale

42. Liam Paro, 29, welterweight

Record: 27-1, 16 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 18. - W, UD12 vs. David Papot

Next fight: Jan. 16 vs. Paddy Donovan

Previous ranking: 50

Paro bounced back from his split decision loss to Richardson Hitchins in December 2024 by stopping Jonathan Navaro in June, but had to deal with a fair share of adversity to pick a hard-fought decision over Papot. The Aussie will face Ireland's Donovan in an IBF title eliminator in January. -- Hale

43. Agit Kabayel, 33, WBC interim heavyweight champion

Record: 26-0, 18 KOs

Last fight: Feb. 22 - W, KO6 vs. Zhilei Zhang

Next fight: Jan. 10 vs. Damian Knyba

Previous ranking: 59

Kabayel stopped the bigger Zhang in six rounds in his only fight in 2025. The undefeated German had to survive a knockdown in the fifth round but folded Zhang with a left hook to the liver that solidified his place as the boogeyman of the heavyweight division. -- Hale

44. Raymond Ford, 26, junior lightweight

Record: 18-1-1, 8 KOs

Last fight: Aug. 16 - W, UD10 vs. Abraham Nova

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: NR

Ford has won three straight fights since losing the WBA featherweight title to Nick Ball in 2024. He went 2-0 in 2025 with wins over Thomas Mattice in April and Nova in August, the latter serving as a late replacement for Anthony Cacace. -- Hale

45. Joseph Parker, 33, heavyweight

Record: 36-4, 24 KOs

Last fight: Oct. 25 - L, TKO11 vs. Fabio Wardley

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 35

Parker steamrolled Martin Bakole in February and was assumed to be next in line for a shot at champion Oleksandr Usyk. However, that opportunity went to Daniel Dubois and Parker opted to face Wardley in October. That decision ended in disaster as Parker lost by a dramatic 11th-round stoppage in a thrilling battle. Things went from bad to worse when Parker tested positive for cocaine following the fight and could potentially face a suspension. -- Hale

46. David Morrell, 27, light heavyweight

David Morrell, right, lost a unanimous decision to David Benavidez in February. AP Photo/John Locher

Record: 12-1, 9 KOs

Last fight: July 12 - W, SD10 vs. Imam Khataev

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 17

The Cuban was competitive in a loss to David Benavidez in February and then didn't look sharp in a narrow split decision victory over Khataev in July, in a fight where he suffered his first career knockdown. He's now expected to face Callum Smith in early 2026 in what should be an entertaining scrap. -- Hale

47. Moses Itauma, 20, heavyweight

Record: 13-0, 11 KOs

Last fight: Aug. 16 - W, TKO1 vs. Dillian Whyte

Next fight: Jan. 24 vs. Jermaine Franklin Jr.

Previous ranking: NR

Itauma fights like he's running out of time, after registering two first round and one second round win over the past 12 months. He demolished Whyte in a round in August for a career-best win and faces Franklin next on Jan. 24. Should he win that fight, a heavyweight title eliminator against English rival Lawrence Okolie awaits. Itauma was recently ranked No. 1 in ESPN's list of best fighters under the age of 25. -- Nick Parkinson

48. Carlos Adames, 31, WBC middleweight champion

Record: 24-1-1, 18 KOs

Last fight: Feb. 22 - D, split draw 12 vs. Hamzah Sheeraz

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 45

Adames failed to break through in 2025 as his split draw with Sheeraz left much to be desired. Adames failed to capitalize down the stretch, which resulted in two judges scoring the fight even. He decided against a unification fight with Janibek Alimkhanuly and is awaiting his assignment for his WBC title defense in 2026. -- Hale

49. Gary Russell Jr., 37, junior lightweight

Record: 32-2, 19 KOs

Last fight: July 10 - W, TKO10 vs. Hugo Castaneda

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: NR

Russell ended a three-year retirement in July and looked as sharp as ever against Castaneda. There have never been questions about the former WBC featherweight champion's ability, it's always been about activity and availability. At 37, will he finally fight more than once a year, something he hasn't done since 2014? -- Hale

50. Juan Francisco Estrada, 35, bantamweight

Record: 45-4, 28 KOs

Last fight: June 14 - W, UD10 vs. Karim Arce Lugo

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 24

Estrada bounced back after his knockout loss to Jesse Rodriguez last year to dominate Lugo in June as a bantamweight, his only fight of 2025. After years on the pound-for-pound list as a two-division champion, Estrada will pursue a championship in a third weight class as the WBO has ranked him as their No. 1 contender to champion Christian Medina. -- Hale

51. Oscar Collazo, 28, WBO, WBA strawweight champion

Record: 13-0, 10 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 20 - W, KO7 vs. Jayson Vayson

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 52

The unified strawweight champion registered his second stoppage of the year when Vayson's corner pulled him out in Round 7 in September. Collazo has now won three fights in a row by stoppage. He could get a unification fight in 2026 as he continues his quest to be the first undisputed men's champion from Puerto Rico. -- Parkinson

52. Conor Benn, 29, middleweight

Record: 24-1, 14 KOs

Last fight: Nov. 15 - W, UD12 vs. Chris Eubank Jr.

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 85

Benn got revenge over English rival Eubank in a middleweight non-title bout in November, and is now eying a return to welterweight for a title shot, most likely against WBC champion Mario Barrios or IBF champ Lewis Crocker. Benn dominated and scored a final round knockdown in the rematch against Eubank. His popularity soared this year, with his career on the rise. -- Parkinson

53. Floyd Schofield, 23, lightweight

Record: 19-0, 13 KOs

Last fight: June 28 - W, KO1 vs. Tevin Farmer

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: NR

Schofield's 2025 wasn't what he anticipated as injuries sidelined him for fights with Shakur Stevenson and Joseph "JoJo" Diaz. However, what we did see of him was remarkable as he blitzed former champion Farmer with a 78-second KO back in June. As long as he stays healthy, he could see him climb up the list in 2026. -- Hale

54. Bakhram Murtazaliev, 32, IBF junior middleweight champion

Record: 23-0, 17 KOs

Last fight: Oct. 19, 2024 - W, TKO3 vs. Tim Tszyu

Next fight: Jan. 31 vs. Josh Kelly

Previous ranking: 54

Although he didn't compete in 2025, Murtazaliev does have a fight on the docket for January against Kelly. The champion burst onto the scene a year ago by wiping out Tim Tszyu and Jack Culcay. Unfortunately, he's had to wait over a year to book another fight. -- Hale

55. Lester Martinez, 30, super middleweight

Record: 19-0-1, 16 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 13 - D, split draw 10 vs. Christian Mbilli

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: NR

After taking out Joeshon James in four rounds in March, Martinez gave Mbilli all he could handle on the Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford undercard. The Guatemalan left the ring with a disappointing split draw, but his stock rose as he and Mbilli engaged in a fight of the year candidate. Unfortunately, the rematch will have to wait as Mbilli has reportedly opted to pursue a fight with Jamie Munguia. -- Hale

56. William Zepeda, 29, lightweight

Record: 33-1, 27 KOs

Last fight: July 12 - L, UD12 vs. Shakur Stevenson

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: No. 56

Zepeda lost a wide decision to Stevenson in July, challenging for the WBC lightweight title in his first career loss. Earlier this year he won a close decision fight against Tevin Farmer, but Stevenson had too much quality for the Mexican fighter. -- Parkinson

57. Christian Mbilli, 30, WBC interim super middleweight champion

Christian Mbilli, right, and Lester Martinez fought to a split draw on the Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford undercard in September. Photo by Ed Mulholland/TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images

Record: 29-0-1, 24 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 13 - D, split draw 10 vs. Lester Martinez

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 42

Mbilli's rampage through opponents was ground to a halt when he escaped with a draw in his September fight with Martinez. He looked phenomenal in pummeling Maciej Sulecki earlier in the year. Rather than take a rematch with Martinez, Mbilli will set his sights on a fight with Jaime Munguia. -- Hale

58. Stephen Fulton, 31, WBC featherweight champion

Record: 23-2, 8 KOs

Last fight: Dec. 6 - L, UD12 vs. O'Shaquie Foster

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 48

Fulton became a two-division champion in February when he outpointed Brandon Figueroa. But his attempt to become a three-division titleholder had disastrous results. Fulton was set to challenge O'Shaquie Foster for the WBC junior lightweight title but came in two pounds overweight. The fight was then inexplicably turned into a contest for the WBC interim 140-pound title. But Fulton had no answers for Foster, who dominated the 12-round fight by keeping his opponent at range for the entirety of the fight. Fulton will have some decisions to make moving forward regarding what weight class is best for him. -- Hale

59. Abass Baraou, 31, WBA junior middleweight champion

Record: 17-1, 9 KOs

Last fight: Aug. 23 - W, UD12 vs. Yoenis Tellez

Next fight: Jan. 31 vs. Xander Zayas

Previous ranking: NR

The WBA junior middleweight champion floored Tellez in the final round of a comfortable unanimous decision win in August. However, his title unification bout against WBO champion Xander Zayas on Jan. 31 in Puerto Rico will be much tougher. Zayas, from Puerto Rico, opened as a strong betting favorite. -- Parkinson

60. Erislandy Lara, 42, WBA middleweight champion

Erislandy Lara, right, returned to the ring for the first time in 15 months to defeat late replacement Johan Gonzalez by unanimous decision. Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

Record: 32-3-3, 19 KOs

Last fight: Dec. 6 - W, UD12 vs. Johan Gonzalez

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 55

The southpaw retained his WBA middleweight title with a dominant win on Dec. 6, but boxing's current men's oldest boxing champion will still look back on this year with some frustration. Lara floored Gonzalez, a late substitute opponent, in Rounds 1 and 12 as he cruised to a wide, unanimous decision win. Lara, who had not boxed for 15 months before that fight, had been due to face Janibek Alimkhanuly, the WBO and IBF champion, in a title unification bout, but Alimkhanuly tested positive for a banned substance just days before the fight. After losing out on facing Alimkhanuly, Lara must hope another title unification fight materializes in 2026. -- Parkinson

61. Subriel Matias, 33, WBC junior welterweight champion

Record: 23-2, 22 KOs

Last fight: July 12 - W, MD12 vs. Alberto Puello

Next fight: Jan. 10 vs. Dalton Smith

Previous ranking: 57

Matias finally proved that he could win a fight without knocking his opponent out by outslugging the crafty Puello to win the WBC junior welterweight title in a hard-fought majority decision in July. A failed drug test threatened to derail his January title defense against Smith, but he was declared "not guilty" by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman and the fight is still on. -- Hale

62. Murodjon Akhmadaliev, 31, junior featherweight

Record: 14-2, 11 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 14 - L, UD12 vs. Naoya Inoue

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 53

"MJ" found out there are levels in boxing when he was outclassed by Inoue in September. There's no shame in losing to one of the top three pound-for-pound fighters in the world, and the former junior featherweight champion remains one of the most talented fighters in the division. -- Hale

63. Arnold Barboza Jr., 33, junior welterweight

Record: 32-1, 11 KOs

Last fight: May 2 - L, UD12 vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr.

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 80

The crafty Barboza outpointed Jack Catterall in February in a close fight that set up a showdown with Lopez for the WBO junior welterweight title. Barboza fell short against the gifted Lopez when they faced off at New York's Times Square on May 2. Barboza has now set his sights on welterweight for his next fight after 13 years competing at 140 pounds. -- Hale

64. Andy Cruz, 30, lightweight

Record: 6-0, 3 KOs

Last fight: June 14 - W, TKO5 vs. Hironori Mishiro

Next fight: Jan. 24 vs. Raymond Muratalla

Previous ranking: 93

The 2020 Olympic gold medalist went 2-0 in 2025, cruising past Omar Salcido in January, and scoring a fifth-round stoppage over Mishiro in June. The latter showcased his developing power as he continues his transition from the amateur to the pro ranks. He'll take a massive step up in competition when he challenges Muratalla for the IBF lightweight title in only his seventh pro fight on January 24. -- Hale

65. Jose Armando Resendiz, 26, super middleweight

Record: 16-2, 11 KOs

Last fight: May 31 - W, SD12 vs. Caleb Plant

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: NR

Resendiz went from unknown commodity who was stopped by Elijah Garcia in 2023 to being recognized as a potential force in the super middleweight division in 2025. After chopping down Fernando Paliza in February, the Mexican pulled off a stunning upset of Caleb Plant in his first 12-round fight by outhustling the former champion to secure a split decision win. -- Hale

66. Jack Catterall, 32, welterweight

Jack Catterall, right, defeated Harlem Eubank by unanimous technical decision in July. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Record: 32-2, 14 KOs

Last fight: Nov. 15 - W, TKO11 vs. Ekow Essuman

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 23

Catterall's move to welterweight after losing an interim junior welterweight bout with Arnold Barboza Jr. paid off as the English fighter went 2-0 with wins over Harlem Eubank in July and a resounding stoppage of Essuman in November. -- Hale

67. Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez, 38, junior bantamweight

Record: 53-4, 42 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 12 - W, UD10 vs. Hector Robles

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 21

One of the best boxers of the last 20 years is still active at 38 years old, winning a unanimous decision over Robles at junior bantamweight in September. The four-division world champion is not the force he once was yet is ranked No. 2 with the WBA at 115 pounds. -- Parkinson

68. Caleb Plant, 33, super middleweight

Record: 23-3, 14 KOs

Last fight: May 31 - L, SD12 vs. Jose Armando Resendiz

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 40

The former super middleweight champion has not fought since a split decision defeat to Jose Armando Resendiz in May. There's talk of a fight next year against Jermall Charlo, but the upset loss to Resendiz was damaging for Plant's hopes to land big fights and sustain the interest of fight fans. -- Parkinson

69. Bruce "Shu Shu" Carrington, 28, WBC interim featherweight champion

Record: 16-0, 9 KOs

Last fight: July 26 - W, UD12 vs. Mateus Heita

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: NR

The Brooklyn product continued his steady rise, completely outclassing Enrique Vivas with a third-round stoppage in March and pitching a near shutout of Heita in July. He's desperate for a breakout fight in 2026 and hopes one of the titleholders at featherweight gives him an opportunity. -- Hale

70. Rolando "Rolly" Romero, 30, WBA welterweight champion

Rolando "Rolly" Romero, left, scored an upset victory over Ryan Garcia to win the WBA "regular" welterweight title back in May in New York City. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images

Record: 17-2, 13 KOs

Last fight: May 2 - W, UD12 vs. Ryan Garcia

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: NR

"Rolly" Romero produced a stunning upset when he dropped Garcia with a left hook on his way to a unanimous decision victory for the WBA "regular" welterweight title in May. The Las Vegas native stepped up a division to beat Garcia for the biggest win of his career and one of the biggest shocks of 2025. Following Jaron "Boots" Ennis departure from the division, Romero was elevated to WBA "super" champion, and his team is looking at a potential fight against boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in 2026. -- Parkinson

71. Ryan Garcia, 27, junior welterweight

Record: 24-2, 20 KOs

Last fight: May 2 - UD12 vs. Rolando "Rolly" Romero

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 32

Garcia still has significant potential but there's no denying that his 2025 was a complete disaster, which is why he places so low on this year's list. He returned from a yearlong suspension for performance enhancing drugs usage in the Devin Haney fight last April to put up a complete dud against Romero on a fight card he headlined at New York's Times Square. Garcia's performance was baffling and he was sent to the canvas by Romero in the second round, as his trademark left hook was nowhere to be found. Garcia is undoubtedly gifted, but can he reach his potential as he chases his first world title in a potential matchup with WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in early 2026? -- Hale

72. Brandon Figueroa, 28, featherweight

Record: 26-2-1, 19 KOs

Last fight: July 19 - W, UD12 vs. Joet Gonzalez

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 41

Figueroa responded to February's unanimous decision loss to Stephen Fulton challenging for the WBC featherweight title with an unconvincing decision win over Gonzalez in July, which was enough to keep him as the No. 1 contender with the WBC, WBO and WBA. -- Parkinson

73. Anthony Olascuaga, 26, WBO flyweight champion

Record: 10-1, 7 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 11 - W, TKO2 vs. Juan Carlos Camacho-Rivera

Next fight: Dec. 17 vs. Taku Kuwahara

Previous ranking: 69

After two defenses of his WBO flyweight title this year, Olascuaga returns to Japan to face Kuwahara on Dec. 17. Olascuaga prevailed with a debatable decision victory over Hiroto Kyoguchi in March but then secured an emphatic Round 2 stoppage of Camacho-Rivera in September. -- Parkinson

74. Alberto Puello, 31, junior welterweight

Record: 24-1, 10 KOs

Last fight: July 12 - L, MD12 vs. Subriel Matias

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 63

Puello followed last year's split decision win over Gary Antuanne Russell with a successful title defense against Sandor Martin in March. However, he couldn't to do enough to get past the hard charging Matias, dropping a majority decision in July challenging for the WBC junior welterweight title. -- Hale

75. Mario Barrios, 30, WBC welterweight champion

Mario Barrios, right, retained his WBC welterweight title with a draw against Manny Pacquiao in July. AP Photo/John Locher

Record: 29-2-2, 18 KOs

Last fight: July 19 - D, majority draw 12 vs. Manny Pacquiao

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 98

For the second successive fight, Barrios needed a draw to retain the WBC welterweight title when he faced 46-year-old Pacquiao. Barrios, who's 16 years younger, finished stronger to avoid defeat. Although he kept the title, it was hardly a commanding performance from Barrios who could face Ryan Garcia in early 2026. Conor Benn, the WBC No. 1 contender, is another possibility. -- Parkinson

76. Gary Antuanne Russell, 29, WBA junior welterweight champion

Record: 18-1, 17 KOs

Last fight: March 1 - W, UD12 vs. Jose Valenzuela

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: NR

After dropping a narrow decision to Alberto Puello in 2024, Russell got back to his winning ways by outpointing Valenzuela to win the WBA junior welterweight title in his lone fight of 2025. He had an opportunity to build significant momentum with a scheduled fight against Andy Hiraoka but that fight was postponed when the Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis fight scheduled for Nov. 14 was cancelled. -- Hale

77. Ricardo Sandoval, 26, WBC, WBA flyweight champion

Record: 27-2, 18 KOs

Last fight: July 30 - W, SD12 vs. Kenshiro Teraji

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: NR

Sandoval started the year pitching a shutout of Saleto Henderson in February and carried that momentum into a WBC flyweight title fight in Japan, where he earned an impressive split decision victory over Teraji in July. -- Hale

78. Christian Medina, 25, WBO bantamweight champion

Record: 26-4, 19 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 14 - W, TKO4 vs. Yoshiki Takei

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: NR

Medina collected two more stoppage wins in 2025 to run his streak of finishes to five with knockouts of both Juan Ramirez Marquez in May and Takei in September. The latter was a stunning fourth-round stoppage that netted Medina the WBO title. -- Hale

79. Kenshiro Teraji, 33, flyweight

Record: 25-2, 16 KOS

Last fight: July 30 - L, SD12 vs. Ricardo Sandoval

Next fight: Dec. 27 vs. Willibaldo Garcia

Previous ranking: 18

Teraji had a mixed 2025. Back in March, he stopped Japanese rival Seigo Yuri Akui in the last round of a ferocious fight to unify the WBC and WBA flyweight titles. Then in July, he lost the belts in a shocking split decision against Sandoval, despite dropping Sandoval in Round 5. Teraji will try to become a three-division champion when he faces IBF junior bantamweight champion Garcia. -- Parkinson

80. Jaime Munguia, 29, super middleweight

Jaime Munguia, right, avenged his KO loss to Bruno Surace in December 2024 with a unanimous decision win in their May rematch. Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Record: 45-2, 35 KOs

Last fight: May 3 - W, UD12 vs. Bruno Surace

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 97

Munguia gained revenge over Surace with a unanimous decision win in May, only to then test positive for a banned substance, before being cleared three months later. Now after a confusing 2025, Munguia could land a super middleweight title shot in 2026 against the winner of Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Christian Mbilli, who could be in line to fight for the vacant WBC belt. -- Parkinson

81. Fernando Martinez, 34, junior bantamweight

Record: 18-1, 9 KOs

Last fight: Nov. 22 - L, KO10 vs. Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 30

Martinez's run as junior bantamweight champion came to a painful halt when he was knocked out in Round 10 by Rodriguez in November. "Bam" unified three versions of the world title to end Martinez's reign after four defenses. Martinez will find title opportunities hard to come by while Rodriguez is around and may consider moving up a division. -- Parkinson

82. Badou Jack, 42, WBC cruiserweight champion

Record: 29-3-3, 17 KOs

Last fight: May 3 - W, MD12 vs. Norai Mikaeljan

Next fight: Dec. 13 vs. Norai Mikaeljan

Previous ranking: NR

At 42 years old, Jack still has something left in the tank and proved it by fending off Mikaeljan in May to retain his WBC cruiserweight title. He'll aim to extend his winning streak to eight when he faces Mikaelian in a rematch on Dec. 13. -- Hale

83. Angelo Leo, 31, IBF featherweight champion

Record: 26-1, 12 KOs

Last fight: May 24 - W, MD12 vs. Tomoki Kameda

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 68

Leo went into enemy territory and left with his status as IBF featherweight champion intact with a majority decision win over Kameda in Japan in May. He was unable to land another fight in 2025 but will reportedly be back in early 2026 with another title defense. -- Hale

84. Anthony Cacace, 36, junior lightweight

Record: 24-1, 9 KOs

Last fight: May 10 - W, TKO9 vs. Leigh Wood

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 61

The Northern Irishman, who held the IBF world title in 2024, stopped former featherweight champion Wood in Round 9 of a bout in May, but then had to withdraw from a fight against Raymond Ford in August due to injury. The 36-year-old is waiting to learn his next fight. -- Parkinson

85. Galal Yafai, 32, flyweight

Record: 9-1, 7 KOs

Last fight: June 21 - L, UD12 vs. Francisco Rodriguez Jr.

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 62

Yafai took some heavy shots in a unanimous decision loss to Rodriguez in June, but Rodriguez failed a drug test following the fight and Yafai was reinstated as the WBC mandatory challenger. Yafai's promoter, Eddie Hearn, told ESPN that Yafai is lined up to face Ricardo Sandoval, the WBC and WBA flyweight champion, early in 2026. -- Parkinson

86. Callum Smith, 35, WBO interim light heavyweight champion

Callum Smith, right, defeated Joshua Buatsi in February to win the WBO interim light heavyweight title. Getty

Record: 31-2, 22 KOs

Last fight: Feb. 22 - W, UD12 vs. Joshua Buatsi

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 88

The former super middleweight looked impressive in a decision win over English rival Buatsi in February, but he has not fought since. Smith, the WBO interim light heavyweight champion will face David Morrell next after it was reported that both fighters agreed to the matchup. -- Parkinson

87. Frank Martin, 30, junior welterweight

Record: 19-1, 13 KOs

Last fight: Dec. 6 - W, KO4 vs. Rances Barthelemy

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: NR

Martin bounced back from a devastating knockout loss to Gervonta Davis in 2024 with a brutal knockout of Rances Barthelemy on Dec. 6, his first fight at junior welterweight. The change in weight may have been the perfect recipe for Martin to continue his career as he looked strong, fast and sharp in his highlight reel knockout win. -- Hale

88. Antonio Vargas, 29, WBA bantamweight champion

Record: 19-1-1, 11 KOs

Last fight: July 30 - D, unanimous draw 12 vs. Daigo Higa

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: NR

Vargas held on to his WBA bantamweight title with a draw in a fierce fight against local hero Daigo Higa in Japan in July. Vargas recovered from a Round 4 knockdown to decisively drop Higa in the last round. -- Parkinson

89. Jose Valenzuela, 26, junior welterweight

Record: 14-3, 9 KOs

Last fight: March 1 - W, UD12 vs. Gary Antuanne Russell

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 60

Valenzuela saw his momentum from the Isaac Cruz win in 2024 come to a halt when he lost the WBA junior welterweight title to Gary Antuanne Russell in his lone fight of 2025. -- Hale

90. Yoshiki Takei, 29, bantamweight

Record: 11-1, 9 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 14 - L, TKO4 vs. Christian Medina

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 66

Takei lost his unbeaten record and the WBO bantamweight title in a damaging Round 4 KO loss to Medina in September. Takei was dropped in Round 1 before he was overwhelmed in his third title defense. It came as a surprise as Takei was sensational in May when he wiped out Yuttapong Tongdee in one round. -- Parkinson

91. Ryosuke Nishida, 29, bantamweight

Record: 10-1, 2 KOs

Last fight: June 8 - L, TKO6 vs. Junto Nakatani

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 76

An eye injury ended Nishida's night against Nakatani along with his 10-fight undefeated streak. He'll surely be back and it will be interesting to see how he performs after losing his title in the only setback of his career. -- Hale

92. Adam Azim, 23, junior welterweight

Adam Azim, left, defeated Kurt Scoby by 12th-round TKO in their junior welterweight fight in November. Getty

Record: 14-0, 11 KOs

Last fight: Nov. 15 - W, TKO12 vs. Kurt Scoby

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: NR

Azim was excellent in his punishing 12th-round TKO of Scoby in November, which built on his momentum from his stoppage of Sergey Lipinets earlier in February. Azim is young with an extremely high ceiling on his side as he enters the new year. -- Hale

93. Osleys Iglesias, 27, super middleweight

Record: 14-0, 13 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 4 - W, TKO8 vs. Vladimir Shishkin

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: NR

"El Tornado" tore through former title contender Shishkin with ease, stopping him in the eighth-round in their September fight. It was a statement for the hard-hitting southpaw, who is quietly moving into title contention. -- Hale

94. Phumelela Cafu, 27, junior bantamweight

Record: 11-1-3, 8 KOs

Last fight: July 19 - L, TKO10 vs. Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 65

Cafu was another fighter who fell victim to "Bam" Rodriguez in 2025 but gave Rodriguez a challenge over the course of their fight before being stopped in Round 10. Cafu has plenty of power and could find himself back in title contention if and when Rodriguez decides to depart the junior bantamweight division. -- Hale

95. Robson Conceicao, 37, junior lightweight

Record: 20-3-1, 10 KOs

Last fight: Aug. 2 - W, KO6 vs. Yonnaiquer Rondon

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 74

Conceicao pounded out a Round 6 KO over Rondon in August but has lost momentum by not fighting again this year. Conceicao, who lost a split decision and the WBC junior lightweight title to O'Shaquie Foster in November 2024, needs to make up some ground if he wants another title shot. -- Parkinson

96. Marlon Tapales, 33, junior featherweight

Record: 41-4, 22 KOs

Last fight: Oct. 29 - W, KO6 vs. Fernando Toro

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 75

Tapales, who was stopped by Inoue in 2023, has gone undefeated over his next four fights with two stoppage wins in 2025 over Jon Jon Jet in April and Toro in October. The former two-division titleholder is looking for another opportunity to compete for a world championship at 122 pounds. -- Hale

97. Mark Magsayo, 30, junior lightweight

Record: 28-2, 18 KOs

Last fight: July 19 - W, UD10 vs. Jorge Mata

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 83

The former featherweight champion is lined up for a shot at the WBC junior lightweight title in 2026, after he beat Mata by majority decision in July. Magsayo has won four straight fights since losing a decision to Brandon Figueroa in 2023. -- Parkinson

98. David Picasso, 25, junior featherweight

Record: 32-0-1, 17 KOs

Last fight: July 19 - W, MD10 vs. Kyonosuke Kameda

Next fight: Dec. 27 vs. Naoya Inoue

Previous ranking: NR

Picasso earned a crack at unified junior featherweight champion Inoue with a majority decision win over Kameda in July. It was a workmanlike performance that set the Mexican up to try and disrupt the all-Japan showdown between Inoue and Junto Nakatani that is planned for early next year. He'll have his hands full as a massive underdog in the headliner of The Ring V: Night of the Samurai. -- Hale

99. Denys Berinchyk, 37, lightweight

Record: 19-1, 9 KOs

Last fight: Feb. 14 - L, KO4 vs. Keyshawn Davis

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking: 64

Berinchyk lost the WBO lightweight title in a first defense when he was chopped down by a body shot from Davis in Round 4 in February. It was a bad defeat for Berinchyk, who has not boxed since and could be done at the top level. -- Parkinson

100. Israil Madrimov, 30, junior middleweight

Record: 10-2-1, 7 KOs

Last fight: Feb. 22 - L, UD12 vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Next fight:

Previous ranking: 19

The former WBA junior middleweight champion has had nothing but difficult fights after starting his career 10-0-1. He pushed Terence Crawford to the limit in a narrow unanimous decision loss in 2024 and fell short to Ortiz in February. To his credit, he managed to go the distance with both and should still have plenty to give in the division. -- Hale