Check out the numbers behind Manny Pacquiao's career that got him inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. (0:37)

Boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao will end his nearly four-year retirement to face Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight championship on July 19 in Las Vegas, sources confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

The fight will be available via PBC on Prime Video pay-per-view.

Pacquiao, 46, last fought in August 2021 when he dropped a unanimous decision against Yordenis Ugas for the WBA (Super) welterweight championship. Following the loss, Pacquiao announced his retirement on social media to focus primarily on his political career. But boxing's first and only eight-division world champion has kept an eye on the sport that made him a household name.

Rumors of his return have circulated over the past year. In July 2024, Pacquiao competed in an exhibition boxing match against kickboxer Rukiya Anpo at Super RIZIN 3. Pacquiao's name has been tied to a return fight with Barrios since late last year.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said last week at the Canelo Alvarez-Williams Scull fight in Saudi Arabia to Boxing King Media that the plan was for Barrios to defend the title against Pacquiao in the summer, while also noting that Pacquiao had already been cleared to compete by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. The WBC has written rules that state a former champion is allowed to request a title fight after coming out of retirement.

"At this time, Mario Barrios is going to face Manny Pacquiao in July," Sulaiman said. "That's a tremendous fight."

Boxing's first and only eight-division world champion is set to be inducted into boxing's Hall of Fame next month. He is also in the midst of a very close Senate race in the Philippines, where he previously served as a Senator from 2016 to 2022. According to Brunch Boxing, Pacquiao won't formally announce his return to boxing until after the election on May 12. However, all signs and sources point to Pacquiao's announcement being a formality as his return to boxing is imminent.

Fighting out of San Antonio, Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) last fought against Abel Ramos on the undercard of Jake Paul's decision win over Mike Tyson. He won the interim WBC title in September 2023 when he outpointed Ugas and was elevated to full champion in June 2024 after Terence Crawford was designated as the WBC's "champion in recess" after he moved up to 154 pounds to face Israil Madrimov. Barrios' only two losses have come to Gervonta Davis and Keith Thurman.

The co-main event will be a rematch between unified junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs) and Tim Tszyu (25-2, 18 KOs). The two previously met on March 30, 2024. Tszyu was originally scheduled to face Keith Thurman, but an injury forced Thurman out less than two weeks before the scheduled date. Fundora stepped in as a short-notice replacement and won a split decision in an upset.

TGB Promotions currently has T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on hold for July 19. However, Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball tour is being promoted for July 16, 18 and 19, which would likely move the fight to neighboring MGM Grand Garden Arena, where Pacquiao made his stateside debut and won his first major world title against Lehlohonolo Ledwaba on June 23, 2001.