Check out the numbers behind Manny Pacquiao's career that got him inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. (0:37)

Open Extended Reactions

Manny Pacquiao, one of the greatest and most popular fighters ever, was elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame's Class of 2025, it was announced Thursday.

Pacquiao, the only eight-division champion in boxing history, enters the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. The former Filipino senator, who ran for President of the Philippines in 2022, is joined by Michael Nunn and Vinny Paz in the men's modern boxers category.

"I am so happy that I have been selected to enter the International Boxing Hall of Fame; this certainly is a wonderful Christmas gift," Pacquiao, 45, said in a statement provided by the IBHOF. "Throughout my career, as a professional fighter and a public servant, it has been my goal to bring honor to my country, The Philippines, and my fellow Filipinos around the world.

"Today, I am humbled knowing that in June, I will receive boxing's highest honor, joining our national hero, Flash Elorde, as well as my trainer and friend Freddie Roach. I am very grateful to those who voted for me, and I look forward to celebrating with family, friends, and fans at Induction Weekend in Canastota, New York."

Induction Weekend takes place June 5-8. Also elected: women's modern boxers Yessica Chavez, Anne Sophie Mathis and Mary Jo Sanders, along with Cathy "Cat" Davis in the trailblazer category. In the nonparticipant category: referee Kenny Bayless, cut man Al Gavin and referee Harry Gibbs.

Former HBO Sports executive Ross Greenburg was elected in the observer category along with Sirius XM Radio's Randy Gordon (former New York State athletic commissioner and former editor of The Ring magazine). Colombia's Rodrigo Valdez, a middleweight champion who competed from 1963 to 1980, was elected in the old-timer category while Owen Smith was elected as a pioneer.

The only bona fide star in the class is Pacquiao, who won his first title at 108 pounds and went on to win titles in seven more weight classes, including 154 pounds, through 72 fights. He turned pro at 16 in the Philippines to provide for his poverty-stricken family, a journey that led to Hollywood, where he linked up with Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach.

Together, they ascended to the top of the sport and stayed there for the greater part of two decades. Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) owns wins over a staggering eight fellow Hall of Famers: Marco Antonio Barrera, Timothy Bradley, Juan Manuel Marquez, Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Shane Mosley, Erik Morales and Miguel Cotto. His 2015 fight with another Hall of Famer, Floyd Mayweather, shattered business records -- setting records that still stand today -- including for revenue generated from a single event, gate and pay-per-view buys.

Pacquiao was beloved for his humility inside and outside the ring, his indelible fighting spirit and generous charitable efforts for his homeland. His star-making performance was an 11-round destruction of Barrera in 2003. His final signature victory was against Keith Thurman in 2019 at age 40.