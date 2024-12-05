Manny Pacquiao, one of the greatest and most popular fighters ever, was elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame's Class of 2025, it was announced Thursday.
Pacquiao, the only eight-division champion in boxing history, enters the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. The former Filipino senator, who ran for President of the Philippines in 2022, is joined by Michael Nunn and Vinny Paz in the men's modern boxers category.
"I am so happy that I have been selected to enter the International Boxing Hall of Fame; this certainly is a wonderful Christmas gift," Pacquiao, 45, said in a statement provided by the IBHOF. "Throughout my career, as a professional fighter and a public servant, it has been my goal to bring honor to my country, The Philippines, and my fellow Filipinos around the world.
"Today, I am humbled knowing that in June, I will receive boxing's highest honor, joining our national hero, Flash Elorde, as well as my trainer and friend Freddie Roach. I am very grateful to those who voted for me, and I look forward to celebrating with family, friends, and fans at Induction Weekend in Canastota, New York."
Induction Weekend takes place June 5-8. Also elected: women's modern boxers Yessica Chavez, Anne Sophie Mathis and Mary Jo Sanders, along with Cathy "Cat" Davis in the trailblazer category. In the nonparticipant category: referee Kenny Bayless, cut man Al Gavin and referee Harry Gibbs.
Former HBO Sports executive Ross Greenburg was elected in the observer category along with Sirius XM Radio's Randy Gordon (former New York State athletic commissioner and former editor of The Ring magazine). Colombia's Rodrigo Valdez, a middleweight champion who competed from 1963 to 1980, was elected in the old-timer category while Owen Smith was elected as a pioneer.
The only bona fide star in the class is Pacquiao, who won his first title at 108 pounds and went on to win titles in seven more weight classes, including 154 pounds, through 72 fights. He turned pro at 16 in the Philippines to provide for his poverty-stricken family, a journey that led to Hollywood, where he linked up with Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach.
Together, they ascended to the top of the sport and stayed there for the greater part of two decades. Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) owns wins over a staggering eight fellow Hall of Famers: Marco Antonio Barrera, Timothy Bradley, Juan Manuel Marquez, Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Shane Mosley, Erik Morales and Miguel Cotto. His 2015 fight with another Hall of Famer, Floyd Mayweather, shattered business records -- setting records that still stand today -- including for revenue generated from a single event, gate and pay-per-view buys.
Pacquiao was beloved for his humility inside and outside the ring, his indelible fighting spirit and generous charitable efforts for his homeland. His star-making performance was an 11-round destruction of Barrera in 2003. His final signature victory was against Keith Thurman in 2019 at age 40.
In between, Pacquiao enjoyed one of boxing's best rivalries through four thrilling fights with Mexico's Marquez. He also had a trilogy with Mexico's Morales; though he went 2-1, it's the first fight he lost that is best remembered.
His whirlwind style, blazing speed and punishing left hand introduced so many to the sport of boxing as he headlined in Las Vegas over and over again, often in events that generated 1 million-plus PPV buys. Pacquiao is among the highest earners ever in boxing. His last fight was a loss to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021. (Ugas replaced Errol Spence Jr. on short notice.)
"I opened my gym, Wild Card Boxing Club, in hopes that the next Muhammad Ali would walk through the door," Roach said in a statement. "Little did I know that in 2001, my Muhammad Ali would weigh 122 pounds. His name was Manny Pacquiao, and he was and still is the pride of The Philippines.
"For twenty years, after Manny and I first did mitts in the ring at Wild Card, we trained together for some of the biggest fights. As his collection of world championship belts grew, so did his presence in boxing and the world.
"Today's announcement that Manny will be a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame's class of 2025 makes me incredibly proud," Roach's statement continued. "As much as I loved working together with Manny all those years, I'm even happier sharing the same wall with him at the International Boxing Hall of Fame."
Pacquiao will share the stage with two other men's boxers: Nunn and Paz. The IBHOF allows electors to choose up to five boxers each year and the three with the highest vote totals are elected.
Nunn, 61, was elected to the Hall of Fame nearly 22 years after his final fight. The Davenport, Iowa, native held the IBF middleweight title from 1988 to 1991 and the WBA super middleweight title from 1992 to '94. He was the lineal champion during both reigns.
Nunn's best stretch came in 1989-91, when he defeated Iran Barkley, Marlon Starling and Hall of Famer Donald Curry in consecutive fights before he was stopped by James Toney (also a Hall of Famer). Nunn (58-4, 38 KOs) was sentenced to 24 years in prison in 2004 for drug trafficking. He was released in 2019.
"I've been waiting on this moment for so long," Nunn said. "God has truly blessed me. I want to thank the International Boxing Hall of Fame and all the voters. This is the highest achievement a boxer can have in the sport. As a small-town guy from Iowa to reach the highest achievement in boxing makes me proud. This is the crowning moment of my career."
Paz (50-10, 30 KOs) is best known for his incredible comeback from a spinal injury -- one of the greatest feats in sports -- after he was involved in a head-on collision that resulted in a dislocated vertebra and two fractured vertebrae in his neck. The comeback was the basis of the 2016 Paz biopic "Bleed for This" starring Miles Teller.
Paz, 61, held titles at lightweight and junior middleweight. Paz scored wins over a 43-year-old Roberto Duran in 1994 and '95. Paz was stopped by the great Roy Jones Jr. in a '95 title fight. The Rhode Island native's final fight was in 2004.