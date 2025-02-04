Open Extended Reactions

KSI's next opponent in the boxing ring has been announced as Dillon Danis. Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images

KSI is to take on former Bellator star Dillon Danis in a boxing match on March 29 in Manchester, it was announced on Monday, renewing a rivalry that began in late 2022.

The pair had been due to fight in January 2023 before Danis withdrew a week prior to the event, but promoter Misfits Boxing, whose chief executive is KSI, has added the contest to its "Unfinished Business" card at the AO Arena.

Danis has fought on a Misfits card before, losing by disqualification to Logan Paul in October 2023 in a chaotic bout that saw security guards enter the ring and separate the pair.

He steps in for former Chelsea, Manchester City and England footballer Wayne Bridge in the March card after the defender withdrew following comments made by the YouTuber about his personal life that he said went too far.

Danis is a former Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion who last competed on Bellator in 2019.