Adam Azim beat Sergey Lipinets in London on Saturday. James Chance/Getty Images

Rising British junior welterweight Adam Azim produced the biggest win of his career Saturday with a stoppage of Sergey Lipinets in the ninth round in London to claim the IBO title.

On paper, Lipinets (18-4-1, 2 KOs) was Azim's toughest opponent to date, having won the IBF junior welterweight title in 2017.

But the 22-year-old showed he is more than ready to go to the next level, dominating Lipinets in a controlled fashion.

While Lipinets -- with his guard constantly high and tight -- kept the pressure up and showed his experience, Azim (13-0, 10 KOs) remained composed, sticking behind his jab and moving well.

As the fight started to heat up, Azim was being chased down in Round 3 when he unleashed a lightning-quick left hand that stopped Lipinets in his tracks and dropped him to the canvas.

Azim appeared to become more comfortable as the fight wore on, building combinations and hurting his opponent, particularly with the right uppercut.

But he slowed his momentum twice when he was docked points for low blows in Round 4 and 7.

Still, Azim kept coming. Though Lipinets almost went down a second time in the closing stages of Round 8, he remarkably stayed on his feet, but the writing was on the wall.

Azim went straight to work with the uppercut to start Round 9. It didn't take long before the referee stepped in, leading to an outburst of emotion from the Brit.

"For the knockdown, I didn't even know I'd hit him," Azim said. "That was just so quick. I had to be patient. To be world class, you have to be patient to do your work.

"This is an emotional moment for the team, the family and all the loved ones."

Azim was asked about the prospect of a fight against countryman Dalton Smith, who beat Walid Ouizza last month.

The two have often been linked in recent months, and Azim called out Smith (17-0, 13 KOs) in the ring following his victory.

"I'll fight whoever my team suggest, but do you know what ... Dalton Smith, you'd better be watching mate -- because you ain't that good my friend," Azim said.

"The guy you've been fighting in your last fight, he ain't all that. Trust me. I'm coming baby. It's still marinating, but when I do fight him I'm going to teach him a lesson."