Jaron "Boots" Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis will meet in a welterweight title unification bout April 12 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Matchroom Boxing announced Thursday.

The fight will feature ESPN's top two boxers at 147 pounds: Ennis is No. 1 and Stanionis is No. 2. Philadelphia's Ennis, 27, will fight near his hometown in the onetime boxing hotbed of Atlantic City.

Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs) will make the third defense of his IBF belt. He defeated Karen Chukhadzhian in a November rematch via unanimous decision.

"This is the fight I've been waiting for," Ennis said. "I believe I was made for moments like this and on April 12 I will be making a big statement, and you will see the very best of me. It's time to shine, be great and collect those belts."

Lithuania's Stanionis (15-0, 9 KOs) returned in April with a decision victory over Gabriel Maestre. Stanionis was later elevated from WBA regular titleholder to world champion.

Stanionis, 30, didn't fight at all in 2023, as a bout with Vergil Ortiz was postponed three times.

"This is it: the moment I've been envisioning my entire life," Stanionis said. "Every sacrifice, every ounce of sweat, it's all been for this fight. Jaron 'Boots' Ennis is a great fighter, but I'm ready to take him down. On April 12 in Atlantic City, I'll show the world what I'm made of.

"This unification bout is my chance to prove I'm the king of the welterweight division, and there's no way I'm letting this opportunity slip away. This moment is mine."