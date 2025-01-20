Open Extended Reactions

Lawrence Okolie made his heavyweight debut in December. James Chance/Getty Images

British heavyweight Lawrence Okolie is in talks to fight Cuban Luis Ortiz in the UK, sources have told ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

Okolie (21-1, 16 KOs) made his heavyweight debut in December last year with a Round 1 knockout of Hussein Muhamed in London.

Ortiz (33-3, 29 KOs) beat Francisco Cordero last time out in January 2024. The bout was his first since losing on points to Andy Ruiz in September 2022.

Since signing with Frank Warren's Queensberry promotions and moving to heavyweight, Okolie has made no secret of his desire to stay busy in the division and push to get himself in line for a title shot by the end of the year.

Okolie won the WBO cruiserweight title in 2021 before defeat to countryman Chris Billam-Smith brought his reign to an end.

The 32-year-old had a brief stint at bridgerweight, winning the WBC title, before moving to the sport's glamour division.

Orziz, 45, fought for the heavyweight title in 2018, losing to Deontay Wilder in a Round 10 knockout.