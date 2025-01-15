Open Extended Reactions

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia jointly asked a court Wednesday to pause proceedings for 90 days surrounding Haney's lawsuit against Garcia because of a tentative settlement, according to a legal document obtained by ESPN.

Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) filed a lawsuit against Garcia in September in U.S. District Court in New York seeking damages for battery, fraud and breach of contract in connection with Garcia's doping violation after their April title fight in Brooklyn.

The tentative settlement was agreed to as Haney and Garcia are closing in on a deal for a rematch in the second half of 2025, sources told ESPN.

Garcia floored Haney three times in a major upset decision victory, but that result was later overturned to a no-contest after Garcia tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug ostarine. Garcia was suspended one year and fined upward of $1.2 million after he reached a settlement with the commission.

Haney was seeking unspecified damages and alleged Garcia committed battery because "his contest was limited to a bout held fairly and under the rules."

"While Devin Haney agreed to participate in a prize fight against Garcia, at no time did he agree to engage in a bout against an individual who had taken a performance-enhancing drug," the lawsuit stated.

Haney, 26, also claimed Garcia committed fraud because he "represented that he had tried to make weight and failed." Garcia weighed 143.2 pounds for a fight contested at 140 for Haney's WBC junior welterweight title.

The fight proceeded only after Haney agreed to a deal following the weigh-in and Garcia was ineligible to win the title. Garcia, 26, later claimed he missed weight on purpose. Neither Haney nor Garcia have competed since their April fight.

"Haney would have never fought against a boxer who was positive for a PED," per the suit.

The suit also named Garcia's promoter, Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions, and Garcia's strength and conditioning coach, Dave "Scooter" Honig. Haney sought a full accounting of the event that includes evidence to support expenses. Haney was entitled to 47% of the event's profits.

Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) is eligible for reinstatement in April.