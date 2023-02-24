Want to know what fights are on the horizon? Check out the boxing schedule for 2023.
To go directly to a particular month, click the links below:
Key dates:
Feb. 26: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Sun. 2 p.m. ESPN+ PPV): -- Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, 10 rounds, cruiserweights - Buy the PPV here
March 25: Las Vegas (Showtime PPV): -- David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant, 12 rounds, super middleweights
April 1: Tulsa, Oklahoma (ESPN+) -- Title fight: Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe, 12 rounds, for the WBO vacant featherweight title
April 8: Newark, New Jersey (ESPN/ESPN+) -- Title fight: Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino, 12 rounds, WBC lightweight title eliminator
April 15: Las Vegas (DAZN): -- Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, 12 rounds, 136-pound catchweight
May 20: Dublin, Ireland (DAZN) -- Title fight: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, for Taylor's undisputed lightweight championship
Full schedule:
Feb. 24: Hialeah, Florida
Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Jesus Martinez, 10 rounds, bantamweights
Ariel Perez De La Torre vs. Yonfrez Parejo, 8 rounds, junior featherweights
Yoanki Urrutia vs. Luis Eduardo Florez, 8 rounds, middleweights
Damian Lescaille vs. Lucas McDonald, 6 rounds, welterweights
Carlos Fromenta Romero vs. Armondo Reeves, 6 rounds, cruiserweights
Gustavo Trujillo vs. Jawaski Bethly, 4 rounds, heavyweights
Adlay Rodriguez vs. Ryan Schwartzberg, 4 rounds, junior welterweights
Jose Brayan Fonteboa vs. Ashton Royal, 4 rounds, junior welterweights
Francisco Rodriguez vs. Brodyx Gilman, 4 rounds, junior welterweights
Feb. 25: Minneapolis, Minnesota (Showtime)
Title fight: Subriel Matias vs. Jeremias Ponce, 12 rounds, for the vacant IBF junior welterweight title
Jamal James vs. Alberto Palmetta, 12 rounds, welterweights
Elvis Rodriguez vs. Joseph Adorno, 10 rounds, junior welterweights
Feb. 26: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Watch: 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)
Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, 8 rounds, cruiserweights
Title fight: Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack, 12 rounds, for Makabu's WBC cruiserweight title
Ashton Sylve vs. Maxwell Awuku, 8 rounds, lightweights
Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Ronnald Martinez, 4 rounds, junior welterweights
Muhsin Cason vs. Taryel Jafarov, 8 rounds, cruiserweights
Bader Samreen vs. Viorel Simion, 8 rounds, lightweights
MARCH
March 1: Nakhon Sawan, Thailand
Title fight: Knockout CP Freshmart vs. Erick Rosa, 12 rounds, for CP Freshmart's WBA "super" strawweight title
March 4: Ontario, California (Showtime)
Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo, 12 rounds, for the vacant WBC interim featherweight title
Amilcar Vidal vs. Elijah Lorenzo Garcia, 10 rounds, middleweights
Jarrett Hurd vs. Jose Armando Resendiz, 10 rounds, middleweights
March 4: Sinaloa, Mexico (DAZN)
Angel Fierro vs. Eduardo Estela, 10 rounds, lightweights
Eduardo Nunez vs. Rodolfo Bustamante Salazar, 10 rounds, junior lightweights
Misael Rodriguez Olivas vs. Rafael Amarillas Ortiz, 8 rounds, middleweights
Criztec Bazaldua vs. Alejandro Estrada Castillo, 4 rounds, lightweights
March 4: Newcastle, Great Britain
Lewis Ritson vs. Ohara Davies, 12 rounds, junior welterweights
Lee McGregor vs. Alexis Boureima Kabore, 10 rounds, junior featherweights
Thomas Patrick Ward vs. Otabek Kholmatov, 12 rounds, featherweights
Adam Cope vs. Brayan Mairena, 6 rounds, junior lightweights
Ewan Mackenzie vs. Justin Menzie, 6 rounds, junior middleweights
Ben Rees vs. Konstantin Aleksandrov, 6 rounds, light heavyweights
Steven Cairns vs. Jakub Laskowski, 6 rounds, lightweights
Callum Walton vs. Zdenko Bule, 4 rounds, super middleweights
Nathan Forrest vs. Liam Fox, 4 rounds, junior welterweights
Syed Shear vs. Cristian Narvaez, 4 rounds, lightweights
March 11: Paris, France (ESPN+)
Tony Yoka vs. Carlos Takam, 10 rounds, heavyweights
March 11: Liverpool, England (DAZN)
Callum Smith vs. Pawel Stepien, 12 rounds, light heavyweights
Liam Paro vs. Robbie Davies Jr., 10 rounds, junior welterweights
Diego Pacheco vs. Jack Cullen, 10 rounds, super middleweights
Mickey Ellison vs. Thomas Whittaker Hart, 10 rounds, light heavyweights
Rhiannon Dixon vs. Vicky Wilkinson, 10 rounds, women's lightweights
Johnny Fisher vs. Alfonso Damiani, 8 rounds, heavyweights
Aqib Fiaz vs. Dean Dodge, 8 rounds, lightweights
Campbell Hatton vs. TBA, 6 rounds, lightweights
George Liddard vs. TBA, 4 rounds, middleweights
Paddy Lacey vs. James McCarthy, 6 rounds, super middleweights
March 12: Sidney, Australia
Title fight: Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison, 12 rounds, for the WBO junior middleweight interim title
Sam Goodman vs. TJ Doheny, 10 rounds, junior featherweights
Koen Mazoudier vs. Ben Mahoney, 10 rounds, junior middleweights
Paulo Aokuso vs. Yunieski Gonzalez, 10 rounds, light heavyweights
Issac Hardman vs. Rohan Murdock, 10 rounds, super middleweights
Nikita Tszyu vs. Bo Belbin, 6 rounds, junior middleweights
Shanell Dargan vs. Courtney Martin, 4 rounds, women's featherweights
March 16: Laval, Quebec, Canada
Jean Pascal vs. Michael Eifert, 12 rounds, IBF light heavyweight eliminator
Mathieu Germain vs. Steven Wilcox, 10 rounds junior welterweights
Jessica Camara vs. Prisca Vicot, 8 rounds, women's junior welterweights
Joseph Ward vs. Mario Andrade Rodriguez, 8 rounds, light heavyweights
Caroline Veyre vs. Emma Gongora, 6 rounds, women's featherweights
Derek Pomerleau vs. Aljaz Venko, 6 rounds, middleweights
Yoel Angeloni vs. TBA, 4 rounds, welterweights
Ayoub Maanni vs. Bruno Ochoa, 4 rounds, Cruiserweights
Amanda Galle vs. TBA, 8 rounds, women's bantamweights
March 16: Boston, Massachusetts (UFC Fight Pass)
Callum Walsh vs. Leonardo di Stefano Ruiz, 10 rounds, junior middleweights
Francis Hogan vs. Jimmy Williams, 8 rounds, middleweights
Danny O'Connor vs. Luis Garcia, 8 rounds, welterweights
Hegly Mosqueda vs. TBA, 8 rounds, featherweights
Kevin Walsh vs. TBA, 6 rounds, lightweights
Jaydell Pazmino vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior welterweights
Nicolas Tejada vs. William Frank Harrington, 4 rounds, junior welterweights
March 18: Long Beach, California (DAZN)
Gilberto Ramirez vs. Gabriel Rosado, 12 rounds, light heavyweights
Joseph Diaz Jr. vs. Mercito Gesta, 12 rounds, lightweights
March 25: Fresno, California (ESPN/ESPN+)
Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey, 12 rounds, junior welterweights
Seniesa Estrada vs. Tina Rupprecht, 10 rounds, for Estrada's WBA strawweight title and Rupprecht's WBC strawweight title
Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Willie Jake Jr., 6 rounds, heavyweights
March 25: Las Vegas (Showtime PPV)
David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant, 12 rounds, super middleweights
Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Joseph Spencer, 10 rounds, junior middleweights
Cody Crowley vs. Abel Ramos, 10 rounds, welterweights
Chris Colbert vs. Jose Valenzuela, 10 rounds, lightweights
March 25: Manchester, England
Title fight: Lawrence Okolie vs. David Light, 12 rounds, for Okolie's WBO cruiserweight title
Frazer Clarke vs. Rydell Booker, 10 rounds, heavyweights
Jack Catterall vs. TBA, 10 rounds, junior welterweights
Karriss Artingstall vs. TBA, 4 rounds, women's featherweights
APRIL
April 1: Tusla, Oklahoma (ESPN+)
Title fight: Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe, 12 rounds, for the WBO vacant featherweight title
Joet Gonzalez vs. Jose Enrique Vivas, 10 rounds, featherweights
Xander Zayas vs. Ronald Cruz, 8 rounds, junior middleweights
Tiger Johnson vs. Alfonso Olvera, 8 rounds, junior welterweights
Jahi Tucker vs. Nikoloz Sekhniashvili, 8 rounds, welterweights
Jeremiah Milton vs. TBA, 6 rounds, heavyweights
Abdullah Mason vs. TBA, 6 rounds, lightweights
Dante Benjamin Jr. vs. Jasper McCargo, 6 rounds, light heavyweights
Emiliano Vargas vs. Edgar Uvalle, 4 rounds, lightweights
Rohan Polanco vs. Ricardo Quiroz, 6 rounds, junior welterweights
April 1: London (DAZN)
Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin, 12 rounds, heavyweights
Craig Richards vs. Ricards Bolotniks, 10 rounds, light heavyweights
Matteo Signani vs. Felix Cash, 12 rounds, middleweights
April 8: Newark, New Jersey (ESPN/ESPN+)
Title fight: Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino, 12 rounds, WBC lightweight title eliminator
Keyshawn Davis vs. Emmanuel Tagoe, 10 rounds, lightweights
Jared Anderson vs. TBA, 10 rounds, heavyweights
Damian Knyba vs. TBA, 8 rounds, heavyweights
Duke Ragan vs. TBA, 8 rounds, junior featherweights
Troy Isley vs. TBA, 8 rounds, juniro middleweights
Kelvin Davis vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior welterweights
April 8: Tokyo (ESPN+)
Title fight: Kenshiro Teraji vs. Jonathan Gonzalez, 12 rounds, for Teraji's WBC and WBA junior flyweight titles and Gonzalez's WBO junior flyweight title
Title fight: Takuma Inoue vs. Liborio Solis, 12 rounds, for teh vacant WBA bantamweight title
Jin Sasaki vs. Keita Obara, 12 rounds, welterweights
Kiko Martinez vs. Reiya Abe, 12 rounds, featherweights
Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Yuki Yonaha, 6 rounds, junior featherweights
April 8: San Antonio, Texas (DAZN)
Title fight: Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez, 12 rounds, for the WBO vacant flyweight title
Title fight: Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Marlon Tapales, 12 rounds, for Akhmadaliev's WBA and IBF junior featherweight titles
Raymond Ford vs. Jessie Magdaleno, 10 rounds, featherweights
Thomas Mattice vs. Ramiro Cesena, 10 rounds, junior lightweights
April 8: TBA, California
Title fight: Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza, 12 rounds, for Fundora's WBC interim junior middleweight title
April 15: London (ESPN+)
Joe Joyce vs. Zhilei Zhang, 12 rounds, heavyweights
Mikaela Mayer vs. Christina Linardatou, 10 rounds, women's lightweights
Denzel Bentley vs. Kieran Smith, 12 rounds, middleweights
Dennis McCann vs. TBA, 12 rounds, junior featherweights
Sam Noakes vs. TBA, 6 rounds, lightweights
Sonny Ali vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior welterweights
Joel Kodua vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior middleweights
April 22: Las Vegas (Showtime PPV)
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, 12 rounds, 136-pound catchweight
April 22: Cardiff, Wales (DAZN)
Title fight: Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Joe Cordina, 12 rounds, for Rakhimov's IBF junior lightweight title
Gavin Gwynne vs. Craig Woodruff, 12 rounds, lightweights
Jordan Thompson vs. Luke Watkins, 10 rounds, cruiserweights
April 29: Arlington, Texas
Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr., 12 rounds, welterweights
MAY
May 6: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
Title fight: Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, for Alvarez's super middleweight undiputed championship
May 20: Dublin, Ireland (DAZN)
Title fight: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, for Taylor's undisputed lightweight championship