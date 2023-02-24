Want to know what fights are on the horizon? Check out the boxing schedule for 2023.

Key dates:

Feb. 26: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Sun. 2 p.m. ESPN+ PPV): -- Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, 10 rounds, cruiserweights - Buy the PPV here

March 25: Las Vegas (Showtime PPV) : -- David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant, 12 rounds, super middleweights

April 1: Tulsa, Oklahoma (ESPN+) -- Title fight: Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe, 12 rounds, for the WBO vacant featherweight title

April 8: Newark, New Jersey (ESPN/ESPN+) -- Title fight: Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino, 12 rounds, WBC lightweight title eliminator

April 15: Las Vegas (DAZN): -- Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, 12 rounds, 136-pound catchweight

May 20: Dublin, Ireland (DAZN) -- Title fight: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, for Taylor's undisputed lightweight championship

Full schedule:

Feb. 24: Hialeah, Florida

Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Jesus Martinez, 10 rounds, bantamweights

Ariel Perez De La Torre vs. Yonfrez Parejo, 8 rounds, junior featherweights

Yoanki Urrutia vs. Luis Eduardo Florez, 8 rounds, middleweights

Damian Lescaille vs. Lucas McDonald, 6 rounds, welterweights

Carlos Fromenta Romero vs. Armondo Reeves, 6 rounds, cruiserweights

Gustavo Trujillo vs. Jawaski Bethly, 4 rounds, heavyweights

Adlay Rodriguez vs. Ryan Schwartzberg, 4 rounds, junior welterweights

Jose Brayan Fonteboa vs. Ashton Royal, 4 rounds, junior welterweights

Francisco Rodriguez vs. Brodyx Gilman, 4 rounds, junior welterweights

Feb. 25: Minneapolis, Minnesota (Showtime)

Title fight: Subriel Matias vs. Jeremias Ponce, 12 rounds, for the vacant IBF junior welterweight title

Jamal James vs. Alberto Palmetta, 12 rounds, welterweights

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Joseph Adorno, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, 8 rounds, cruiserweights

Title fight: Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack, 12 rounds, for Makabu's WBC cruiserweight title

Ashton Sylve vs. Maxwell Awuku, 8 rounds, lightweights

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Ronnald Martinez, 4 rounds, junior welterweights

Muhsin Cason vs. Taryel Jafarov, 8 rounds, cruiserweights

Bader Samreen vs. Viorel Simion, 8 rounds, lightweights

MARCH

March 1: Nakhon Sawan, Thailand

Title fight: Knockout CP Freshmart vs. Erick Rosa, 12 rounds, for CP Freshmart's WBA "super" strawweight title

March 4: Ontario, California (Showtime)

Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo, 12 rounds, for the vacant WBC interim featherweight title

Amilcar Vidal vs. Elijah Lorenzo Garcia, 10 rounds, middleweights

Jarrett Hurd vs. Jose Armando Resendiz, 10 rounds, middleweights

March 4: Sinaloa, Mexico (DAZN)

Angel Fierro vs. Eduardo Estela, 10 rounds, lightweights

Eduardo Nunez vs. Rodolfo Bustamante Salazar, 10 rounds, junior lightweights

Misael Rodriguez Olivas vs. Rafael Amarillas Ortiz, 8 rounds, middleweights

Criztec Bazaldua vs. Alejandro Estrada Castillo, 4 rounds, lightweights

March 4: Newcastle, Great Britain

Lewis Ritson vs. Ohara Davies, 12 rounds, junior welterweights

Lee McGregor vs. Alexis Boureima Kabore, 10 rounds, junior featherweights

Thomas Patrick Ward vs. Otabek Kholmatov, 12 rounds, featherweights

Adam Cope vs. Brayan Mairena, 6 rounds, junior lightweights

Ewan Mackenzie vs. Justin Menzie, 6 rounds, junior middleweights

Ben Rees vs. Konstantin Aleksandrov, 6 rounds, light heavyweights

Steven Cairns vs. Jakub Laskowski, 6 rounds, lightweights

Callum Walton vs. Zdenko Bule, 4 rounds, super middleweights

Nathan Forrest vs. Liam Fox, 4 rounds, junior welterweights

Syed Shear vs. Cristian Narvaez, 4 rounds, lightweights

March 11: Paris, France (ESPN+)

Tony Yoka vs. Carlos Takam, 10 rounds, heavyweights

March 11: Liverpool, England (DAZN)

Callum Smith vs. Pawel Stepien, 12 rounds, light heavyweights

Liam Paro vs. Robbie Davies Jr., 10 rounds, junior welterweights

Diego Pacheco vs. Jack Cullen, 10 rounds, super middleweights

Mickey Ellison vs. Thomas Whittaker Hart, 10 rounds, light heavyweights

Rhiannon Dixon vs. Vicky Wilkinson, 10 rounds, women's lightweights

Johnny Fisher vs. Alfonso Damiani, 8 rounds, heavyweights

Aqib Fiaz vs. Dean Dodge, 8 rounds, lightweights

Campbell Hatton vs. TBA, 6 rounds, lightweights

George Liddard vs. TBA, 4 rounds, middleweights

Paddy Lacey vs. James McCarthy, 6 rounds, super middleweights

March 12: Sidney, Australia

Title fight: Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison, 12 rounds, for the WBO junior middleweight interim title

Sam Goodman vs. TJ Doheny, 10 rounds, junior featherweights

Koen Mazoudier vs. Ben Mahoney, 10 rounds, junior middleweights

Paulo Aokuso vs. Yunieski Gonzalez, 10 rounds, light heavyweights

Issac Hardman vs. Rohan Murdock, 10 rounds, super middleweights

Nikita Tszyu vs. Bo Belbin, 6 rounds, junior middleweights

Shanell Dargan vs. Courtney Martin, 4 rounds, women's featherweights

March 16: Laval, Quebec, Canada

Jean Pascal vs. Michael Eifert, 12 rounds, IBF light heavyweight eliminator

Mathieu Germain vs. Steven Wilcox, 10 rounds junior welterweights

Jessica Camara vs. Prisca Vicot, 8 rounds, women's junior welterweights

Joseph Ward vs. Mario Andrade Rodriguez, 8 rounds, light heavyweights

Caroline Veyre vs. Emma Gongora, 6 rounds, women's featherweights

Derek Pomerleau vs. Aljaz Venko, 6 rounds, middleweights

Yoel Angeloni vs. TBA, 4 rounds, welterweights

Ayoub Maanni vs. Bruno Ochoa, 4 rounds, Cruiserweights

Amanda Galle vs. TBA, 8 rounds, women's bantamweights

March 16: Boston, Massachusetts (UFC Fight Pass)

Callum Walsh vs. Leonardo di Stefano Ruiz, 10 rounds, junior middleweights

Francis Hogan vs. Jimmy Williams, 8 rounds, middleweights

Danny O'Connor vs. Luis Garcia, 8 rounds, welterweights

Hegly Mosqueda vs. TBA, 8 rounds, featherweights

Kevin Walsh vs. TBA, 6 rounds, lightweights

Jaydell Pazmino vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior welterweights

Nicolas Tejada vs. William Frank Harrington, 4 rounds, junior welterweights

March 18: Long Beach, California (DAZN)

Gilberto Ramirez vs. Gabriel Rosado, 12 rounds, light heavyweights

Joseph Diaz Jr. vs. Mercito Gesta, 12 rounds, lightweights

March 25: Fresno, California (ESPN/ESPN+)

Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey, 12 rounds, junior welterweights

Seniesa Estrada vs. Tina Rupprecht, 10 rounds, for Estrada's WBA strawweight title and Rupprecht's WBC strawweight title

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Willie Jake Jr., 6 rounds, heavyweights

March 25: Las Vegas (Showtime PPV)

David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant, 12 rounds, super middleweights

Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Joseph Spencer, 10 rounds, junior middleweights

Cody Crowley vs. Abel Ramos, 10 rounds, welterweights

Chris Colbert vs. Jose Valenzuela, 10 rounds, lightweights

March 25: Manchester, England

Title fight: Lawrence Okolie vs. David Light, 12 rounds, for Okolie's WBO cruiserweight title

Frazer Clarke vs. Rydell Booker, 10 rounds, heavyweights

Jack Catterall vs. TBA, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

Karriss Artingstall vs. TBA, 4 rounds, women's featherweights

APRIL

April 1: Tusla, Oklahoma (ESPN+)

Title fight: Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe, 12 rounds, for the WBO vacant featherweight title

Joet Gonzalez vs. Jose Enrique Vivas, 10 rounds, featherweights

Xander Zayas vs. Ronald Cruz, 8 rounds, junior middleweights

Tiger Johnson vs. Alfonso Olvera, 8 rounds, junior welterweights

Jahi Tucker vs. Nikoloz Sekhniashvili, 8 rounds, welterweights

Jeremiah Milton vs. TBA, 6 rounds, heavyweights

Abdullah Mason vs. TBA, 6 rounds, lightweights

Dante Benjamin Jr. vs. Jasper McCargo, 6 rounds, light heavyweights

Emiliano Vargas vs. Edgar Uvalle, 4 rounds, lightweights

Rohan Polanco vs. Ricardo Quiroz, 6 rounds, junior welterweights

April 1: London (DAZN)

Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin, 12 rounds, heavyweights

Craig Richards vs. Ricards Bolotniks, 10 rounds, light heavyweights

Matteo Signani vs. Felix Cash, 12 rounds, middleweights

April 8: Newark, New Jersey (ESPN/ESPN+)

Title fight: Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino, 12 rounds, WBC lightweight title eliminator

Keyshawn Davis vs. Emmanuel Tagoe, 10 rounds, lightweights

Jared Anderson vs. TBA, 10 rounds, heavyweights

Damian Knyba vs. TBA, 8 rounds, heavyweights

Duke Ragan vs. TBA, 8 rounds, junior featherweights

Troy Isley vs. TBA, 8 rounds, juniro middleweights

Kelvin Davis vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior welterweights

April 8: Tokyo (ESPN+)

Title fight: Kenshiro Teraji vs. Jonathan Gonzalez, 12 rounds, for Teraji's WBC and WBA junior flyweight titles and Gonzalez's WBO junior flyweight title

Title fight: Takuma Inoue vs. Liborio Solis, 12 rounds, for teh vacant WBA bantamweight title

Jin Sasaki vs. Keita Obara, 12 rounds, welterweights

Kiko Martinez vs. Reiya Abe, 12 rounds, featherweights

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Yuki Yonaha, 6 rounds, junior featherweights

April 8: San Antonio, Texas (DAZN)

Title fight: Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez, 12 rounds, for the WBO vacant flyweight title

Title fight: Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Marlon Tapales, 12 rounds, for Akhmadaliev's WBA and IBF junior featherweight titles

Raymond Ford vs. Jessie Magdaleno, 10 rounds, featherweights

Thomas Mattice vs. Ramiro Cesena, 10 rounds, junior lightweights

April 8: TBA, California

Title fight: Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza, 12 rounds, for Fundora's WBC interim junior middleweight title

April 15: London (ESPN+)

Joe Joyce vs. Zhilei Zhang, 12 rounds, heavyweights

Mikaela Mayer vs. Christina Linardatou, 10 rounds, women's lightweights

Denzel Bentley vs. Kieran Smith, 12 rounds, middleweights

Dennis McCann vs. TBA, 12 rounds, junior featherweights

Sam Noakes vs. TBA, 6 rounds, lightweights

Sonny Ali vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior welterweights

Joel Kodua vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior middleweights

April 22: Las Vegas (Showtime PPV)

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, 12 rounds, 136-pound catchweight

April 22: Cardiff, Wales (DAZN)

Title fight: Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Joe Cordina, 12 rounds, for Rakhimov's IBF junior lightweight title

Gavin Gwynne vs. Craig Woodruff, 12 rounds, lightweights

Jordan Thompson vs. Luke Watkins, 10 rounds, cruiserweights

April 29: Arlington, Texas

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr., 12 rounds, welterweights

MAY

May 6: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Title fight: Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, for Alvarez's super middleweight undiputed championship

May 20: Dublin, Ireland (DAZN)