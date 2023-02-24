        <
          Boxing schedule

          Mikaela Mayer, Shakur Stevenson and Ryan Garcia. ESPN
          8:39 PM GMT
          • ESPN

          Want to know what fights are on the horizon? Check out the boxing schedule for 2023.

          To go directly to a particular month, click the links below:

          MARCH | APRIL | MAY

          Key dates:

          • Feb. 26: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Sun. 2 p.m. ESPN+ PPV): -- Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, 10 rounds, cruiserweights - Buy the PPV here

          • March 25: Las Vegas (Showtime PPV): -- David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant, 12 rounds, super middleweights

          • April 1: Tulsa, Oklahoma (ESPN+) -- Title fight: Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe, 12 rounds, for the WBO vacant featherweight title

          • April 8: Newark, New Jersey (ESPN/ESPN+) -- Title fight: Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino, 12 rounds, WBC lightweight title eliminator

          • April 15: Las Vegas (DAZN): -- Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, 12 rounds, 136-pound catchweight

          • May 20: Dublin, Ireland (DAZN) -- Title fight: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, for Taylor's undisputed lightweight championship

          Full schedule:

          Feb. 24: Hialeah, Florida

          • Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Jesus Martinez, 10 rounds, bantamweights

          • Ariel Perez De La Torre vs. Yonfrez Parejo, 8 rounds, junior featherweights

          • Yoanki Urrutia vs. Luis Eduardo Florez, 8 rounds, middleweights

          • Damian Lescaille vs. Lucas McDonald, 6 rounds, welterweights

          • Carlos Fromenta Romero vs. Armondo Reeves, 6 rounds, cruiserweights

          • Gustavo Trujillo vs. Jawaski Bethly, 4 rounds, heavyweights

          • Adlay Rodriguez vs. Ryan Schwartzberg, 4 rounds, junior welterweights

          • Jose Brayan Fonteboa vs. Ashton Royal, 4 rounds, junior welterweights

          • Francisco Rodriguez vs. Brodyx Gilman, 4 rounds, junior welterweights

          Feb. 25: Minneapolis, Minnesota (Showtime)

          • Title fight: Subriel Matias vs. Jeremias Ponce, 12 rounds, for the vacant IBF junior welterweight title

          • Jamal James vs. Alberto Palmetta, 12 rounds, welterweights

          • Elvis Rodriguez vs. Joseph Adorno, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

          Feb. 26: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Watch: 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

          • Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, 8 rounds, cruiserweights

          • Title fight: Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack, 12 rounds, for Makabu's WBC cruiserweight title

          • Ashton Sylve vs. Maxwell Awuku, 8 rounds, lightweights

          • Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Ronnald Martinez, 4 rounds, junior welterweights

          • Muhsin Cason vs. Taryel Jafarov, 8 rounds, cruiserweights

          • Bader Samreen vs. Viorel Simion, 8 rounds, lightweights

          MARCH

          March 1: Nakhon Sawan, Thailand

          • Title fight: Knockout CP Freshmart vs. Erick Rosa, 12 rounds, for CP Freshmart's WBA "super" strawweight title

          March 4: Ontario, California (Showtime)

          • Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo, 12 rounds, for the vacant WBC interim featherweight title

          • Amilcar Vidal vs. Elijah Lorenzo Garcia, 10 rounds, middleweights

          • Jarrett Hurd vs. Jose Armando Resendiz, 10 rounds, middleweights

          March 4: Sinaloa, Mexico (DAZN)

          • Angel Fierro vs. Eduardo Estela, 10 rounds, lightweights

          • Eduardo Nunez vs. Rodolfo Bustamante Salazar, 10 rounds, junior lightweights

          • Misael Rodriguez Olivas vs. Rafael Amarillas Ortiz, 8 rounds, middleweights

          • Criztec Bazaldua vs. Alejandro Estrada Castillo, 4 rounds, lightweights

          March 4: Newcastle, Great Britain

          • Lewis Ritson vs. Ohara Davies, 12 rounds, junior welterweights

          • Lee McGregor vs. Alexis Boureima Kabore, 10 rounds, junior featherweights

          • Thomas Patrick Ward vs. Otabek Kholmatov, 12 rounds, featherweights

          • Adam Cope vs. Brayan Mairena, 6 rounds, junior lightweights

          • Ewan Mackenzie vs. Justin Menzie, 6 rounds, junior middleweights

          • Ben Rees vs. Konstantin Aleksandrov, 6 rounds, light heavyweights

          • Steven Cairns vs. Jakub Laskowski, 6 rounds, lightweights

          • Callum Walton vs. Zdenko Bule, 4 rounds, super middleweights

          • Nathan Forrest vs. Liam Fox, 4 rounds, junior welterweights

          • Syed Shear vs. Cristian Narvaez, 4 rounds, lightweights

          March 11: Paris, France (ESPN+)

          • Tony Yoka vs. Carlos Takam, 10 rounds, heavyweights

          March 11: Liverpool, England (DAZN)

          • Callum Smith vs. Pawel Stepien, 12 rounds, light heavyweights

          • Liam Paro vs. Robbie Davies Jr., 10 rounds, junior welterweights

          • Diego Pacheco vs. Jack Cullen, 10 rounds, super middleweights

          • Mickey Ellison vs. Thomas Whittaker Hart, 10 rounds, light heavyweights

          • Rhiannon Dixon vs. Vicky Wilkinson, 10 rounds, women's lightweights

          • Johnny Fisher vs. Alfonso Damiani, 8 rounds, heavyweights

          • Aqib Fiaz vs. Dean Dodge, 8 rounds, lightweights

          • Campbell Hatton vs. TBA, 6 rounds, lightweights

          • George Liddard vs. TBA, 4 rounds, middleweights

          • Paddy Lacey vs. James McCarthy, 6 rounds, super middleweights

          March 12: Sidney, Australia

          • Title fight: Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison, 12 rounds, for the WBO junior middleweight interim title

          • Sam Goodman vs. TJ Doheny, 10 rounds, junior featherweights

          • Koen Mazoudier vs. Ben Mahoney, 10 rounds, junior middleweights

          • Paulo Aokuso vs. Yunieski Gonzalez, 10 rounds, light heavyweights

          • Issac Hardman vs. Rohan Murdock, 10 rounds, super middleweights

          • Nikita Tszyu vs. Bo Belbin, 6 rounds, junior middleweights

          • Shanell Dargan vs. Courtney Martin, 4 rounds, women's featherweights

          March 16: Laval, Quebec, Canada

          • Jean Pascal vs. Michael Eifert, 12 rounds, IBF light heavyweight eliminator

          • Mathieu Germain vs. Steven Wilcox, 10 rounds junior welterweights

          • Jessica Camara vs. Prisca Vicot, 8 rounds, women's junior welterweights

          • Joseph Ward vs. Mario Andrade Rodriguez, 8 rounds, light heavyweights

          • Caroline Veyre vs. Emma Gongora, 6 rounds, women's featherweights

          • Derek Pomerleau vs. Aljaz Venko, 6 rounds, middleweights

          • Yoel Angeloni vs. TBA, 4 rounds, welterweights

          • Ayoub Maanni vs. Bruno Ochoa, 4 rounds, Cruiserweights

          • Amanda Galle vs. TBA, 8 rounds, women's bantamweights

          March 16: Boston, Massachusetts (UFC Fight Pass)

          • Callum Walsh vs. Leonardo di Stefano Ruiz, 10 rounds, junior middleweights

          • Francis Hogan vs. Jimmy Williams, 8 rounds, middleweights

          • Danny O'Connor vs. Luis Garcia, 8 rounds, welterweights

          • Hegly Mosqueda vs. TBA, 8 rounds, featherweights

          • Kevin Walsh vs. TBA, 6 rounds, lightweights

          • Jaydell Pazmino vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior welterweights

          • Nicolas Tejada vs. William Frank Harrington, 4 rounds, junior welterweights

          March 18: Long Beach, California (DAZN)

          • Gilberto Ramirez vs. Gabriel Rosado, 12 rounds, light heavyweights

          • Joseph Diaz Jr. vs. Mercito Gesta, 12 rounds, lightweights

          March 25: Fresno, California (ESPN/ESPN+)

          • Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey, 12 rounds, junior welterweights

          • Seniesa Estrada vs. Tina Rupprecht, 10 rounds, for Estrada's WBA strawweight title and Rupprecht's WBC strawweight title

          • Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Willie Jake Jr., 6 rounds, heavyweights

          March 25: Las Vegas (Showtime PPV)

          • David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant, 12 rounds, super middleweights

          • Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Joseph Spencer, 10 rounds, junior middleweights

          • Cody Crowley vs. Abel Ramos, 10 rounds, welterweights

          • Chris Colbert vs. Jose Valenzuela, 10 rounds, lightweights

          March 25: Manchester, England

          • Title fight: Lawrence Okolie vs. David Light, 12 rounds, for Okolie's WBO cruiserweight title

          • Frazer Clarke vs. Rydell Booker, 10 rounds, heavyweights

          • Jack Catterall vs. TBA, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

          • Karriss Artingstall vs. TBA, 4 rounds, women's featherweights

          APRIL

          April 1: Tusla, Oklahoma (ESPN+)

          • Title fight: Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe, 12 rounds, for the WBO vacant featherweight title

          • Joet Gonzalez vs. Jose Enrique Vivas, 10 rounds, featherweights

          • Xander Zayas vs. Ronald Cruz, 8 rounds, junior middleweights

          • Tiger Johnson vs. Alfonso Olvera, 8 rounds, junior welterweights

          • Jahi Tucker vs. Nikoloz Sekhniashvili, 8 rounds, welterweights

          • Jeremiah Milton vs. TBA, 6 rounds, heavyweights

          • Abdullah Mason vs. TBA, 6 rounds, lightweights

          • Dante Benjamin Jr. vs. Jasper McCargo, 6 rounds, light heavyweights

          • Emiliano Vargas vs. Edgar Uvalle, 4 rounds, lightweights

          • Rohan Polanco vs. Ricardo Quiroz, 6 rounds, junior welterweights

          April 1: London (DAZN)

          • Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin, 12 rounds, heavyweights

          • Craig Richards vs. Ricards Bolotniks, 10 rounds, light heavyweights

          • Matteo Signani vs. Felix Cash, 12 rounds, middleweights

          April 8: Newark, New Jersey (ESPN/ESPN+)

          • Title fight: Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino, 12 rounds, WBC lightweight title eliminator

          • Keyshawn Davis vs. Emmanuel Tagoe, 10 rounds, lightweights

          • Jared Anderson vs. TBA, 10 rounds, heavyweights

          • Damian Knyba vs. TBA, 8 rounds, heavyweights

          • Duke Ragan vs. TBA, 8 rounds, junior featherweights

          • Troy Isley vs. TBA, 8 rounds, juniro middleweights

          • Kelvin Davis vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior welterweights

          April 8: Tokyo (ESPN+)

          • Title fight: Kenshiro Teraji vs. Jonathan Gonzalez, 12 rounds, for Teraji's WBC and WBA junior flyweight titles and Gonzalez's WBO junior flyweight title

          • Title fight: Takuma Inoue vs. Liborio Solis, 12 rounds, for teh vacant WBA bantamweight title

          • Jin Sasaki vs. Keita Obara, 12 rounds, welterweights

          • Kiko Martinez vs. Reiya Abe, 12 rounds, featherweights

          • Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Yuki Yonaha, 6 rounds, junior featherweights

          April 8: San Antonio, Texas (DAZN)

          • Title fight: Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez, 12 rounds, for the WBO vacant flyweight title

          • Title fight: Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Marlon Tapales, 12 rounds, for Akhmadaliev's WBA and IBF junior featherweight titles

          • Raymond Ford vs. Jessie Magdaleno, 10 rounds, featherweights

          • Thomas Mattice vs. Ramiro Cesena, 10 rounds, junior lightweights

          April 8: TBA, California

          • Title fight: Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza, 12 rounds, for Fundora's WBC interim junior middleweight title

          April 15: London (ESPN+)

          • Joe Joyce vs. Zhilei Zhang, 12 rounds, heavyweights

          • Mikaela Mayer vs. Christina Linardatou, 10 rounds, women's lightweights

          • Denzel Bentley vs. Kieran Smith, 12 rounds, middleweights

          • Dennis McCann vs. TBA, 12 rounds, junior featherweights

          • Sam Noakes vs. TBA, 6 rounds, lightweights

          • Sonny Ali vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior welterweights

          • Joel Kodua vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior middleweights

          April 22: Las Vegas (Showtime PPV)

          • Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, 12 rounds, 136-pound catchweight

          April 22: Cardiff, Wales (DAZN)

          • Title fight: Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Joe Cordina, 12 rounds, for Rakhimov's IBF junior lightweight title

          • Gavin Gwynne vs. Craig Woodruff, 12 rounds, lightweights

          • Jordan Thompson vs. Luke Watkins, 10 rounds, cruiserweights

          April 29: Arlington, Texas

          • Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr., 12 rounds, welterweights

          MAY

          May 6: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

          • Title fight: Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, for Alvarez's super middleweight undiputed championship

          May 20: Dublin, Ireland (DAZN)

          • Title fight: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, for Taylor's undisputed lightweight championship