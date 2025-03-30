Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Behind a relentless early offensive assault led by an active jab, Mikaela Mayer held off a late charge by rival Sandy Ryan to win a unanimous decision and retain the women's WBO welterweight title Saturday night,

It was a rematch of their clash in September when Mayer won a controversial majority decision to capture the title from Ryan. The rematch was arguably more entertaining and a more definitive victory for Mayer. However, she had to fend off Ryan's late rally.

Two judges scored the fight 97-92 and a third had it 98-92. But the scores didn't reflect the heated fight.

"I wanted to kick her ass, and I did," said Mayer, who improved to 21-2.

The 2016 Olympian started fast, working behind the jab and pressing the action. Unlike their first meeting, Ryan (7-3-1) was more composed and patient, looking for opportunities to counter with her right hand. But Mayer's persistence forced Ryan on her back foot early and she controlled the middle rounds. By the time Ryan initiated the exchanges, it was too late.

"I wanted to give Sandy the rematch because it was a great fight," Mayer said. "I believe a rematch should happen when the fans want it. We did that, but I beat Sandy twice. Now, it's time for me to move on and go for undisputed, which is against [WBA, WBC and IBF champion] Lauren Price."

The feud between Mayer and Ryan had become vitriolic over the past year. Before their first meeting, they engaged in a war of words that heightened tensions when Ryan was doused with paint by an unknown assailant on her way to Madison Square Garden for their fight. Britain's Ryan blamed Mayer for the red paint attack, which the American vehemently denied.

Mikaela Mayer poses with the title belt after beating rival Sandy Ryan on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Steve Marcus/Getty Images

The controversial first decision further fanned the flames of their feud. The two also argued over Kay Koroma, Mayer's former longtime coach, who trained Ryan for their first fight and was in the former champion's corner in the rematch.

With tensions rising, the women delivered a high-octane bout that entertained throughout at Fontainebleau.

In their first meeting, Mayer landed 186 punches and Ryan had 185. The difference was in activity; Mayer threw 131 more punches.

The rematch followed the same blueprint. Mayer outlanded Ryan 178 to 146 and threw 516 punches to Ryan's 377. Mayer found success working the body with 55 punches below the neck.

CompuBox Punch Stats Punches Mayer Ryan Total landed 178 146 Total thrown 516 377 Percent 34.5% 38.7% Jabs landed 31 39 Jabs thrown 180 122 Percent 17.2% 32% Power landed 147 107 Power thrown 336 255 Percent 43.8% 42%

Mayer's game plan was to overwhelm her rival with activity, and she was in control by Round 5. Mayer let up slightly in Round 6, opting for punch placement, which gave Ryan a window to become the aggressor. Ryan fought with urgency in the eighth round and plowed forward, throwing heavy right hands. The constant aggression opened a cut over Mayer's right eye after a clash of heads.

The final two rounds were filled with furious exchanges. Ryan buckled Mayer's legs with a right hand, but Mayer refused to back down as the fans rose to their feet in the final seconds.

"I've been needing to move to welterweight for a long time," Mayer said. "So, when I finally did, it took a good solid year and a half of hard work and this is where I'm comfortable. This is where I should have been."

With the feud over, Mayer can focus on becoming an undisputed champion.