          Manny Pacquiao: Biography, record, fights and more

          Manny Pacquiao has racked up more than 60 victories in his boxing career. AP Photo/John Locher
          • ESPN
          Jul 2, 2025, 09:29 PM

          Manny Pacquiao is a former boxing world champion who initially retired in 2021 before staging a comeback in 2025. He became the oldest welterweight world champion in history at the age of 40. The only boxer to win world championships in eight weight divisions, he'll soon be returning to the ring for a shot at the WBC welterweight title. From 2016 to 2022, Pacquiao also served as a senator in the Philippines, where he ran for president in 2022.

          Next fight: July 19 vs. Mario Barrios

          Record: 62-8-2, 39 KOs
          DOB: Dec. 17, 1978
          Age: 46
          Stance: Southpaw
          Reach: 67 inches
          Height: 5-foot-5

