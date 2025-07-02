Manny Pacquiao: Biography, record, fights and more

Open Extended Reactions

Manny Pacquiao is a former boxing world champion who initially retired in 2021 before staging a comeback in 2025. He became the oldest welterweight world champion in history at the age of 40. The only boxer to win world championships in eight weight divisions, he'll soon be returning to the ring for a shot at the WBC welterweight title. From 2016 to 2022, Pacquiao also served as a senator in the Philippines, where he ran for president in 2022.

Next fight: July 19 vs. Mario Barrios

Record: 62-8-2, 39 KOs

DOB: Dec. 17, 1978

Age: 46

Stance: Southpaw

Reach: 67 inches

Height: 5-foot-5

Pacquiao's fights and results Date Opponent Result 08/21/21 Yordenis Ugas L, UD12 07/20/19 Keith Thurman W, SD12 01/19/19 Adrien Broner W, UD12 07/15/18 Lucas Matthysse W, TKO7 07/02/17 Jeff Horn L, UD12 11/05/16 Jessie Vargas W, UD12 04/09/16 Timothy Bradley Jr. W, UD12 05/02/15 Floyd Mayweather Jr. L, UD12 11/23/14 Chris Algieri W, UD12 04/12/14 Timothy Bradley Jr. W, UD12 11/24/13 Brandon Rios W, UD12 12/08/12 Juan Manuel Márquez L, KO6 06/09/12 Timothy Bradley Jr. L, SD12 11/12/11 Juan Manuel Márquez W, MD12 05/07/11 Shane Mosley W, UD12 11/13/10 Antonio Margarito W, UD12 03/13/10 Joshua Clottey W, UD12 11/14/09 Miguel Cotto W, TKO12 05/02/09 Ricky Hatton W, KO2 12/06/08 Oscar De La Hoya W, RTD8 06/28/08 David Díaz W, TKO9 03/15/08 Juan Manuel Márquez W, SD12 10/06/07 Marco Antonio Barrera W, UD12 04/14/07 Jorge Solís W, KO8 11/18/06 Erik Morales W, TKO3 07/02/06 Oscar Larios W, UD12 01/21/06 Erik Morales W, TKO12 09/10/05 Hector Velazquez W, TKO6 03/19/05 Erik Morales L, UD12 12/11/04 Narongrit Pirang W, TKO4 05/08/04 Juan Manuel Marquez D, SD12 11/15/03 Marco Antonio Barrera W, TKO11 07/26/03 Emmanuel Lucero W, TKO3 03/15/03 Serikzhan Yeshmagambetov W, TKO5 10/26/02 Prayat Sawaingam W, TKO1 06/08/02 Jorge Eliecer Julio W, TKO2 11/10/01 Agapito Sanchez D, TD6 06/23/01 Lehlo Ledwaba W, TKO6 04/28/01 Foijan Prawet W, KO6 02/24/01 Tetsutora Senrima W, TKO5 10/14/00 Nedal Hussein W, TKO10 06/28/00 Seung Kon Chae W, TKO1 03/04/00 Arnel Barotillo W, TKO4 12/18/99 Reynante Jamili W, TKO2 09/17/99 Boonsai Sangsurat L, TKO3 04/24/99 Gabriel Mira W, TKO4 02/20/99 Todd Makelim W, TKO3 12/04/98 Chatchai Sasakul W, KO8 05/18/98 Shin Terao W, KO1 12/06/97 Narong Datchthuyawat W, KO1 09/14/97 Melvin Magramo W, UD10 06/26/97 Chokchai Chockvivat W, KO5 05/30/97 Ariel Austria W, TKO6 04/24/97 Wook Ki Lee W, KO1 03/08/97 Mike Luna W, KO1 12/28/96 Sung Yul Lee W, TKO2 07/27/96 Ippo Gala W, TKO2 06/15/96 Bert Batiller W, TKO4 05/20/96 John Medina W, TKO4 04/27/96 Marlon Carillo W, UD10 02/09/96 Rustico Torrecampo L, KO3 01/13/96 Lito Torrejos W, TD5 12/09/95 Rolando Toyogon W, UD10 11/11/95 Rudolfo Fernandez W, TKO3 10/21/95 Renato Mendones W, TKO2 10/07/95 Lolito Laroa W, UD8 09/16/95 Arman Rocil W, KO3 08/03/95 Acasio Simbajon W, UD6 07/01/95 Dele Desierto W, TKO2 05/01/95 Rocky Palma W, UD6 03/18/95 Pinoy Montejo W, UD4 01/22/95 Edmund Enting Ignacio W, UD4

