Manny Pacquiao is back, but why is he getting a title shot?

Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring for the first time in almost four years July 19 to challenge Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title. The fight was officially announced Saturday in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao, 46, is boxing's only eight-division champion. He last fought in August 2021, when he suffered a loss by unanimous decision to Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) has won titles from flyweight (112 pounds) to junior middleweight (154 pounds) over a professional career that started in January 1995. On June 8, he will be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Since Pacquiao became a professional in January 1995, only five men's fighters have fought after being inducted into the IBHOF.

Holly Holm, who entered the IBHOF in 2022, will be the first woman to accomplish the feat when she fights Yolanda Vega on June 28, according to ESPN Research.

If Pacquiao beats Barrios, he will become the first fighter to win a world title as a Hall of Famer.

"I always bring surprises to the fans," Pacquiao said at a news conference in Las Vegas on Saturday. "I'm not taking this lightly. I'm pushing myself to the limit preparing for this fight."

With everything he has accomplished in his career, why is Pacquiao coming back? Why is he getting a title shot after being out for many years? And what chances does he have against a fighter 16 years younger?

Andreas Hale answers these questions and more.

Why is Manny Pacquiao coming back at age 46?

He hinted at his reasoning Saturday, saying he still has a love for the sport.

"I'm coming back because it's my passion," Pacquiao said. "I've been gone for four years but I always think about boxing. I really missed it."

His first post on social media confirming the fight on May 21 also mentioned the history attached to the bout. "I'm back," he wrote, and concluded the post with "Let's make history!" Pacquiao will attempt to become the oldest fighter to win the welterweight championship, breaking the record he set in 2019 when he defeated Keith Thurman for the WBA belt at age 40.

How is Pacquiao getting a title shot in his return fight?

Although Pacquiao hasn't won a fight in nearly six years, the WBC's rules state a former champion can request a title fight after coming out of retirement. After announcing his return, Pacquiao was the No. 5-ranked welterweight by the WBC. He is ranked behind Devin Haney, Souleymane Cissokho, Conor Benn and Egidijus Kavaliauskas.

How did Pacquiao look the last time we saw him in the ring?

Manny Pacquiao CompuBox Punch Stats Comparison Punches Pacquiao (last 6 fights) Pacquiao (at his prime) Welt. div. avg. Total avg. thrown per round 50.7 60.8 55.4 Total avg. landed per round/Body 12.9 (3) 20.3 (4.2) 16.2 Percentage 25.4% 33.4% 29.2% Body landed ratio 23.4% 20.2% N/A Jabs avg. thrown per round 26 24.8 23.2 Jabs avg. landed per round 4.1 3.8 4.4 Percentage 15.8% 15.3% 19% Power avg. thrown per round 24.6 35.9 32.1 Power avg. landed per round 8.7 16.5 11.8 Percentage 35.4% 46% 36.8% Note: Pacquiao's last six fights are from his unanimous decision win over Jessie Vargas

in November 2016 to his unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021.

His prime consist of his 14 fights before that, from his TKO8 over Oscar De La Hoya

in December 2008 to his unanimous decision win over

Timothy Bradley Jr. in their trilogy fight in April 2016.

Like an older and slower version of Pacquiao. Against Ugas in 2021, Pacquiao lacked the footwork and explosiveness that made him boxing's first and only eight-division world champion. His movements were predictable, and Ugas, a technically sound boxer from Cuba, kept the Filipino sensation away with his jab and timed his entrances with a looping right hand. It was a competitive encounter, but Ugas was the clear winner. According to CompuBox, Pacquiao landed only 130 of 815 punches (19%). It was easily Pacquiao's most abysmal performance since losing to Floyd Mayweather in their 2015 blockbuster. In his past six fights, from November 2016 to August 2021, Pacquiao threw 10 fewer punches and landed seven fewer punches per round compared with his prime years from December 2008 to April 2016. It's hard to think he'll be much better four years after his last fight.

Who is Mario Barrios?

Mario Barrios, left, retained the WBC welterweight title with a split draw with Abel Ramos in November. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix

Barrios, who is a tall, lanky 30-year-old fighting out of San Antonio, is the WBC welterweight champion. At 6 feet tall, he's a nightmare for the 147-pound division because of his significant height advantage over a majority of the weight class. He's a high-volume puncher who often negates his height and 71-inch reach by opting to brawl on the inside.

But his recipe has been successful in his career. After turning pro in 2013, Barrios went 26-0 before being stopped by Gervonta Davis in 2021 in a junior welterweight bout. Barrios lost his next fight to former welterweight champion Thurman in 2022 but has gone unbeaten in his past four fights, including a unanimous decision victory against the last man to beat Pacquiao, Ugas, in 2023 for the vacant WBC interim title.

In his most recent fight in November, Barrios battled Abel Ramos to a split draw on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson undercard.

"Every fight and main event I have been in has prepared me for Manny Pacquiao," Barrios said Saturday. "This is my moment. I'm defending my title against a legend."

How does this impact Pacquiao's IBHOF induction?

It doesn't. Pacquiao was voted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in December, well before he planned to retire. Pacquiao will headline this year's class June 8, alongside Vinny Paz, Michael Nunn and others.

Way too early prediction

Pacquiao (+300 per ESPN BET) looked slow and unsure when he lost to Ugas four years ago. The boxing legend will need the explosiveness and speed he had earlier in his career to overcome Barrios' physical advantages. Barrios (-400 favorite) will use his length and reach to keep his opponent on the outside and outwork Pacquiao to retain his title by decision.