        <
        >

          Mike Tyson: Biography, record, fights and more

          AP Photo
          • ESPN
          Nov 13, 2024, 04:38 PM

          Mike Tyson, of Brooklyn, New York, is a former heavyweight lineal champion known as "The Baddest Man on the Planet." Tyson, the youngest man to ever win a heavyweight title, retired in 2005, but has fought exhibition fights most recently, including a bout against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020. Tyson was the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the three-belt era. In February 1992, Tyson was convicted of rape and after serving less than three years in prison, returned to the ring to resume his career. He has notable victories over Frank Bruno, Donovan Ruddock, Larry Holmes, Michael Spinks and Tony Tucker, among others.

          Next fight: Nov. 15 vs. Jake Paul

          Record: 50-6, 44 KOs
          DOB: June 30, 1966
          Age: 58
          Stance: Orthodox
          Reach: 71 inches
          Height: 5-foot-10

          Top Tyson stories: