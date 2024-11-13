Mike Tyson: Biography, record, fights and more

Open Extended Reactions

Mike Tyson, of Brooklyn, New York, is a former heavyweight lineal champion known as "The Baddest Man on the Planet." Tyson, the youngest man to ever win a heavyweight title, retired in 2005, but has fought exhibition fights most recently, including a bout against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020. Tyson was the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the three-belt era. In February 1992, Tyson was convicted of rape and after serving less than three years in prison, returned to the ring to resume his career. He has notable victories over Frank Bruno, Donovan Ruddock, Larry Holmes, Michael Spinks and Tony Tucker, among others.

Next fight: Nov. 15 vs. Jake Paul

Record: 50-6, 44 KOs

DOB: June 30, 1966

Age: 58

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 71 inches

Height: 5-foot-10

