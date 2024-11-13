Mike Tyson: Biography, record, fights and more

Mike Tyson, of Brooklyn, New York, is a former heavyweight lineal champion known as "The Baddest Man on the Planet." Tyson, the youngest man to ever win a heavyweight title, retired in 2005, but has fought exhibition fights most recently, including a bout against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020. Tyson was the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the three-belt era. In February 1992,
Tyson was convicted of rape and after serving less than three years in prison, returned to the ring to resume his career. He has notable victories over Frank Bruno, Donovan Ruddock, Larry Holmes, Michael Spinks and Tony Tucker, among others. Next fight: Nov. 15 vs. Jake Paul Record: 50-6, 44 KOs
DOB: June 30, 1966
Age: 58
Stance: Orthodox
Reach: 71 inches
Height: 5-foot-10 Tyson's fights and results
Date Opponent Result 05/11/2005 Kevin McBride L, TKO6 07/30/2004 Danny Williams L, KO4 02/22/2002 Clifford Etienne W, KO1 06/08/2002 Lennox Lewis L, KO8 10/13/2001 Brian Nielsen W, TKO6 10/20/2000 Andrew Golota NC, no contest 2 06/24/2000 Lou Savarese W, TKO1 01/29/2000 Julius Francis W, TKO2 10/23/1999 Orlin Norris NC, no contest 1 01/16/1999 Frans Botha W, KO5 06/28/1997 Evander Holyfield L, DQ3 11/09/1996 Evander Holyfield L, TKO11 09/07/1996 Bruce Seldon W, TKO1 03/16/1996 Frank Bruno W, TKO3 12/16/1995 Buster Mathis Jr. W, KO3 08/19/1995 Peter McNeeley W, DQ1 06/28/1991 Donovan Ruddock W, UD12 03/18/1991 Donovan Ruddock W, TKO7 12/08/1990 Alex Stewart W, TKO1 06/16/1990 Henry Tillman W, KO1 (ESPN+) 02/11/1990 James "Buster" Douglas L, KO10 (ESPN+) 07/21/1989 Carl Williams W, TKO1 02/25/1989 Frank Bruno W, TKO5 (ESPN+) 06/27/1988 Michael Spinks W, KO1 (ESPN+) 03/21/1988 Tony Tubbs W, TKO2 01/22/1988 Larry Holmes W, TKO4 (ESPN+) 10/16/1987 Tyrell Biggs W, TKO7 08/01/1987 Tony Tucker W, UD12 05/30/1987 Pinklon Thomas W, TKO6 03/07/1987 James Smith W, UD12 11/22/1986 Trevor Berbick W, TKO2 (ESPN+) 09/06/1986 Alfonzo Ratliff W, TKO2 08/17/1986 Jose Ribalta W, TKO10 07/26/1986 Marvis Frazier W, TKO1 07/11/1986 Lorenzo Boyd W, KO2 06/28/1986 William Hosea W, KO1 06/13/1986 Reggie Gross W, TKO1 05/20/1986 Mitch Green W, UD10 05/03/1986 James Tillis W, UD10 (ESPN+) 03/10/1986 Steve Zouski W, KO3 (ESPN+) 02/16/1986 Jesse Ferguson W, TKO6 (ESPN+) 01/24/1986 Mike Jameson W, TKO5 (ESPN+) 01/11/1986 David Jaco W, TKO1 12/27/1985 Mark Young W, TKO1 12/06/1985 Sammy Scaff W, TKO1 11/22/1985 Conroy Nelson W, TKO2 11/13/1985 Eddie Richardson W, KO1 11/01/1985 Sterling Benjamin W, TKO1 10/25/1985 Robert Colay W, KO1 10/09/1985 Donnie Long W, TKO1 09/05/1985 Michael Johnson W, KO1 (ESPN+) 08/15/1985 Lorenzo Canady W, KO1 (ESPN+) 07/19/1985 Larry Sims W, KO3 07/11/1985 John Alderson W, TKO2 06/20/1985 Ricardo Spain W, TKO1 05/23/1985 Don Halpin W, KO4 04/10/1985 Trent Singleton W, TKO1 03/06/1985 Hector Merced W, TKO1 Top Tyson stories:
