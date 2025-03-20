Open Extended Reactions

Emanuel Navarrete will defend his WBO junior lightweight title vs. Charly Suarez on May 10 in San Diego in an ESPN main event, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Mexico's Navarrete, ESPN's No. 1 lightweight, will put his 130-pound title on the line for the fourth time. He scored a sixth-round KO of Oscar Valdez in a December rematch in his return to 130 pounds.

Previously, Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) was outpointed at 135 pounds by Denys Berinchyk in May as he attempted to become a four-division champion.

Suarez (18-0, 10 KOs) is the WBO's top-rated contender, so this will fulfill a mandatory obligation for Navarrete. At 36, the Filipino will challenge for his first world title. And it will be Suarez's first time fighting on the world-class level.

As previously reported by ESPN, Zaur Abdullaev will fight Raymond Muratalla on the undercard for the IBF interim lightweight title.

Vasily Lomachenko, who holds the IBF title, would next have to face the winner or be stripped. Abdullaev (20-1, 12 KOs) is unrated by ESPN while Muratalla (22-0, 17 KOs) is No. 10.

