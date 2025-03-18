Open Extended Reactions

Reigning undisputed women's junior lightweight champion Alycia Baumgardner has signed a deal with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, the two parties told ESPN.

The signing of Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs) further proves that Paul's promotional company continues to have a heavy interest in the growth and development of women's boxing. MVP recently signed Amanda Serrano to a lifetime deal that will see the seven-division world champion become chairwoman of MVP's women's boxing initiatives once she decides to retire from competition.

"I've always believed in betting on myself, and signing with MVP is the next big move in that journey," said Baumgardner, 30, in a statement to ESPN. "MVP has proven they're leaders in women's boxing, creating the biggest opportunities for fighters like me to shine. This partnership is a natural fit-not just for my career but for the impact we're making on the sport. The future just got even bigger."

After turning pro in 2017, Baumgardner exploded onto the scene when she knocked out Terri Harper for the WBC women's junior lightweight title in November 2021. She became undisputed by adding world titles with with wins over Edith Matthysse (WBO), Mikaela Mayer (IBF) and Elhem Mekhaled (WBA).

"MVP is strategically building a roster of fighters who deliver the W both inside and outside the ring, and we are thrilled to welcome Alycia to the family as our newest women's world champion," said Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions, in a statement to ESPN. "Alycia is a one of the premier athletes in combat sports and signing her is a meaningful accomplishment for our promotion as we now have exclusive relationships with 2 of the top 5 boxers in the world. We look forward to Alyicia's MVP debut and are actively evaluating the right timing and event for her return to the ring."

With Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano headlining an all-women's boxing event at Madison Square Garden on July 11, it would seem to be an opportune time for ESPN's No. 9 women's pound-for-pound boxer to make her promotional debut. MVP did not confirm or deny with ESPN that Baumgardner would be featured on that fight card.

Baumgardner was last in action in September 2024 when she put her undisputed title on the line against Delfine Persoon. The fight was ruled a no contest after a clash of heads opened a cut above Persoon's right eye and rendered her unable to continue. Before that, Baumgardner made her first undisputed junior lightweight title defense against Christina Linardatou in July 2023. It was a rematch of their 2018 meeting, in which Linardatou won by split decision. Baumgardner avenged the loss by unanimous decision but was embroiled in controversy when her July 12 sample tested positive for a banned substance. However, Baumgardner denied any use of a banned substance. With both her June 16 and July 16 samples coming back clean and a thorough investigation, she was cleared of any wrongdoing by the WBC and had her temporary suspension lifted.