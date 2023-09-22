        <
        >

          Katie Taylor: Biography, record, fights and more

          ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
            Sep 22, 2023, 02:39 PM

            Katie Taylor, of Bray, Ireland but now leaving in Connecticut, is a two-division champion, having won titles at lightweight and junior welterweight. She's the current lightweight undisputed champion and a lightweight Olympic gold medalist at the 2012 London Olympic Games. Taylor, a former soccer player, has notable victories against Amanda Serrano, Natasha Jonas, Jessica McCaskill and Delfine Persoon (twice).

            Next fight: Nov. 25 vs. Chantelle Cameron

            Record: 22-1, 6 KOs
            DOB: July 2, 1986
            Age: 37
            Stance: Orthodox
            Reach: 66 inches
            Height: 5-foot-5

            Top Taylor stories: