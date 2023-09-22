Katie Taylor: Biography, record, fights and more

Katie Taylor, of Bray, Ireland but now leaving in Connecticut, is a two-division champion, having won titles at lightweight and junior welterweight. She's the current lightweight undisputed champion and a lightweight Olympic gold medalist at the 2012 London Olympic Games. Taylor, a former soccer player, has notable victories against Amanda Serrano, Natasha Jonas, Jessica McCaskill and Delfine Persoon (twice).

Next fight: Nov. 25 vs. Chantelle Cameron

Record: 22-1, 6 KOs

DOB: July 2, 1986

Age: 37

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 66 inches

Height: 5-foot-5

Taylor's fights and results Date Opponent Result 11/25/2023 Chantelle Cameron For WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO junior welterweight titles 05/20/2023 Chantelle Cameron L, MD10 - For WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO junior welterweight titles 10/29/2022 Karen Carabajal W, UD10 - Retained WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO lightweight titles 04/30/2022 Amanda Serrano W, SD10 - Retained WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO lightweight titles 12/11/2021 Firuza Sharipova W, UD10 - Retained WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO lightweight titles 09/04/2021 Jennifer Han W, UD10 - Retained WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO lightweight titles 05/01/2021 Natasha Jonas W, UD10 - Retained WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO lightweight titles 11/14/2020 Miriam Gutierrez W, UD10 - Retained WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO lightweight titles 08/22/2020 Delfine Persoon W, UD10 - Retained WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO lightweight titles 11/02/2019 Christina Linardatou W, UD10 - Won WBO junior welterweight title 06/01/2019 Delfine Persoon W, MD10 - Unified WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO lightweight titles 03/15/2019 Rose Volante W, UD10 - Unified WBA/IBF/WBO lightweight titles 12/15/2018 Eva Wahlstrom W, UD10 - Defended WBA/IBF lightweight titles 10/20/2018 Cindy Serrano W, UD10 - Defended WBA/IBF lightweight titles 07/08/2028 Kimberly Connor W, TKO3 - Defended WBA/IBF lightweight titles 04/28/2018 Victoria Bustos W, UD10 - Unified WBA/IBF lightweight titles 12/13/2017 Jessica McCaskill W, UD10 - Defended WBA lightweight title 10/28/2017 Anahi Ester Sanchez W, UD10 - Won WBA lightweight title 07/29/2017 Jasmine Clarkson W, TKO3 04/29/2017 Nina Meinke W, TKO7 03/25/2017 Milena Koleva W, UD8 03/04/2017 Monica Gentili W, TKO5 12/10/2016 Viviane Obenauf W, UD6 11/26/2016 Karina Szmalenberg W, TKO3

