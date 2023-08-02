Chantelle Cameron is heading back to Ireland for a second time to have a rematch with Katie Taylor, once again putting up her junior welterweight titles.

Taylor-Cameron II will take place on Nov. 25 in Dublin at the 3Arena, the same place she handed Taylor the first loss of her professional career.

Cameron, 32, won a 96-94, 96-94, 95-95 majority decision in May over Taylor in the first defense of the undisputed junior welterweight title she won last year defeating Jessica McCaskill. She has held at least one of the junior welterweight belts since 2021, when she defeated Melissa Hernandez in Las Vegas.

"Last time out I pulled off one of the best ever away wins against the best female fighter on the planet," Cameron said in a release announcing the fight. "To go over to Ireland for her homecoming with my belts on the line and beat her was a brilliant experience, but beating her on November 25 will surpass that as I know what to expect now."

Cameron (18-0, 8 KO), who is ESPN's No. 4 pound-for-pound fighter, has won her last four fights by decision.

Taylor, who is still the undisputed lightweight champion, lost for the first time in her career in her first professional fight in her home country. While she now lives and trains in Connecticut, she remains one of the most popular sports figures in Ireland.

Taylor (22-1, 6 KO) has had two of her last three fights go to majority or split decision - a loss to Cameron by majority decision and a split decision win over Amanda Serrano last year.

The 37-year-old and former No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world is now No. 2 on ESPN's pound-for-pound list behind Claressa Shields. "I relish challenges like this," Taylor said. "And these are the occasions I live for."