Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Claressa Shields still on top; Chantelle Cameron makes a big jump

Claressa Shields showed once again why she's the best women's fighter in the world by dominating Maricela Cornejo in a 10-round unanimous decision win to retain her undisputed middleweight championship.

And while Cornejo was a late replacement for Hanna Gabriels, who tested positive for a banned substance and was removed from the card, it was more about the way Shields dominated Cornejo and how she looked unbeatable.

With the victory, Shields keeps the top spot. All our panelists voted Shields at No. 1, with Chantelle Cameron getting some consideration after her victory over Katie Taylor to keep her junior welterweight undisputed championship.

"Shields was once again dominant -- as expected -- and she remained No. 1 for me in the latest pound-for-pound rankings," said boxing writer Michael Rothstein. "But it was a close decision. What Cameron accomplished last month in beating Taylor, and beating her somewhat decisively in Taylor's homecoming fight in Ireland, was a truly special performance. So Cameron jumped up to No. 2 for me based off what she's done so far and the massive win over Taylor.

"Shields remains at No. 1 because of her level of skill and her continued tremendous ability as a defensive fighter. She's shown improvements fight over fight, from sitting on her punches to some of her combination work, and she has some of the best defense in the sport."

Despite the loss, Taylor kept her No, 2 spot over Amanda Serrano, while Cameron moves to No. 4. Seniesa Estrada also moves up after an impressive victory over Tina Rupprecht which unified two strawweight world titles.

Here's the current top 10.

Note: Results are through June 7.

1. CLARESSA SHIELDS Previous ranking: No. 1

RECORD: 14-0, 2 KOs

DIVISION: Middleweight undisputed champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Maricela Cornejo, June 3

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

2. KATIE TAYLOR Previous ranking: No. 2

RECORD: 22-1, 6 KOs

DIVISION: Lightweight undisputed champion

LAST FIGHT: L (MD10) Chantelle Cameron, May 20

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

3. AMANDA SERRANO Previous ranking: No. 3

RECORD: 44-2-1, 30 KOs

DIVISION: Featherweight undisputed champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Erika Cruz, Feb. 4

NEXT FIGHT: Aug. 5 vs. Heather Hardy

4. CHANTELLE CAMERON Previous ranking: No. 7

RECORD: 18-0, 8 KOs

DIVISION: Junior welterweight unified champion

LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Katie Taylor, May 20

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

5. ALYCIA BAUMGARDNER Previous ranking: No. 5

RECORD: 14-1, 7 KOs

DIVISION: Junior lightweight undisputed champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Elhem Mekhaled, Feb. 4

NEXT FIGHT: July 15 vs. Christina Linardatou

6. SENIESA ESTRADA Previous ranking: No. 8

RECORD: 24-0, 9 KOs

DIVISION: Strawweight unified champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Tina Rupprecht, March 25

NEXT FIGHT: July 28 vs. TBA

7. MIKAELA MAYER Previous ranking: No. 6

RECORD: 18-1, 5 KOs

DIVISION: Junior lightweight

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Lucy Wildheart, April 15

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

8. JESSICA MCCASKILL Previous ranking: No. 5

RECORD: 12-3, 5 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight undisputed champion

LAST FIGHT: L (TKO3) Chantelle Cameron, Nov. 5

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

9. FRANCHON CREWS-DEZURN Previous ranking: No. 9

RECORD: 8-1, 2 KOs

DIVISION: Super middleweight undisputed champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Elin Cederroos, April 30

NEXT FIGHT: July 1 vs. Savannah Marshall

10. SAVANNAH MARSHALL Previous ranking: N/R

RECORD: 12-1, 10 KOs

DIVISION: Super middleweight

LAST FIGHT: L (UD10) Claressa Shields, Oct. 15

NEXT FIGHT: July 1 vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn

The formula

The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on.

Others receiving votes: Natasha Jonas (7), Delfine Persoon (6), Christina Hammer (5), Hyun Choi (1), Yokasta Valle (1), Terri Harper (1), Jessica Nery Plata (1).

How our experts voted

Michael Rothstein: 1. Shields, 2. Cameron, 3. Taylor, 4. Serrano, 5. Estrada, 6. Baumgardner, 7. McCaskill, 8. Mayer, 9. Jonas, 10. Valle

Timothy Bradley Jr.: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Baumgardner, 5. Estrada, 6. Cameron, 7. Mayer, 8. McCaskill, 9. Jonas, 10. Crews-Dezurn

Nick Parkinson: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Cameron, 5. Baumgardner, 6. Mayer, 7. Marshall, 8. McCaskill, 9. Estrada, 10. Harper

Salvador Rodriguez: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Cameron, 5. Baumgardner, 6. Estrada, 7. Mayer, 8. Crews-Dezurn, 9. Jonas, 10. Nery Plata

Bernardo Pilatti: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Baumgardner, 5. Cameron, 6. McCaskill, 7. Marshall, 8. Hammer, 9. Persoon, 10. Estrada

Charlie Moynihan: 1. Shield, 2. Serrano, 3. Baumgardner, 4. Mayer, 5. Cameron, 6. Taylor, 7. Persoon, 8. Estrada, 9. Hammer, 10. Choi

Kel Dansby: 1. Shields, 2. Cameron, 3. Taylor, 4. Serrano, 5. Bumgarnder, 6. McCaskill, 7. Crews-Dezur, 8. Estrada, 9. Mayer, 10. Jonas

ESPN experts' poll

First place: Shields (7)

Second place: Taylor (4), Cameron (2), Serrano (1)

Third place: Serrano (4), Taylor (2), Baumgardner (1)

Fourth place: Serrano (2), Cameron (2), Baumgardner (2), Mayer (1)

Fifth place: Baumgardner (3), Cameron (2), Estrada (2)

Sixth place: McCaskill (2), Taylor (1), Cameron (1), Baumgardner (1), Estrada (1), Mayer (1)

Seventh place: Mayer (2), Marshall (2), McCaskill (1), Crews-Dezurn (1), Persoon (1)

Eighth place: Estrada (2), McCaskill (2), Crews-Dezurn (1), Mayer (1), Hammer (1)

Ninth place: Jonas (3), Estrada (1), Mayer (1), Persoon (1), Hammer (1)

10th place: Estrada (1), Crews-Dezurn (1), Jonas (1), Harper (1), Choi (1) Valle (1), Nery Plata (1)