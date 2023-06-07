        <
          Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Claressa Shields still on top; Chantelle Cameron makes a big jump

          Claressa Shields, above, defeated Maricela Cornejo by unanimous decision to retain the women's middleweight undisputed championship. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
          Jun 7, 2023, 11:46 AM

          Claressa Shields showed once again why she's the best women's fighter in the world by dominating Maricela Cornejo in a 10-round unanimous decision win to retain her undisputed middleweight championship.

          And while Cornejo was a late replacement for Hanna Gabriels, who tested positive for a banned substance and was removed from the card, it was more about the way Shields dominated Cornejo and how she looked unbeatable.

          With the victory, Shields keeps the top spot. All our panelists voted Shields at No. 1, with Chantelle Cameron getting some consideration after her victory over Katie Taylor to keep her junior welterweight undisputed championship.

          "Shields was once again dominant -- as expected -- and she remained No. 1 for me in the latest pound-for-pound rankings," said boxing writer Michael Rothstein. "But it was a close decision. What Cameron accomplished last month in beating Taylor, and beating her somewhat decisively in Taylor's homecoming fight in Ireland, was a truly special performance. So Cameron jumped up to No. 2 for me based off what she's done so far and the massive win over Taylor.

          "Shields remains at No. 1 because of her level of skill and her continued tremendous ability as a defensive fighter. She's shown improvements fight over fight, from sitting on her punches to some of her combination work, and she has some of the best defense in the sport."

          Despite the loss, Taylor kept her No, 2 spot over Amanda Serrano, while Cameron moves to No. 4. Seniesa Estrada also moves up after an impressive victory over Tina Rupprecht which unified two strawweight world titles.

          Here's the current top 10.

          Note: Results are through June 7.

          1. CLARESSA SHIELDS     Previous ranking: No. 1

          RECORD: 14-0, 2 KOs
          DIVISION: Middleweight undisputed champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Maricela Cornejo, June 3
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          2. KATIE TAYLOR     Previous ranking: No. 2

          RECORD: 22-1, 6 KOs
          DIVISION: Lightweight undisputed champion
          LAST FIGHT: L (MD10) Chantelle Cameron, May 20
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          3. AMANDA SERRANO     Previous ranking: No. 3

          RECORD: 44-2-1, 30 KOs
          DIVISION: Featherweight undisputed champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Erika Cruz, Feb. 4
          NEXT FIGHT: Aug. 5 vs. Heather Hardy

          4. CHANTELLE CAMERON     Previous ranking: No. 7

          RECORD: 18-0, 8 KOs
          DIVISION: Junior welterweight unified champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Katie Taylor, May 20
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          5. ALYCIA BAUMGARDNER     Previous ranking: No. 5

          RECORD: 14-1, 7 KOs
          DIVISION: Junior lightweight undisputed champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Elhem Mekhaled, Feb. 4
          NEXT FIGHT: July 15 vs. Christina Linardatou

          6. SENIESA ESTRADA     Previous ranking: No. 8

          RECORD: 24-0, 9 KOs
          DIVISION: Strawweight unified champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Tina Rupprecht, March 25
          NEXT FIGHT: July 28 vs. TBA

          7. MIKAELA MAYER     Previous ranking: No. 6

          RECORD: 18-1, 5 KOs
          DIVISION: Junior lightweight
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Lucy Wildheart, April 15
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          8. JESSICA MCCASKILL     Previous ranking: No. 5

          RECORD: 12-3, 5 KOs
          DIVISION: Welterweight undisputed champion
          LAST FIGHT: L (TKO3) Chantelle Cameron, Nov. 5
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          9. FRANCHON CREWS-DEZURN     Previous ranking: No. 9

          RECORD: 8-1, 2 KOs
          DIVISION: Super middleweight undisputed champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Elin Cederroos, April 30
          NEXT FIGHT: July 1 vs. Savannah Marshall

          10. SAVANNAH MARSHALL     Previous ranking: N/R

          RECORD: 12-1, 10 KOs
          DIVISION: Super middleweight
          LAST FIGHT: L (UD10) Claressa Shields, Oct. 15
          NEXT FIGHT: July 1 vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn

          The formula

          The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on.

          Others receiving votes: Natasha Jonas (7), Delfine Persoon (6), Christina Hammer (5), Hyun Choi (1), Yokasta Valle (1), Terri Harper (1), Jessica Nery Plata (1).

          How our experts voted

          Michael Rothstein: 1. Shields, 2. Cameron, 3. Taylor, 4. Serrano, 5. Estrada, 6. Baumgardner, 7. McCaskill, 8. Mayer, 9. Jonas, 10. Valle

          Timothy Bradley Jr.: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Baumgardner, 5. Estrada, 6. Cameron, 7. Mayer, 8. McCaskill, 9. Jonas, 10. Crews-Dezurn

          Nick Parkinson: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Cameron, 5. Baumgardner, 6. Mayer, 7. Marshall, 8. McCaskill, 9. Estrada, 10. Harper

          Salvador Rodriguez: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Cameron, 5. Baumgardner, 6. Estrada, 7. Mayer, 8. Crews-Dezurn, 9. Jonas, 10. Nery Plata

          Bernardo Pilatti: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Baumgardner, 5. Cameron, 6. McCaskill, 7. Marshall, 8. Hammer, 9. Persoon, 10. Estrada

          Charlie Moynihan: 1. Shield, 2. Serrano, 3. Baumgardner, 4. Mayer, 5. Cameron, 6. Taylor, 7. Persoon, 8. Estrada, 9. Hammer, 10. Choi

          Kel Dansby: 1. Shields, 2. Cameron, 3. Taylor, 4. Serrano, 5. Bumgarnder, 6. McCaskill, 7. Crews-Dezur, 8. Estrada, 9. Mayer, 10. Jonas

          ESPN experts' poll

          First place: Shields (7)

          Second place: Taylor (4), Cameron (2), Serrano (1)

          Third place: Serrano (4), Taylor (2), Baumgardner (1)

          Fourth place: Serrano (2), Cameron (2), Baumgardner (2), Mayer (1)

          Fifth place: Baumgardner (3), Cameron (2), Estrada (2)

          Sixth place: McCaskill (2), Taylor (1), Cameron (1), Baumgardner (1), Estrada (1), Mayer (1)

          Seventh place: Mayer (2), Marshall (2), McCaskill (1), Crews-Dezurn (1), Persoon (1)

          Eighth place: Estrada (2), McCaskill (2), Crews-Dezurn (1), Mayer (1), Hammer (1)

          Ninth place: Jonas (3), Estrada (1), Mayer (1), Persoon (1), Hammer (1)

          10th place: Estrada (1), Crews-Dezurn (1), Jonas (1), Harper (1), Choi (1) Valle (1), Nery Plata (1)