The Sebastian Fundora-Errol Spence Jr. junior middleweight title fight, planned for March 29 in Las Vegas, is now off, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Fundora, who holds the WBC and WBO titles at 154 pounds, is seeking a new opponent for his first defense. The fight was originally planned for October 2024, ESPN reported in May, before a series of delays postponed the fight to March.

PBC, which was set to stage the fight on Prime Video PPV, never formally announced the matchup.

Junior middleweight contender Charles Conwell is one opponent being considered to face Fundora, sources said.

Fundora (21-1-1, 14 KOs), 27, won the titles when he defeated Tim Tszyu in a split-decision upset in one of the year's best action fights. Fundora, who fights out of Southern California, accepted the assignment on 11 days' notice after Keith Thurman was injured.

Known as "The Towering Inferno," Fundora, who is 6-foot-5½ with an 80-inch reach, is ranked No. 2 at 154 pounds by ESPN. Fundora and his sister Gabriela are the first brother and sister to be full-fledged champions in boxing history. She was named ESPN's female fighter of the year last week.

Spence, 34, hasn't competed since a ninth-round TKO loss to Terence Crawford in June 2023 for the undisputed welterweight championship. Spence (28-1, 22 KOs) was set to challenge for a title in a second division in his first fight at 154 pounds. The Texan is one of boxing's top attractions over the past 10 years.

Spence has headlined PPVs numerous times and fought before sizable crowds at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Following Fundora's victory against Tszyu, Spence stepped into the ring and called him out, saying, "It's time to get it on. He got a pretty good height, but we'll see. We'll break him down like we always do."