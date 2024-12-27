Boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Usyk still No. 1; who can challenge him?

Oleksandr Usyk retains the heavyweight championship with another decision victory over Tyson Fury on Saturday, this time unanimously in an epic rematch. (2:52)

Open Extended Reactions

Oleksandr Usyk solidified his No. 1 spot in the ESPN pound-for-pound men's boxing rankings with a unanimous decision victory over Tyson Fury on Dec. 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in a rematch of Usyk's split decision win in May. This time, all three judges agreed and scored the fight 116-112.

Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) climbed to the No. 1 spot after his first victory over Fury, making him the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era. And with the win in the rematch, Usyk has shown he's also the best heavyweight of his generation. He has two victories apiece against Fury and Anthony Joshua and one against Daniel Dubois in his past five fights.

Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) still has a lot left in his tank and could beat many other heavyweights in a tough division. However, he remains outside the pound-for-pound top 10.

After the fight, Fury, 36, said he felt confident he had won. However, all three judges gave the nod to Usyk in six of the last seven rounds.

"I thought I won that fight again. ... I thought I've won both fights," Fury said during the postfight news conference. "But then again, I've gone home with two losses on my record now, so there's not much I can do about it.

"It is what it is. I'm not going to cry over spilled milk, it's happened now. I know boxing, I've been in it all my life. You can't change no decisions, but I'll just always feel a little bit hard done by. Not a little bit, actually -- a lot."

Usyk, 37, has many options to maintain his No. 1 spot. He could rematch Dubois -- who now owns the IBF belt Usyk vacated before the Fury rematch -- to have a chance of regaining his status as an undisputed champion, or he could fight Fury in a trilogy fight. Usyk has hinted at the possibility of even moving down to cruiserweight, where he reigned as undisputed champion in 2018.

No. 2-ranked Terence Crawford has no fight scheduled, but he's hoping to face Canelo Alvarez in 2025. Naoya Inoue, No. 3 on the list, will be back in the ring Jan. 24 against Sam Goodman. Crawford and Inoue have a chance to make a case for the top spot, but they need impressive victories against top opponents.

Here's the rest of the top 10 and how our panelists voted.

Our panel of Mike Coppinger, Timothy Bradley, Joe Tessitore, Teddy Atlas, Nick Parkinson, Eric Raskin, Michelle Joy Phelps, Claudia Trejos, Bernardo Osuna, Crystina Poncher, Eric Woodyard, Bernardo Pilatti, Charles Moynihan, Salvador Rodriguez, Jim Zirolli, Michael Mascaro, Aladdin Freeman, Victor Lopez and Damian Delgado Averhoff shares its votes.

More ESPN rankings: divisional rankings and women's pound-for-pound rankings.

Note: Results are through Dec. 27.

1. OLEKSANDR USYK Previous ranking: No. 1

RECORD: 23-0, 14 KOs

DIVISION: Heavyweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Tyson Fury, Dec. 21

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

2. TERENCE CRAWFORD Previous ranking: No. 2

RECORD: 40-0, 31 KOs

DIVISION: Junior middleweight (champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Israil Madrimov, Aug. 3

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

3. NAOYA INOUE Previous ranking: Tied for No. 3

RECORD: 28-0, 25 KOs

DIVISION: Junior featherweight (undisputed champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO7) Luis TJ Doheny, Sept. 3

NEXT FIGHT: Jan. 24 vs. Sam Goodman

4. ARTUR BETERBIEV Previous ranking: No. 4

RECORD: 21-0, 20 KOs

DIVISION: Light heavyweight (undisputed champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (MD12) Dmitry Bivol, Oct. 12

NEXT FIGHT: Feb. 22 vs. Dmitry Bivol

5. CANELO ALVAREZ Previous ranking: No. 5

RECORD: 62-2-2, 39 KOs

DIVISION: Super middleweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Edgar Berlanga, Sept. 14

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

6. DMITRY BIVOL Previous ranking: No. 6

RECORD: 23-1, 12 KOs

DIVISION: Light heavyweight

LAST FIGHT: L (MD12) Artur Beterbiev, Oct. 12

NEXT FIGHT: Feb. 22 vs. Artur Beterbiev

7. JESSE "BAM" RODRIGUEZ Previous ranking: No. 7

RECORD: 21-0, 14 KOs

DIVISION: Junior bantamweight (champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO3) Pedro Guevara, Nov. 9

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

8. GERVONTA DAVIS Previous ranking: No. 8

RECORD: 30-0, 28 KOs

DIVISION: Lightweight (champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (KO8) Frank Martin, June 15

NEXT FIGHT: March 1 vs. Lamont Roach

9. SHAKUR STEVENSON Previous ranking: No. 9

RECORD: 22-0, 10 KOs

DIVISION: Lightweight (champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Artem Harutyunyan, July 6

NEXT FIGHT: Feb. 22 vs. Floyd Schofield

10. JUNTO NAKATANI Previous ranking: No. 10

RECORD: 29-0, 22 KOs

DIVISION: Bantamweight (champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO6) Tasana Salapat, Oct. 14

NEXT FIGHT: Feb. 24 vs. David Cuellar

The formula

The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote awarding 10 points, a second-place vote awarding nine points and so on. A tie goes to the fighter with the highest ranking, then the one with the most votes at that ranking.

Others receiving votes: Teofimo Lopez Jr. (17), David Benavidez (7), Vasiliy Lomachenko (5), Tyson Fury (3).

How our writers voted

Bradley: 1. Usyk, 2. Crawford, 3: Inoue, 4. Beterbiev, 5. Alvarez, 6. Rodriguez, 7. Davis, 8. Bivol, 9. Lopez, 10. Stevenson

Coppinger: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Crawford, 4. Beterbiev, 5. Bivol, 6. Alvarez, 7. Rodriguez, 8. Davis, 9. Nakatani, 10. Fury

Atlas: 1. Usyk, 2. Crawford, 3. Inoue, 4. Beterbiev, 5. Bivol, 6. Davis, 7. Lomachenko, 8. Alvarez, 9. Rodriguez, 10. Nakatani

Tessitore: 1. Usyk, 2. Crawford, 3. Beterbiev, 4. Inoue, 5. Rodriguez, 6. Nakatani, 7. Bivol, 8. Alvarez, 9. Stevenson, 10. Davis

Parkinson: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Crawford, 4. Bivol, 5. Beterbiev, 6. Alvarez, 7. Rodriguez, 8. Davis, 9. Nakatani, 10. Lomachenko

Raskin: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Crawford, 4. Beterbiev, 5. Bivol, 6. Rodriguez, 7. Alvarez, 8. Davis, 9. Stevenson, 10. Benavidez

Poncher: 1. Usyk, 2. Crawford, 3. Inoue, 4. Beterbiev, 5. Alvarez, 6. Bivol, 7. Rodriguez, 8. Davis, 9. Stevenson, 10. Nakatani

Osuna: 1. Usyk, 2. Crawford, 3. Inoue, 4. Beterbiev, 5. Bivol, 6. Alvarez, 7. Rodriguez, 8. Lopez, 9. Stevenson, 10. Davis

Phelps: 1. Usyk, 2. Alvarez, 3. Crawford, 4. Beterbiev, 5. Inoue, 6. Bivol, 7. Lopez, 8. Rodriguez, 9. Davis, 10. Fury

Rodriguez: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Crawford, 4. Beterbiev, 5. Alvarez, 6. Rodriguez, 7. Bivol, 8. Davis, 9. Stevenson, 10. Nakatani

Trejos: 1. Usyk, 2. Crawford, 3. Inoue, 4. Beterbiev, 5. Alvarez, 6. Bivol, 7. Rodriguez, 8. Davis, 9. Stevenson, 10. Nakatani

Woodyard: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Alvarez, 5. Davis, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Stevenson, 8. Lopez, 9. Benavidez, 10. Bivol

Moynihan: 1. Inoue, 2. Usyk, 3. Crawford, 4. Alvarez, 5. Beterbiev, 6. Bivol, 7. Davis, 8. Stevenson, 9. Benavidez, 10. Rodriguez

Pilatti: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Crawford, 4. Beterbiev, 5. Bivol, 6. Rodriguez, 7. Davis, 8. Nakatani, 9. Benavidez, 10. Fury

Zirolli: 1. Usyk, 2. Crawford, 3. Inoue, 4. Stevenson, 5. Beterbiev, 6. Bivol, 7. Alvarez, 8. Rodriguez, 9. Lopez, 10. Nakatani

Mascaro: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Rodriguez, 5. Beterbiev, 6. Bivol, 7. Alvarez, 8. Davis, 9. Lopez, 10. Nakatani

Freeman: 1.Inoue, 2. Crawford, 3. Usyk, 4. Beterbiev, 5. Rodriguez, 6. Bivol, 7. Nakatani, 8. Alvarez, 9. Davis, 10. Stevenson

Lopez: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Crawford, 4. Alvarez, 5. Beterbiev, 6. Bivol, 7. Rodriguez, 8. Davis, 9. Stevenson, 10. Nakatani

Delgado Averhof: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Beterbiev, 4. Crawford, 5. Alvarez, 6. Rodriguez, 7. Davis, 8. Bivol, 9. Stevenson, 10. Lopez

ESPN experts' poll

First place: Usyk (15), Crawford (2), Inoue (2)

Second place: Inoue (9), Crawford (8), Usyk (1), Alvarez (1)

Third place: Crawford (8), Inoue (6), Usyk (3), Beterbiev (2)

Fourth place: Beterbiev (11), Alvarez (3), Crawford (1), Inoue (1), Bivol (1), Rodriguez (1), Stevenson (1)

Fifth place: Beterbiev (5), Alvarez (5), Bivol (5), Rodriguez (2), Inoue (1), Davis (1)

Sixth place: Bivol (8), Rodriguez (5), Alvarez (3), Beterbiev (1), Davis (1), Nakatani (1)

Seventh place: Rodriguez (6), Davis (4), Alvarez (3), Bivol (2), Stevenson (1), Nakatani (1), Lopez (1), Lomachenko (1)

Eighth place: Davis (8), Alvarez (3), Bivol (2), Rodriguez (2), Lopez (2), Stevenson (1), Nakatani (1)

Ninth place: Stevenson (8), Lopez (3), Benavidez (3), Davis (2), Nakatani (2), Rodriguez (1)

10th place: Nakatani (7), Fury (3), Davis (2), Stevenson (2), Bivol (1), Rodriguez (1), Lopez (1), Benavidez (1), Lomachenko (1)