Jake Paul and Logan Paul made social media announcements Tuesday that created widespread speculation the brothers would fight each other, but the teased March 27 event on streaming service Max will be a reality series rather than a boxing match, sources told ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

Calling it the "moment you've waited a decade for," the posts featured a head-to-head shot of the brothers with a March 27 date and the Max logo. Additional details were not included in the posts. The premise of the reality series isn't clear.

Jake Paul, 28, and Logan Paul, 29, are both YouTube stars who know how to create buzz. Their exhibitions have drawn the interest of the biggest names in combat sports. Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson in November in an eight-round unanimous decision. Netflix announced more than 108 million viewed the event globally.

Jake Paul and Tyson, the former heavyweight champion, broke records. Promoters said in November that the Tyson-Paul fight was the highest-grossing combat sports event ever in Texas, pulling in $18.1 million. BetMGM said the bout was by far its most-bet boxing or mixed martial arts fight, taking three times the number of bets and four times the money of any combat sports event in its history.

Logan Paul is a part-time performer for WWE. He has been wildly successful in wrestling, having claimed the United States Championship and participated in several premium live events. He also went the distance in a boxing exhibition against Floyd Mayweather in 2021.

A potential fight between Logan Paul and former UFC champion Conor McGregor will not happen. McGregor said in December that he was in "preliminary agreements" with the family of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani to fight Logan Paul in India. However, he said this week the UFC would not grant him permission.

The Associated Press and ESPN's Brett Okamoto contributed to this report.