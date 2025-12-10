Oleksandr Usyk set to corner Anthony Joshua for 'championship fights'

Jake Paul says it's a mistake for Anthony Joshua to look past him. (1:01)

Oleksandr Usyk could be in Anthony Joshua's corner for championship fights, the Ukrainian's team has said.

Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) is training at Usyk's base in Spain ahead of his fight against Jake Paul on Dec. 19 in Miami.

Having been with Ben Davison since prior to his fight against Otto Wallin in December 2023, Joshua made the move to link up with Usyk's team earlier this year.

While he has not been training with Usyk in recent weeks, Joshua's relationship with his team is set to continue past the Paul fight.

"This collaboration isn't about one opponent. It's about AJ's development," Sergey Lapin, Usyk's friend and sports director of his team told Ready to Fight.

Asked if Usyk could be in Joshua's corner for upcoming fights, Lapin said: "For championship fights -- I think yes."

Usyk and Joshua fought twice in 2021 and 2022, with the Ukrainian winning both on points but they now share a friendly relationship outside the ring.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn told ESPN the former two-time heavyweight champion had originally planned to go into Usky's camp for a few days, but ultimately ended up staying.

"I was in Dubai with him [Joshua], and when I left, he packed his bags and was flying to Valencia and he goes 'I'm going got 10 days.' And he's just never come back," Hearn said.

"He's been out there for about 6 weeks. He's loving it. They are working him to the absolute bone out there. He [Joshua] said: 'I've never worked like I'm working [now].'

"That's probably Usyk can go for 12 rounds like an absolute machine. I think this fight's going to be good, it's given him the opportunity to have a training camp.

"Hopefully he goes out and just ices this guy [Paul], which is what we all expect. Then we can get on to the serious stuff in 2026."

It's hoped a mega-fight between Joshua and Tyson Fury will finally happen next year, but Lapin said they are not preparing for one fight or a single opponent, but rather helping Joshua's development.

"Nothing happens by accident. AJ is someone who always strives to evolve. That's why he came; he wants new solutions and honest work that can take him to the next level," Lapin said.

"Everything is done step by step. There is much more work ahead than talk. If that [Fury] fight happens, the ring will give the only answer that matters."