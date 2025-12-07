Eddie Hearn speaks about the potential clash between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. (2:46)

Hearn: Only Turki Al-Sheikh can make Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury (2:46)

Open Extended Reactions

Tyson Fury has dropped his biggest hint yet that he will return to boxing.

Fury (34-2, 24 KOs) retired 11 months ago -- not for the first time -- but has now suggested he could U-turn again.

Fury posted to social media: "The king must return to his throne.

"There is a long and lonely road that only I can walk on, but after the long and hard battles awaits immortality!"

He added a quote from the famous "Gladiator" movie: "What we do in life echoes in eternity."

Tyson Fury hints he will return to boxing. Getty

His promoters, Queensberry, posted the same words with an image of Fury wearing a crown and sitting on a throne.

Fury stepped away from the ring after he was beaten for the second time by Oleksandr Usyk a year ago. He has had multiple periods away from the boxing ring, though.

After beating Wladimir Klitschko a decade ago to win the world heavyweight championship for the first time, he was absent for three years.

Fury beat Deontay Wilder twice in their three fights to become WBC champion.

After knocking out Dillian Whyte at Wembley in 2022, Fury insisted he would retire but he returned six months later to beat Derek Chisora.

Fury then overcame a knockdown to beat former UFC champion Francis Ngannou but was beaten in two consecutive fights by Usyk.

He told YouTube channel FurociTV two months ago: "I could go back to boxing at any given time but I just don't want to.

"I've got no interest or clamour for that limelight.

"You could offer me £1 billion today and it wouldn't move the needle, it wouldn't turn me on. Because I have gone past that point of caring about what people think."

But Fury's latest cryptic hint means the dream fight with Anthony Joshua could be on in 2026.