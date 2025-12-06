Johnny Fisher survives early scare to revive heavyweight run

Open Extended Reactions

Johnny Fisher is back to winning ways. Getty

Johnny Fisher overcame an unexpected early wobble to register a knockout win on Saturday night.

Fisher (14-1, 12 KOs) eventually floored Ivan Balaz (7-1) three times in the fourth round of their heavyweight fight in Monaco.

But 'The Romford Bull' had to battle through early adversity when he shipped a powerful right-left combination from his late-notice opponent. Fisher was bundled to the ground but, unusually, the referee did not count it as a knock-down.

Fisher was deducted a point for a low blow in a messy second round, but he regained his composure to drop Balaz with a left hook in the fourth.

A big right hand from the Brit sent his rival down to the canvas again. Fisher aggressively charged in and landed another huge right, dropping Balaz and ending the fight.

It was a return to the win column for Fisher, whose future was uncertain when he lost to Dave Allen by knockout earlier this year.

Fisher had controversially won a split decision against Allen in their first fight but a rematch conclusively went again him.

The Essex heavyweight has returned to action with a new trainer -- swapping Mark Tibbs for Tony Sims -- as he revives his journey in the top division.

"I feel rejuvenated. I feel reinvigorated," Fisher told ESPN earlier this week.

"I'm with Tony Sims now who's been fantastic, really. The fitness is there, I'm learning new things all the time and my job is to go in there and be what I am, which is the Romford Bull."