Boxing champions list

          With 17 weight classes in boxing and four major sanctioning bodies that bestow world titles, keeping track of who holds each of the belts can be difficult -- especially when there are sometimes multiple titlists in each organization because of interim and secondary belts.

          To make it easier for boxing fans, below is a quick reference chart of who holds each of the titles in the four organizations

          Heavyweight (Unlimited)

          WBO: Oleksandr Usyk

          IBF: Oleksandr Usyk

          WBA: Oleksandr Usyk*

          WBC: Tyson Fury

          *Daniel Dubois is the WBA "regular" heavyweight champion

          Cruiserweight (200 lbs.)

          WBO: Lawrence Okolie

          IBF: Jai Opetaia

          WBA: Arsen Goulamirian

          WBC: Badou Jack

          Light heavyweight (175 lbs.)

          WBO: Artur Beterbiev

          IBF: Artur Beterbiev

          WBA: Dmitry Bivol

          WBC: Artur Beterbiev

          Super middleweight (168 lbs.)

          WBO: Canelo Alvarez*

          IBF: Canelo Alvarez

          WBA: Canelo Alvarez**

          WBC: Canelo Alvarez

          *John Ryder is the WBO interim super middleweight champion

          **David Morrell is the WBA "regular" super middleweight champion

          Middleweight (160 lbs.)

          WBO: Janibek Alimkhanuly

          IBF: Vacant

          WBA: Gennadiy Golovkin*

          WBC: Jermall Charlo**

          *Erislandy Lara is the WBA "regular" middleweight champion

          **Canelo Alvarez is the WBC "franchise champion" and Carlos Adames is the WBC interim champion

          Junior middleweight (154 lbs.)

          WBO: Jermell Charlo

          IBF: Jermell Charlo

          WBA: Jermell Charlo

          WBC: Jermell Charlo*

          *Sebastian Fundora is the WBC interim junior middleweight champion

          Welterweight (147 lbs.)

          WBO: Terence Crawford

          IBF: Errol Spence Jr.

          WBA: Errol Spence Jr.*

          WBC: Errol Spence Jr.

          *Eimantas Stanionis is the WBA "regular" champion

          Junior welterweight (140 lbs.)

          WBO: Josh Taylor

          IBF: Vacant

          WBA: Alberto Puello

          WBC: Regis Prograis

          Lightweight (135 lbs.)

          WBO: Devin Haney

          IBF: Devin Haney

          WBA: Devin Haney*

          WBC: Devin Haney**

          *Gervonta Davis is the WBA "regular" lightweight champion

          **Devin Haney is the WBC "franchise" lightweight champion

          Junior lightweight (130 lbs.)

          WBO: Emanuel Navarrete

          IBF: Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov

          WBA: Hector Luis Garcia

          WBC: Vacant

          Featherweight (126 lbs.)

          WBO: Vacant

          IBF: Luis Alberto Lopez

          WBA: Mauricio Lara

          WBC: Rey Vargas

          Junior featherweight (122 lbs.)

          WBO: Stephen Fulton

          IBF: Murodjon Akhmadaliev

          WBA: Murodjon Akhmadaliev

          WBC: Stephen Fulton

          Bantamweight (118 lbs.)

          WBO: Vacant

          IBF: Vacant

          WBA: Vacant

          WBC: Vacant

          Junior bantamweight (115 lbs.)

          WBO: Kazuto Ioka

          IBF: Fernando Martinez

          WBA: Joshua Franco

          WBC: Juan Francisco Estrada*

          *Juan Francisco Estrada is the WBC "franchise" junior bantamweight champion

          Flyweight (112 lbs.)

          WBO: Vacant

          IBF: Sunny Edwards

          WBA: Artem Dalakian

          WBC: Julio Cesar Martinez*

          *McWilliams Arroyo is the WBC interim flyweight champion

          Junior flyweight (108 lbs.)

          WBO: Jonathan Gonzalez

          IBF: Sivenathi Nontshinga

          WBA: Kenshiro Teraji

          WBC: Kenshiro Teraji

          Strawweight (105 lbs.)

          WBO: Melvin Jerusalem

          IBF: Daniel Valladares

          WBA: Knockout CP Freshmart*

          WBC: Petchmanee CP Freshmart

          *Erick Rosa is the WBA "regular" strawweight champion