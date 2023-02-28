Boxing champions list

With 17 weight classes in boxing and four major sanctioning bodies that bestow world titles, keeping track of who holds each of the belts can be difficult -- especially when there are sometimes multiple titlists in each organization because of interim and secondary belts.

To make it easier for boxing fans, below is a quick reference chart of who holds each of the titles in the four organizations

Heavyweight (Unlimited)

WBO: Oleksandr Usyk

IBF: Oleksandr Usyk

WBA: Oleksandr Usyk*

WBC: Tyson Fury

*Daniel Dubois is the WBA "regular" heavyweight champion

Cruiserweight (200 lbs.)

WBO: Lawrence Okolie

IBF: Jai Opetaia

WBA: Arsen Goulamirian

WBC: Badou Jack

Light heavyweight (175 lbs.)

WBO: Artur Beterbiev

IBF: Artur Beterbiev

WBA: Dmitry Bivol

WBC: Artur Beterbiev

Super middleweight (168 lbs.)

WBO: Canelo Alvarez*

IBF: Canelo Alvarez

WBA: Canelo Alvarez**

WBC: Canelo Alvarez

*John Ryder is the WBO interim super middleweight champion

**David Morrell is the WBA "regular" super middleweight champion

Middleweight (160 lbs.)

WBO: Janibek Alimkhanuly

IBF: Vacant

WBA: Gennadiy Golovkin*

WBC: Jermall Charlo**

*Erislandy Lara is the WBA "regular" middleweight champion

**Canelo Alvarez is the WBC "franchise champion" and Carlos Adames is the WBC interim champion

Junior middleweight (154 lbs.)

WBO: Jermell Charlo

IBF: Jermell Charlo

WBA: Jermell Charlo

WBC: Jermell Charlo*

*Sebastian Fundora is the WBC interim junior middleweight champion

Welterweight (147 lbs.)

WBO: Terence Crawford

IBF: Errol Spence Jr.

WBA: Errol Spence Jr.*

WBC: Errol Spence Jr.

*Eimantas Stanionis is the WBA "regular" champion

Junior welterweight (140 lbs.)

WBO: Josh Taylor

IBF: Vacant

WBA: Alberto Puello

WBC: Regis Prograis

Lightweight (135 lbs.)

WBO: Devin Haney

IBF: Devin Haney

WBA: Devin Haney*

WBC: Devin Haney**

*Gervonta Davis is the WBA "regular" lightweight champion

**Devin Haney is the WBC "franchise" lightweight champion

Junior lightweight (130 lbs.)

WBO: Emanuel Navarrete

IBF: Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov

WBA: Hector Luis Garcia

WBC: Vacant

Featherweight (126 lbs.)

WBO: Vacant

IBF: Luis Alberto Lopez

WBA: Mauricio Lara

WBC: Rey Vargas

Junior featherweight (122 lbs.)

WBO: Stephen Fulton

IBF: Murodjon Akhmadaliev

WBA: Murodjon Akhmadaliev

WBC: Stephen Fulton

Bantamweight (118 lbs.)

WBO: Vacant

IBF: Vacant

WBA: Vacant

WBC: Vacant

Junior bantamweight (115 lbs.)

WBO: Kazuto Ioka

IBF: Fernando Martinez

WBA: Joshua Franco

WBC: Juan Francisco Estrada*

*Juan Francisco Estrada is the WBC "franchise" junior bantamweight champion

Flyweight (112 lbs.)

WBO: Vacant

IBF: Sunny Edwards

WBA: Artem Dalakian

WBC: Julio Cesar Martinez*

*McWilliams Arroyo is the WBC interim flyweight champion

Junior flyweight (108 lbs.)

WBO: Jonathan Gonzalez

IBF: Sivenathi Nontshinga

WBA: Kenshiro Teraji

WBC: Kenshiro Teraji

Strawweight (105 lbs.)

WBO: Melvin Jerusalem

IBF: Daniel Valladares

WBA: Knockout CP Freshmart*

WBC: Petchmanee CP Freshmart

*Erick Rosa is the WBA "regular" strawweight champion