Boxing champions list

With 17 weight classes in boxing and four major sanctioning bodies that bestow world titles, keeping track of who holds each of the belts can be difficult -- especially when there are sometimes multiple titlists in each organization because of interim and secondary belts.
To make it easier for boxing fans, below is a quick reference chart of who holds each of the titles in the four organizations
Heavyweight (Unlimited)
WBO: Oleksandr Usyk
IBF: Oleksandr Usyk
WBA: Oleksandr Usyk*
WBC: Tyson Fury
*Daniel Dubois is the WBA "regular" heavyweight champion
Cruiserweight (200 lbs.)
WBO: Lawrence Okolie
IBF: Jai Opetaia
WBA: Arsen Goulamirian
WBC: Badou Jack
Light heavyweight (175 lbs.)
WBO: Artur Beterbiev
IBF: Artur Beterbiev
WBA: Dmitry Bivol
WBC: Artur Beterbiev
Super middleweight (168 lbs.)
WBO: Canelo Alvarez*
IBF: Canelo Alvarez
WBA: Canelo Alvarez**
WBC: Canelo Alvarez
*John Ryder is the WBO interim super middleweight champion
**David Morrell is the WBA "regular" super middleweight champion
Middleweight (160 lbs.)
WBO: Janibek Alimkhanuly
IBF: Vacant
WBA: Gennadiy Golovkin*
WBC: Jermall Charlo**
*Erislandy Lara is the WBA "regular" middleweight champion
**Canelo Alvarez is the WBC "franchise champion" and Carlos Adames is the WBC interim champion
Junior middleweight (154 lbs.)
WBO: Jermell Charlo
IBF: Jermell Charlo
WBA: Jermell Charlo
WBC: Jermell Charlo*
*Sebastian Fundora is the WBC interim junior middleweight champion
Welterweight (147 lbs.)
WBO: Terence Crawford
IBF: Errol Spence Jr.
WBA: Errol Spence Jr.*
WBC: Errol Spence Jr.
*Eimantas Stanionis is the WBA "regular" champion
Junior welterweight (140 lbs.)
WBO: Josh Taylor
IBF: Vacant
WBA: Alberto Puello
WBC: Regis Prograis
Lightweight (135 lbs.)
WBO: Devin Haney
IBF: Devin Haney
WBA: Devin Haney*
WBC: Devin Haney**
*Gervonta Davis is the WBA "regular" lightweight champion
**Devin Haney is the WBC "franchise" lightweight champion
Junior lightweight (130 lbs.)
WBO: Emanuel Navarrete
IBF: Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov
WBA: Hector Luis Garcia
WBC: Vacant
Featherweight (126 lbs.)
WBO: Vacant
IBF: Luis Alberto Lopez
WBA: Mauricio Lara
WBC: Rey Vargas
Junior featherweight (122 lbs.)
WBO: Stephen Fulton
IBF: Murodjon Akhmadaliev
WBA: Murodjon Akhmadaliev
WBC: Stephen Fulton
Bantamweight (118 lbs.)
WBO: Vacant
IBF: Vacant
WBA: Vacant
WBC: Vacant
Junior bantamweight (115 lbs.)
WBO: Kazuto Ioka
IBF: Fernando Martinez
WBA: Joshua Franco
WBC: Juan Francisco Estrada*
*Juan Francisco Estrada is the WBC "franchise" junior bantamweight champion
Flyweight (112 lbs.)
WBO: Vacant
IBF: Sunny Edwards
WBA: Artem Dalakian
WBC: Julio Cesar Martinez*
*McWilliams Arroyo is the WBC interim flyweight champion
Junior flyweight (108 lbs.)
WBO: Jonathan Gonzalez
IBF: Sivenathi Nontshinga
WBA: Kenshiro Teraji
WBC: Kenshiro Teraji
Strawweight (105 lbs.)
WBO: Melvin Jerusalem
IBF: Daniel Valladares
WBA: Knockout CP Freshmart*
WBC: Petchmanee CP Freshmart
*Erick Rosa is the WBA "regular" strawweight champion