Sebastian Fundora: Biography, record, fights and more

Sebastian Fundora of Coachella, California, is the current WBC and WBO junior middleweight champion. He won the belts in an upset split-decision victory over Tim Tszyu in March. Fundora has other notable victories over Erickson Lubin, Carlos Ocampo and Sergio Garcia, among others.

Next fight: TBA

Record: 21-1-1, 13 KOs

DOB: Dec. 28, 1997

Age: 27

Stance: Southpaw

Reach: 80 inches

Height: 6-foot-5½

Fundora's fights and results Date Opponent Result 03/30/2024 Tim Tszyu W, SD12 - Won WBC/WBO junior middleweight titles 04/08/2023 Brian Mendoza L, KO7 - Lost WBC interim junior middleweight title 10/08/2022 Carlos Ocampo W, UD12 - Retained WBC interim junior middleweight title 04/09/2022 Erickson Lubin W, TKO9 - Won WBC interim junior middleweight title 12/05/2021 Sergio Garcia W, UD12 05/01/2021 Jorge Cota W, TKO4 12/05/2020 Habib Ahmed W, TKO2 08/22/2020 Nathaniel Gallimore W, KO6 02/22/2020 Daniel Lewis W, UD10 08/31/2019 Jamontay Clark D, Split Draw 10 06/21/2019 Hector Manuel Zepeda W, TKO4 02/16/2019 Donnie Marshall W, KO3 11/17/2018 Jeremiah Wiggins W, KO1 08/24/2018 Antonio Urista W, TKO4 04/13/2018 Ve Shawn Owens W, TKO5 12/16/2017 David Ezequiel Romero W, UD6 11/24/2017 Emiliano David Silguero W, UD6 10/28/2017 Ricardo Arce Sarmiento W, KO1 09/26/2017 Victor Toney W, UD6 07/28/2017 Luis Misael Juarez W, TKO1 05/19/2017 Obed Soto W, TKO2 04/28/2017 Martin Rosas W, UD4 09/24/2016 Jose Cardenas W, KO1

