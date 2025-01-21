Sebastian Fundora: Biography, record, fights and more

Sebastian Fundora of Coachella, California, is the current WBC and WBO junior middleweight champion. He won the belts in an upset split-decision victory over Tim Tszyu in March. Fundora has other notable victories over Erickson Lubin, Carlos Ocampo and Sergio Garcia, among others.
Next fight: TBA
Record: 21-1-1, 13 KOs
DOB: Dec. 28, 1997
Age: 27
Stance: Southpaw
Reach: 80 inches
Height: 6-foot-5½
