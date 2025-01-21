        <
          Sebastian Fundora: Biography, record, fights and more

          Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Jan 21, 2025, 08:12 PM

          Sebastian Fundora of Coachella, California, is the current WBC and WBO junior middleweight champion. He won the belts in an upset split-decision victory over Tim Tszyu in March. Fundora has other notable victories over Erickson Lubin, Carlos Ocampo and Sergio Garcia, among others.

          Next fight: TBA

          Record: 21-1-1, 13 KOs
          DOB: Dec. 28, 1997
          Age: 27
          Stance: Southpaw
          Reach: 80 inches
          Height: 6-foot-5½

